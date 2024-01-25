24 Vintage Advertising Signs That Are Highly Collectible

The 1880s/1890s paper litho advertising sign for Shepard's Minstrels Show depicts two early black baseball teams and is produced by Strobridge Litho Co. Despite some minor trimming and professional conservation, the piece remains vibrant, displaying museum-quality appeal.

Signs related to legal professions or specific individuals can be rare, leading to higher values among collectors interested in historical legal memorabilia. This sign is a large hand-shaped wooden sign, and it was bought at an extraordinary price in 2010.

8. Rubberset Shaving Brush Sign — $ 15,400.00

Vintage grooming and shaving memorabilia, like this Rubberset sign, can be valuable due to their niche appeal among collectors. Crafted by the New York Metal Ceiling Co., this early die-cut tin litho sign advertises Rubberset Shaving Brushes. Its sizable design and vivid lithography make it stand out, boasting a clean, bright appearance that commands attention.

9. Hood Tires Porcelain Sign — $ 14,950.00

Antique signs from tire companies like Hood Tires can be valuable to collectors interested in automotive history and advertising. The Hood Tires porcelain sign, sold on December 9, 2016, is a large, museum-quality piece preserved in its original wooden frame. It remains in near-mint condition with enameled porcelain despite some expected wear on the frame.

10. Hudson Whiskey Sign — $ 14,025.00

The large and historically significant tin litho sign promotes Mayer Bros. & Co.'s Hudson brand rye whiskey, presenting vivid multi-color graphics. However, it's crucial to note that the sign, titled The Slave Mart, displays a controversial and outdated portrayal of older men in a Middle Eastern market overseeing a young nude slave girl. Despite its problematic imagery, the sign is described as crisp, bright, and near mint. It is still housed in its original presentation frame.

11. Folk Art Ambulance Sign — $ 13,475.00

This sign is a piece from an early Ambulance and Mortuary Service, showcasing a vintage limo in its design. This large, wood-framed metal sign is a striking example of advertising folk art. While it boasts a weathered appearance and some surface wear, these elements enhance its primitive folk art charm.

12. Greenway’s Brewing Establishment Sign — $ 12,937.50

The Greenway's Brewing Establishment sign hails from Syracuse, NY. It serves as a captivating relic from the past, depicting an early factory and malt house scene. This sizable paper litho sign has undergone professional restoration in the outer border areas. However, it still maintains its visual appeal and historical charm.

13. Red-Top Flour Curved Porcelain Sign — $ 12,650.00

The Red-Top Flour Curved Porcelain Sign, crafted by Burdick Sign Co., is a large and rare piece in excellent condition, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate detailing. While it retains its original sheen and has minor imperfections like faint craze lines and a small chip, these don't diminish its overall beauty and rarity.

14. Hall Luhrs Corn Fed Hogs Sign — $ 11,550.00

For Our Taste brand hams, the Hall Luhrs Corn Fed Hogs Sign is a high-quality, embossed tin litho piece from Sacramento, California. Designed with detailed graphics by Kaufmann & Strauss, the sign is mostly in excellent condition. It has a minor scrape in the upper blue background that, if repaired, would make it nearly mint. It sold for the above price in 2010.

15. Greyhound Lines Ticket Office Porcelain Sign — $ 11,210.00

The iconic Greyhound Lines Ticket Office Porcelain Sign is a large, double-sided, enameled piece with vibrant colors and a robust overall appearance. While it shows minor wear, such as light rubs, faint scratches, and small chips, with the largest chip being dime-sized, this doesn't diminish it in the eyes of a collector.

16. Rumsey Co. Fire Equipment Sign — $ 10,582.24

The ca. 1880s paper litho sign for Rumsey & Co.'s fire fighting equipment is remarkable in that it showcases an image ahead of its time: the yet-to-be-constructed Statue of Liberty holding a water pump, adorned with tiny firefighters scaling ladders across the statue. This piece was produced by Rochester Lithographic Co.

17. Yale Tires Sign — $ 10,450.00

The Yale Tires Sign is a rare double-sided metal litho flange sign for the Yale brand tires. While it shows signs of weathering and scattered wear from its use, the rarity of this piece is what appeals to collectors.

18. Campbell’s Soup Sign $ 9,746.80

This sign for the iconic Campbell's Soup brand is an early vintage enameled porcelain piece that pays homage to this classic American product. It retains its original metal hanging brackets on the backside, adding authenticity.

19. Folk Art Tomatoes Sign — $ 9,329.08

The Folk Art Tomatoes Sign is a charming vintage piece from the 1920s or 1930s, featuring delightful hand-painted imagery and lettering. This wooden sign retains originality with an untouched paint surface. Its aesthetic is enhanced by light general soiling, weathering, and minimal wear, contributing to its appealing rudimentary country folk art appearance.

20. Folk Art Horse Shoeing Shop Sign — $ 9,240.00

This Folk Art Horse Shoeing Hop Sign is a captivating 2-sided trade sign from an early horseshoeing shop in excellent condition. Its early paint surface carries a thick, untouched patina, complemented by metal strapping around the edges and a sturdy wrought iron hoop.

21. Grape Nuts Sign $ 8,910.00

The captivating piece of advertising history showcases an early self-framed tin litho design for the Grape Nuts cereal brand. The cereal first appeared in 1897 and is still available today. This iconic sign is possibly one of the brand's earliest. It captures a classic image of a child and her dog, evoking a sense of nostalgia and simplicity.

22. Oilzum Sign $ 8,800.00

Developed in New England in 1905, Oilzum Motor Oil emerged as one of the earliest brand names in the industry, marking its place in automotive lore. This heavy, two-sided metal sign features the company's iconic race driver image on both sides, encapsulating the brand's legacy and historical significance.

23. Iroquois Brewing Sign $ 8,690.00

Produced by The Milwaukee Litho & Engraving Co., this large paper litho sign details the company's bustling factory. The Iroquois Brewing Sign is considered a rare and visually striking piece of advertising history, explaining its $8690 price tag in 2012.

24. Johnson Motor Oil Porcelain Sign $ 7,434.00

This sign represents the automotive industry's golden age and service station nostalgia. The two-sided enameled porcelain sign embodies quality, durability, and early 20th-century craftsmanship. It is a sought-after item for collectors and enthusiasts looking to connect with automotive history.