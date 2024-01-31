24 Vintage Posters That Are Worth Serious Money Today

Remember when you would hang your favorite movie posters on your bedroom wall? When you might be kicking yourself now, as some of them could have been worth a lot of money. Who would have known a misprint or a recalled version could be worth thousands of dollars? Some of the more iconic movies have collectors searching for rare finds, and the movie poster is often the most high sought after treasure out there.

1. Airplane (1980)

Leslie Neilsen had a unique style of comedy that took hold in the 1980s, and the hit movie Airplane, was one of his biggest hits. With hilarious one-liner after one-liner, this is a fan favorite for that generation. If you are a fan of this comedy and want an original poster for your office, it will cost you around $500. Surely you can't be serious?

2. Revenge of the Jedi (1982)

Anything that is involved with the Star Wars franchise is going to garner some collectability factor. Star Wars fans go nuts over anything rare, and this poster is rare. You see, Episode VI was slated to be titled Revenge of the Jedi until George Lucas decided Jedi don't lust for revenge and changed the title to Return of the Jedi. A recall was conducted, but copies hit the market, and if you own an authentic poster, you may be $2,000 richer.

3. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Few movies come out with the fanfare Tarantiono's Pulp Fiction did in 1994. The iconic poster has star Uma Thurman enjoying certain brands of tobacco products. The tobacco company didn't want the film using their product without their consent, and a new poster was printed at the last minute. Of course, some are available online, and if you ensure it is accurate, it'll be worth up to $2,000.

4. From Russia with Love (1963)

James Bond is one of the most remarkable characters on the big screen. Guys wanted to be him, and women wanted to be with him. Sean Connery is arguably the most beloved actor to portray the Bond persona, and he graces this poster with all the charisma he brought to the film. This 1963 poster in mint condition recently sold at auction for $14,000.

5. Jaws (1975)

After looking at this poster, how many people were terrified to enter the ocean? I remember seeing it in a Blockbuster and rethinking my next trip to the beach. The poster sets the scene for the entire franchise of suspense movies, and fans of the film have been foaming at their mouths to get a hand on an original poster. They have been routinely sold at auction for $3,000 up to $14,000 at its highest.

6. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Film critics agree that this is one of the best movies ever made. It won seven Oscars that year, making the movie poster instantly collectible. Film buffs and collectors of Hollywood memorabilia have seen a mint condition poster sell for $16,000.

7. Thunderball (1965)

This famous poster depicts the secret agent James Bond in four scenes fighting off bad guys, hanging with beautiful women, and generally just being as cool as he is. The artwork screams 60s nostalgia and vintage James Bond. How many other actors of the 60s were as cool as Sean Connery? This poster is in high demand, and one has sold for as much as $16,000.

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter fans would love to get their hands on this rare movie promo poster. The poster depicts Gary Oldman's character, Sirius Black. He is holding a prisoner placket while getting his mug shot. The cool part of this poster, which makes it highly collectible, is that it was printed in a 3-D lenticular style, which simulates motion. Oldman's face will fade away depending on your angle to the poster. Unfortunately, they were too expensive to print in mass volumes, so the few on the market are worth $16,000 and up.

9. New Adventures of Batman and Robin (1949)

Batman and Robin have been entertaining fans for over 70 years now. As those fans grow up, the older memorabilia has become more and more sought after. This was a promo poster for short episodes called “serials” that were aired weekly. Any fan of the franchise would love this piece, but it will cost you. Posters like this have gone for over $18,000.

10. A Clockwork Orange (1972)

The film was already a massive success when director Stanley Kubrick decided to trim some of the movie's more explicit scenes to drop the rating down to R. While doing so, he released a less intense version of the movie poster as well, thus creating a collectible poster. New posters were limited, but these rare prints can be seen at auction for $19,000.

11. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Regarding Stanley Kubrick, film critics agree that his 1968 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey is an absolute masterpiece. Some have gone as far as to say it is the best science fiction movie ever made. Of course, with some cache like that, people are going to want to get their hands on some merchandise. This poster can be hanging on your wall for just over $20,000.

12. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars took over the late 70s and all of the 80s. Fans were glued to the big screen whenever a new episode came out. This poster is one of the more famous posters of its generation. Darth Vader lurks in the background, with Han Solo and Princess Leia captured in the foreground. What Star Wars fan wouldn't want this poster? It has been recently valued at $26,000.

13. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

This poster has multiple variations, but the one that has garnered so much attention is an Italian version that just sold for $77,675. I know what you are thinking, but it was so expensive because it was billboard size at nine feet by eighteen feet. That buyer must have a big wall to display such a massive poster of Clint Eastwood.

14. Star Wars (1977)

The movie that ignited the most popular and heralded movie franchise of all time is bound to have some great collectible artifacts. The artwork is in black and white, with Dart Vader's profile taking up almost half of the poster. It's cool to see the original artwork, knowing what this film would become. An original black and white copy is worth $45,000.

15. Freaks (1932)

Freaks has become a cult classic over the years due to its unsettling, creepy, and downright bizarre horror scenes. The film used actual circus performers to portray the “freaks” in the movie. Over the years, twisted horror fans have brought the film back to life, and the original poster is a prized possession, selling for as much as $107,000.

16. Dracula (1938)

When Dracula came out, it was a huge success. It was such a hit at the box office that the movie studio decided to re-release the film seven years later. New promotional items were printed for the new release, including the poster with added green outlines. The print was so spooky that collectors have been searching for them ever since. A rare find of this poster could reward you with a $300,000 payday.

17. The Bride of Frankenstein (1938)

One of the most notable horror movies in the history of cinema, the film still has a cult following almost a century later. This poster has some of the best artwork of its era, and The Bride looks terrifying with her iconic lightning bolt hairstyle. Fans have paid a pretty penny for this edition, as it went at auction for $334,600.

18. Metropolis (1928)

While the German poster for this silent film might be more familiar, the U.S. version made by iconic artist Heinz Schulz-Neudamm is more expensive. His Art-Deco style is said to be the perfect pairing for the dystopian film. The more expensive post for the film has seen a price tag of over $350,000.

19. Casablanca (1942)

Arguably, the most popular film ever made is Casablanca. The film was released in different countries in different years because it was filmed during WW II. Each poster has a different value, but they are worth a lot of money. A 1942 issue can cost around $384,000. But, a 1946 poster that measured over six feet by four feet was sold at auction for over $450,000.

20. King Kong (1933)

The original King Kong left its audiences amazed by the energy and excitement of the film. This classic poster is coveted not only by movie buffs but vintage art collectors as well. The poster shows King Kong climbing the Empire State Building, the film's classic scene. This piece of art could be all yours for just $388,000.

21. Frankenstein (1931)

Fans of the horror genre really love their movie memorabilia. The 1931 hit movie Frankenstein proves how much these fans love their movie artifacts. The poster shows the crazy scientist who made the green monster in his lab. It's rare, but if found the poster is worth $375,000

22. The Mummy (1932)

Boris Karloff was one of the first horror actors to become a bona fide star in Hollywood. The Mummy has become a classic horror film, and fans of the genre can't get enough memorabilia. Currently, there are only three original posters left in existence, as the third one sold for $435,000.

23. London After Midnight (1927)

If you have never heard of this movie, don't worry; you are not alone. It was made in the silent film era and was directed by the same director as Dracula, Tod Browning. It is unfamiliar because the last copy of the movie burned away in the tragic MGM Vault fire in 1965. The obscurity of this movie has left newer fans curious and distraught over never seeing the film. The poster remains, but the one known copy has sold for $478,000.

24. Dracula (1931)

When the original Dracula was released in 1931, the poster had Astor Bela Lugosi front and center with a menacing face that only someone seeking blood could maintain. Today, there are only three known copies of this horror classic. Actor Nicholas Cage recently sold his copy for $310,000 while another collector got over $500,000 for his, making this one of the most expensive movie posters in existence.