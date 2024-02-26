18 Vintage Lunchboxes Worth Big Bucks Today

Remember the excitement of the first day of school? I sure do! It wasn't just about new supplies but also about flaunting your cool new lunchbox. The 1960s and 1970s were a heyday for classic lunchbox designs featuring popular TV shows and cartoons.

Some of these lunchboxes that many proudly carried as kids have become valuable collectibles worth thousands of dollars! What used to be a special part of who we were has turned into a treasure for adults and collectors who love nostalgia.

1954 Superman

The 1954 Superman lunchbox is like the Holy Grail for collectors and can be quite valuable, depending on its condition. It's extra special because it was only made for one year, making it as rare as a Kryptonian crystal.

Unlike the usual flying poses, the artwork shows Superman in an epic battle with a robot, capturing the sci-fi excitement kids loved back then. Believe it or not, a mint-condition lunchbox with no scratches, dents, or fading could be worth a massive $16,000.

1957 Toppie

Meet Toppie, the beloved mascot of Kroger's Top Value stamp program from the 1950s. The Toppie lunchbox, featuring Toppie the elephant with a basket of groceries, was only made in 1957. As the 50s fade away, its chrome gives way to sleek lines, but Toppie remains a golden memory. Today, having a 1957 Toppie lunchbox is like holding a piece of that bygone era with a value of around $5,222.

1978 240-Robert

The “240-Robert” lunchbox is considered extremely rare, with only five ever made by Aladdin Industries for trade shows. Unfortunately, the TV show it was based on, 240-Robert, was canceled before mass production could start.

This metal lunchbox showcases images from the show on both the front and back. On the front, the main character, Robert, stands next to his futuristic car, the 240-Z. The back displays the show's logo and the slogan, “The fastest cop on wheels!” Its estimated value hovers around $5,200.

1977 Man From Atlantis

In 2013, a remarkable event occurred on eBay—a single lunchbox sold for a whopping $5,201.91. But this wasn't just any lunchbox; it featured designs from The Man From Atlantis, a TV show that ignited imaginations.

Yet its real charm comes from its scarcity. With only three known to exist, one can't help but wonder: were there only a handful that escaped notice, or are more of them waiting to be discovered in overlooked attics and dusty basements, lost to time?

1962 Dudley Do-Right

Imagine, instead of just unpacking your PB&J at lunch, you were part of Dudley Do-Right's adventures, thwarting Snidely Whiplash's outrageous schemes daily. In the early 1960s, this lunchbox set you back around $2–$3. Recent eBay listings suggest they're now selling for a cool $3,400!

1963 Orbit

In the early 1960s, dreams of rockets and space exploration were soaring. This lunchbox captures that excitement, featuring an image of John Glenn inside the Mercury capsule during his historic orbit around Earth in 1963. Paired with a matching thermos to keep your lunch cool, every snap of the red plastic handle echoed the thrill of space exploration. Today, its value has skyrocketed to $3,200.

1963 the Jetsons

What could be more fitting than carrying the hope of the future to school with a 1963 The Jetsons lunchbox by Aladdin? This lunchbox features the Jetson family, Rosie the robot, and Astro the dog on the front, with futuristic gadgets and scenes from the show adorning the sides.

At $2,650, it's certainly worth a lot! But its value isn't just in dollars—it's about the memories it holds, the smiles it brings, and the connection it creates with a past era filled with hope and technological dreams.

1968 Yellow Submarine

The 1968 Yellow Submarine lunchbox by King Seeley Thermos Co. is a metal lunchbox with a yellow backdrop featuring images from the Beatles movie Yellow Submarine on the front and sides. Typically sold with a matching thermos, this lunchbox is made of metal with a hinged lid, carrying handle, and clasp for closure.

The accompanying thermos, also metal, has a screw-on lid. It's not mass-produced; it's a limited edition, making it a tangible piece of Beatlemania history. Presently, its value is around $2,250.

1935 Mickey Mouse

It's true that the 1935 Mickey Mouse lunch kit, also called the Steamboat Willie Lunch Kit, is a big deal for collectors as it's the first-ever licensed character lunchbox. The American Thermos Bottle Company made it, and now it's priced at $2,350.

The colorful lithography on the tin showcases Mickey Mouse and pals from Steamboat Willie. The original oval-shaped kit had a pull-out tray and a wire handle for carrying. It's a historic piece, marking the beginning of character lunch boxes.

1971 Underdog

Remember Underdog, the lovable crime-fighting pup with a taste for magical hypnotic ham bones? This lunchbox pays homage to him, featuring Sweet Polly Purebred and the villainous Simon Bar Sinister. Given Underdog's cult classic status, collectors are eager for memorabilia.

Valued at around $2,296, this solid metal lunchbox was built tough, ready for playground adventures, and, well, a few scratches from the passage of time!

Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck

This isn't just a metal box with cartoon characters—it's a glimpse into the golden age of Disney animation. Mickey and Donald, painted in the vibrant hues of the 1950s, wear mischievous grins, suggesting a day filled with fun and friendship.

Fast forward seven decades, and according to recent eBay listings, similar 1954 Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck Adco lunchboxes (complete with thermos and in good condition) are valued at $2,050.

1965 the Beatles

The 1965 The Beatles lunchbox, crafted by Aladdin Industries during the peak of Beatlemania, is a true gem. Featuring images of the fab four—John, Paul, George, and Ringo—grinning in their iconic way.

There are even hidden surprises like a thermos with the Apple logo, a guitar pick-shaped paper napkin dispenser, or a plastic spoon with the band's signatures. Surprisingly, this nostalgia-packed lunch box now holds a value of $1,900!

1954 Howdy Doody

Take a trip back to 1954, an era of sock hops and poodle skirts, where the star of television wasn't a singer or actor but a marionette named Howdy Doody. Open your lunchbox, and there he is—Howdy himself, grinning with his buck teeth, accompanied by his pals Clarabell and Doodles. Fast forward to 2024, and this vintage lunchbox is more than metal and paint; it's a reminder of the lasting magic of childhood wonder, now valued at an impressive $1,787.

1968 Star Trek

Star Trek, the hugely popular science fiction franchise, has had a huge dedicated fan base over the years, leading to a considerable demand for collectibles like this lunchbox. Pop open the gleaming dome lid, and you're instantly transported to the final frontier with Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and the mighty Enterprise. This rare collectible is now valued at an impressive $1,500.

1955 Lone Ranger “Red Band”

In the 1950s, The Lone Ranger was a television hit, and lunchboxes featuring its characters were a favorite among kids. A thin red stripe around the top distinguishes the red band version. Even now, collectors cherish these lunchboxes, especially the rarer variations, with some worth as much as $1,250.

1970 h.r. Pufnstuf

More than just a lunchbox, it was a nod to shared childhood memories among H.R. Pufnstuf fans. H.R. Pufnstuf, the ever-optimistic dragon with a heart of gold, led the charge alongside Jimmy and their fantastical friends.

The lunchbox exuded a certain enchantment—the satisfying click of the latch, the cool metal against your hand, the anticipation of what treasures lay within. Now, picture holding that same lunchbox today. It's not just a vintage item; it's a tangible piece of nostalgia with a price tag of $900.

1965 the Munsters

Released in 1965 by the Kayro company, this lunchbox features artwork from the popular sitcom The Munsters. Made of metal with a lithographic printing process, it depicts the Munster family on the front and scenes from the show on the sides and back. In good condition, with little wear and tear, plus the original thermos, a 1965 The Munsters lunchbox can sell for $789.99 or more.

1972 Gunsmoke

The 1972 Gunsmoke lunchbox, crafted by Aladdin Industries, is a classic example of a vintage lunch box. Usually made of metal with a lithographed design, it showcases characters from the beloved Western TV show Gunsmoke.

This lunchbox carries an embossed image of Matt Dillon and Chester Goode. More than just artwork, it serves as a reminder of courage and the pursuit of justice and is valued at $766 or more.