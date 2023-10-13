Man Discovers Vintage 80’s Delorean Abandoned in Barn With Less Than 1,000 Miles

I love scrolling through TikTok, looking at old car restoration transformations, and seeing what people are tinkering with in their garages. But my absolute favorite videos are where guys get a call about a car hidden away in the recesses of an old garage.

Sometimes, they’ll get a phone call like, “Hey, I’m not sure if this old car is valuable, but you should come take a look at it.”

This time, a vintage treasure was found in an old abandoned barn in the deserts of New Mexico. And it wasn’t just another Chevy; it was a pristine DeLorean DMC-12, concealed within the dusty confines of a barn, with a mere 977 miles displayed on its odometer.

Someone needs to call Marty McFly.

Though I hesitate to call anything from the 80’s “vintage,” this car is just that. It had been hidden for over two decades, and the coolest part was that it had been driven less than 1,000 miles over its lifetime.

The video by DeLorean Nation showed that the car still had its original tires and was in surprisingly good condition, considering the neglect. There was some minor rust on the surface and in certain places on the chassis.

Here's the full story:

Once the YouTubers had a chance to check it out, they performed an inspection on the car and found some more really cool things. First, this car was one of the earliest production models that would have been produced in April of 1981.

Next, the engine was in excellent condition, with no significant leaks and all of its parts. The body and interior were in pretty rough condition, with the outside covered in dirt and dust, and the interior had a few mice, both dead and alive. They deemed that the car was fully restorable.

So what next for this car? The YouTubers signed an agreement with the car’s original owners and bought the car. Then, they found out that this car was initially owned by a Chevy dealership and then was purchased by the first registered owner in 1991. This car will likely go through a cleaning and detailing process, and then a little love and care will have this car ready for another lifetime on the road.