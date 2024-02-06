These 12 Vintage Comic Books Are Worth More Than a House

Some of the biggest characters on the big screen today were once drawings in a comic book. Comics were a big part of the fabric of the United States from 1920 until 1970. This shaped our favorite stories, which became our favorite movies. It's hard to believe the price some of these comics are worth, but they have evolved to be larger-than-life stories, making them very valuable to collectors.

1. Avengers #1

The movies are one of the biggest hits in cinema history, and it's hard to imagine that Hollywood hadn't brought this onto the big screen sooner. The Avengers were first seen in the comics in 1963, when Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp teamed up to defeat Loki and save the planet. The Avengers have been a hit ever since, and the original comic has been sold for $370,000.

2. Marvel Comics #1

Published in 1939, the comic only had the name Marvel once it eventually became Marvel Entertainment. With characters like the Human Torch, Angel from the X-Men, and Namor, who has since appeared in Black Panther, it truly is a nostalgic look at Marvel's beginnings. The rarity and the history that this comic book brings is remarkable, and that shows in its price. It was sold for $2.4 million.

3. All American Comics #16

This comic was released in 1940 and introduces the superhero The Green Lantern to the DC Universe. Since his introduction, The Green Lantern has been a fan favorite for decades. The character has had movies based around him in the past decade. Comic experts predict this comic could be sold for around $1 million. That's a lot of green.

4. Showcase #4

This story introduces The Flash to the comic book world. Barry Allen is a forensic officer attacked by chemicals, turning him into The Flash, where he battles Turtle Man, a bank robber capable of slowing down time. Turtle Man never really caught on, but The Flash has been saving the day ever since. A mint edition of this comic could be worth up to $180,000. I'd sell that copy in a flash if I had one.

5. Superman #1

Superman is arguably one of the most famous superheroes around. He's faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and jumps buildings in a single bounce. The first edition of this superhero is the Holy Grail of comic collectors. With only two known copies of this to be in good shape, it is going to demand a pretty penny. A cost of $5.3 million would be yours if you had stored it in an airtight seal for the better half of a century.

6. All-Star Comics #8

The eighth edition of this comic brought Princess Diana, also known as Wonder Woman, to the world. Along with Batman and Superman, the trio of DC heroes would entertain their readers for decades. Wonder Woman is still as famous as ever, with Gal Gadot playing the titular character. Wonder Woman fans have shelled out $1 million for an All-Star Comics #8 mint condition issue.

7. Phantom Lady #17

This comic never gave us the superhero we were looking for. The heroine, Sandra Knight, worked with the Freedom Fighters, but the character never took off, leaving obscurity something collectors have been searching for. The Phantom Lady comics are very rare, making them expensive. Some have sold for over $400,000, making them a great collector's piece.

8. Detective Comics #27

This comic revealed Batman to the world. A troubled detective who fought crime in a bat suit, all the while being a genius at solving crimes. Where would the world be without Batman? Batman's past would be revealed in greater detail later, but the original cape crusader's story is a collector's dream, with a price tag of up to $3 million. The comic was so popular that the publication changed its name to Detective Comics, now known as DC Comics.

9. X-Men #1

Stan Lee set out to write The X-Men with a much deeper meaning than superheroes and villains. The good and bad mutants can be a social subject in the changing landscape of America during the Civil Rights Movement. The X-men are still around today fighting the evil mutants of the Earth, but the original origin comic can be sold for up to $500,000.

10. Batman #1

We were introduced to Batman in the past, but this is when the Dark Knight really starts to spread his wings. This edition also introduced Cat Woman and The Joker, with the latter becoming one of the biggest comic villains of all time. It's safe to say Batman has been wildly successful since its early comic days, and this comic can be found for $2.2 million.

11. Tales of Suspense #39

It's hard not to think of an Avenger or Marvel movie in the past 15 years without Iron Man. Fortunately, in this comic, Tony Stark makes the famous Iron Man suit and transforms into the iconic character. Of course, collectors will want the introduction of Iron Man, and they better be willing to pay top dollars. This edition in mint condition will set you back $300,000.

12. Captain America #1

Steve Rogers, the American hero, rose to fame after this edition. The hero known as Captain America is punching Nazis in the face on this iconic cover. It became a source of pride during WW II as young men and women read about Captain America fighting the evil Nazis. The character is now one of the most popular superheroes of all time. The cover of this comic alone is worth the 3 million dollars it has sold for.