15 Vintage Dolls That Are Worth More Than New Ones

Growing up, you’ve probably collected and played with many toys and dolls without caring how much they cost. What if we told you those same toys could increase in value and end up priced in the thousands? You’d probably stuff it back in the box it came with. However, memories are worth more than thousands, a hill we will die on.

1. Original Barbie (1959)

Barbie is the one doll that spawned an entire thriving franchise of toys, games, shows, and movies. The original Barbie could cost hundreds of thousands in mint condition and boxed. With the iconic striped swimsuit and hair up in a ponytail, no Barbie replicates the original 1959 Barbie. It is one of a kind, and its modern-day price point will only continue to go up.

2. Cabbage Patch Kids (1980s)

Cabbage Patch Kids are still sold today, although by a different manufacturer. As such, the ones released in the 1980s that are kept in excellent condition are worth much more than you would expect. Those created before 1982 by Xavier Roberts cost the most, selling above USD 5,000.

3. Kenner Blythe Dolls (1972)

A Blythe Doll features a Barbie-like body and an enormous head with moveable eyes and limbs. Part of the reason why it is worth so much is because it was only sold for a year (1972) in the US. Hence, this doll version is worth the most, especially in perfect working condition.

4. American Girl Dolls (1980s)

Yes, American Girl Dolls are still popular among kids, but the original vintage ones from the 1980s are worth much more than the ones you see in stores. Especially if it is signed by the Pleasant Company, which created the dolls. If it’s a limited edition vintage doll, those can go up to thousands in the collector’s market.

5. Madame Alexander Cissy Dolls (1950s)

A highly sought-after doll in the 1950s, the Madame Alexander Cissy Dolls, complete with its outfits and accessories, could easily be worth hundreds in the market. The Cissy fashion dolls, in particular, are highly priced and sought after.

6. Strawberry Shortcake and Friends Dolls (1980s)

These sweet-smelling dolls are highly beloved simply due to nostalgia. Strawberry Shortcake and Friends were the icons for kids in the 80s, and rightfully so. The rarer ‘friend’ dolls with the Strawberry Shortcake are higher priced as they can be hard to find.

7. Furbies (1990s)

Growing up, you either loved these little guys or hated them for fear that they would come alive in the middle of the night. Depending on what Furby you got, the limited edition ones from the 90s and early 2000s typically go for a lot. For example, the highly elusive Kid Cuisine Furby is being sold for thousands online.

8. Rainbow Brite Dolls (1983)

A beautiful doll with a star mark on her cheek and rainbow clothing, the 1983 Rainbow Brite continues to captivate hearts even today. If still sealed in their original box, these dolls typically fall within the $400 range on the collector’s market.

9. Dam Limited Edition Troll Doll (1960s)

Troll dolls are still popular today, but if you have a vintage Troll doll from the 1960s, you might have actual treasure in hand. The more unique and limited edition the doll is, the higher it will fetch on the market. The Dam Limited Edition Troll Doll is a peak example.

10. My Little Pony Dolls (1980s)

As My Little Pony gains newer and newer audiences, it seems we all tend to forget that it’s a show that has existed since the 1980s. These first generations of My Little Pony dolls go for a high price on the market since they look different and have different rare characters.

11. Original Skipper Doll (1964)

Typically overshadowed by Barbie, the original Skipper doll is also worth a ton on the market because it is harder to find than Barbie. Barbie’s younger sister, Skipper, goes through all the typical teenage woes. The 1964 original Skipper doll is as coveted as the first original Barbie, and rightly so.

12. Voland Raggedy Ann Dolls (1915)

Although we all may know Raggedy Ann dolls from the Annabelle series of movies, they have been popular in collectors’ circles even before that. Specifically, the 1915 Voland Raggedy Ann Dolls are rare since they’ve existed for over 100 years. Any found in mint condition are highly coveted.

13. Steiff Dicky Bear (1930s)

This five-jointed bear from the 1930s Depression era is one of the most expensive toys in the market. It was one of the cheaper toys of the era. Still, that price has risen significantly because of its age, quality, and features.

14. Teddy Ruxpin Doll (1980s)

This animatronic teddy bear reads stories to kids with a cassette player buried in its back. Any vintage Teddy Ruxpin doll in excellent condition could go for hundreds compared to the newer ones. The original one from 1985 goes for thousands on the market. Collectors would drop a ton of cash without batting an eye.

15. Bratz Dolls (2000s)

The first edition of Bratz Dolls fetch hundreds on the market, nearing thousands. Depending on its rarity, as Bratz has released some limited editions over the years, those could be expensive. Collectors highly adore the unique and stylish look of these dolls.