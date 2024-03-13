18 Vintage Perfume Bottles With Astonishing Value

I've never been to an auction but always loved watching Antiques Roadshow on PBS. Seeing the excitement and surprise on people's faces when they discover that their family heirloom is worth thousands of dollars is so satisfying.

People treasure hunt and collect all sorts of vintage items—old comic books, art, furniture, you name it. Did you know that antique perfume bottles can be really valuable, too? Some special collector fragrance containers from decades ago can go for as high as $20,000 or more!

Boucheron Crystal Enamel Diamond Gold Cuff Perfume Bottle

This 1998 creation by the iconic French jewelry house Boucheron is a cuff perfume dispenser meant to be worn on your wrist like a dazzling bracelet. Crafted with 18kt yellow gold, wavy rock crystal panels, and a top adorned with blue enamel and dazzling diamonds. And yes, you can fill it with your favorite perfume. Double yes, it comes with a hefty price—around $29,000.

Galle French Cameo Perfume Bottle

This Galle French Cameo Perfume Bottle is a 4.5-inch tall art piece from 1900, made by the famous glassmaker Emile Gallé. It's likely cameo glass, where frosted or colored layers are carved to reveal a design underneath and features a cameo design. Gallé's designs are rare and special, especially from the Art Nouveau era. Now, this collectible is valued at $15,000 to $25,000.

Rare Thomas Webb Cameo Fish Glass Perfume Bottle in a Case

I've always admired the artistry of Victorian glass and loved seeing the intricate windows in Victorian-style homes when I lived in San Franciso. This vintage perfume bottle designed by Thomas Webb in 1880 is a real gem. It's 5 inches long, shaped like a fish with a silver tail that's got a cool hallmark.

The bottle comes in a case, 6.5 inches long and 2.5 inches wide, with a soft velvet cushion inside. Just check out the intricate cameo design—the fish details, scales, and fins are all carved into the glass, giving it a stunning 3D effect. And it could go for as much as $15,600!

Rare Thomas Webb Cameo Glass Perfume of Swan

You'll often see Thomas Webb & Sons mentioned when it comes to valuable vintage perfume. This glasshouse was the premier high-end glass manufacturer in England beginning in the late 1800s and was even referred to as the “Crystal King of England” for their well-loved etched cameo glass.

The small, delicate swan cameo glass beauty is from the 1880s. It's just 1.88 inches tall, 2.5 inches wide, and 8.75 inches deep. Trust me, it's a piece of art that any collector would love to have, and it's valued at $12,300 to $24,500.

René Lalique Perfume Bottle Rosace Figurines Frosted Glass Sepia Patina

Why do folks love this bottle? Well, it's not just about the renowned French jeweler René Lalique's name and fame. This bottle from 1912 is 4.53 inches tall and just 0.04 inches in diameter. Crafted from frosted glass with a sepia patina, it's got that elegant, vintage vibe.

The real showstopper is the “Rosace” design, which has little rosettes all around, giving it that extra charm. This piece comes at the hefty price tag of $11,013 and is only for the chosen few with deep pockets.

Thomas Webb Cameo Owl Perfume Bottle

The Webb Cameo Owl Perfume Bottle is a prized possession from 1885 by the famed British glassmaker. This Victorian piece stands at a dainty 4.5 inches tall, and its charm is all about the details. It features a majestic owl on a branch, with delicate oak leaves around—it's like an intricate piece of art. This bottle is a nod to the Victorian era's artistic flair and glassmaking skills, and it's valued at a cool $10,285.

Steuben Cintra Cut Crystal Paperweight Perfume Bottle

I've got a soft spot for classy old things, especially those with a bit of history and luxury vibes. So, stumbling upon this vintage Steuben Cintra Cut Crystal Paperweight Perfume Bottle online was a total wow moment for me.

Made in the 1920s by the Steuben Glass Works in America, it's got this rare and cool “Cintra” design. They basically trapped a fancy design inside clear glass, creating this super eye-catching effect. The black and white contrast with green accents? Rare stuff that comes with a hefty $9,500 price tag!

R. Lalique Butterfly Perfume

Lalique, the French jeweler, was all about Art Deco, and this R. Lalique Butterfly Perfume bottle is stunning. Made of red-hued glass, it's got this intricate butterfly design and a perfectly rounded stopper. It comes at a whopping $9,000. A bit much for most of us, but hey, a girl can dream, right?

MT. Washington Glass Cologne Bottle

This century-old gem is crafted by the legendary Mt. Washington Glass Works, which is known for its intricate artistry. It's 7.13 inches tall, 3 inches wide, and 2.75 inches deep, and it boasts a lavish yellow foliate motif layered on rich red glass. This design is considered one of Mt. Washington's best works and is exceedingly rare, making collectors swoon. Can you believe it's valued as high as $8,850?

Rene Lalique Glass Serpent Perfume Bottle

This vintage treasure isn't just about the looks—it's a slice of history, a tiny time capsule from a more elegant era. This Rene Lalique Glass Serpent Perfume Bottle, born in 1920, was crafted from clear and frosted glass with a touch of blue. It stands at 3.54 inches high, 2.28 inches wide, and 1 inch deep. It features a snake gracefully coiled around it, with the stopper forming the snake's open-mouthed head. Its estimated worth is $5,977!

Blue Lagoon by Dubarry' Perfume Bottle

When I first laid eyes on the Blue Lagoon by Dubarry perfume bottle (of course, in a photo), it was like stepping back into the roaring twenties – all glitz, jazz, and a touch of Egyptian flair. Created in 1919 by French artist Julien Viard, this bottle screams Art Deco with its geometric shapes. The cool four-lobed shape with a seated Egyptian woman stopper makes it a real eye-catcher. It's valued at a cool $4,500!

Rare Thomas Webb Cameo Falcon Head

Holding this bottle, you're holding a piece of the 1880s! This rare Cameo Falcon Head was crafted by Thomas Webb and Sons. Shaped like a falcon's head, it's made from red cameo glass with white layers, showing off finely carved feathers. Don't miss the silver mount, adding a touch of class. With such craftsmanship and artistic flair, it's no wonder this piece is valued between $3,000 and $5,000 now.

Antique Bohemian Overlay Enameled Glass Perfume Bottle

This vintage perfume bottle isn't just priced at $2,345 for show. It's an antique Bohemian overlay enameled glass perfume bottle that was made in Bohemia (now the Czech Republic) in the 19th century. What makes it exceptional? It's a 3-layer cut overlay glass bottle, meaning three layers of glass are cut and decorated for a one-of-a-kind design. It's 8.67 inches tall and with a diameter of 3.94 inches.

English Cut Glass Victorian Perfume Bottle

This English-cut glass Victorian perfume bottle officially hit the market in 1903, and people were surely mesmerized by its beauty. It's a solid 4 1/4″ in diameter and stands tall at 6 3/4″. The combo of stunning crystal cuts and that intricate silver lid with engravings kicks up its charm. If you're eyeing it, get ready to shell out $1,885.

Barbini Murano Sommerso Blue Orange Italian Art Glass Perfume Bottle

The first time I saw this in a picture, I fell in love right away! This mid-century modern perfume bottle by Italian maestro Alfredo Barbini is a head-turner. Crafted between 1950 and 1960, it's 7.25 inches tall, 4 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep, sporting a chic bulbous shape.

Made of thick Murano glass using the Sommerso technique, it flaunts aqua blue layered over orange, and it even glows under blacklight thanks to high UV reactive glass. Priced at about $780, this piece of art is ready to steal your heart.

French Art Deco Lalique Lotus Flower Perfume Bottle

I got hooked on the 1920s Art Deco design style after seeing Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby– you know, those bold geometric shapes and luxurious textures with silver and gold accents. Check out this vintage perfume bottle from the 1930s, standing at 3.55 inches tall, 3.55 inches wide, and 2.37 inches deep. It's crafted from vivid blue cut glass, and the silver enameled geometric design adds a whole new level of charm. You won't believe it – this captivating piece can be yours for just $615.

Eau de Cologne Imperiale Guerlain

This vintage perfume bottle has a bit of a backstory. Guerlain made the first Eau de Cologne for Empress Eugénie, Napoleon III's wife. They even got the fancy title “Perfumer to His Majesty” for it. Decked out with 69 bees—a Guerlain family symbol—this bottle is a collector's dream. It's a rare find since it was initially reserved for the French royals, making it super sought after. And the best part? While it usually goes for around $500, you might luck out and score one for just $100!

Early Baccarat Crystal Swirl Perfume or Cologne Bottle

Who wouldn't be curious about this beautiful bottle? Standing at 6.25 inches tall and 4.25 inches in diameter, this vintage perfume bottle is a Baccarat crystal swirl masterpiece, probably from the early 20th century. The swirl pattern gives it a classy touch, reminiscent of the Art Deco era's elegance. You'll not see it on everyone's vanity, but it could be yours for around $465.