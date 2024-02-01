22 of the Best Places To Find Extremely Valuable Vintage Treasures

Many have heard the saying, “Some things never go out of style.” This sentiment seems to be growing more and more as people desire items deemed as antique or vintage. Whether it be to decorate their home or just to add some rare items to their collection, buyers are hunting for pieces from the past that have maintained or grown in value. Oftentimes, consumers are willing to pay more for older items than newer ones, believing their age adds to their worth. From outdated technology to old-fashioned furniture, here's a list of the best places to find those vintage treasures many seek.

Antique Malls

These unique shopping centers consist of vendors who rent booths to fill with items from the past. Some may have a theme, such as old Coca-Cola items or dated tools and hardware. While others lack a cohesive subject and just have multiple random items displayed for purchase.

Vintage Shops

Although these shops are typically higher-end, you are almost always guaranteed to find rare, interesting pieces to fit your style. At vintage shops, you might come across old furniture, signage, jewelry, and much more. However, be prepared to pay the cost of buying from vintage stores.

Flea Markets

You never know what you might find when shopping at a flea market! Countless sellers display their items for buyers to explore in either an indoor or outdoor setting. There are typically many items for sale, both new and old. Because of this, buyers have to be willing to spend the time necessary to hunt throughout the market. Although vintage shoppers might have to work harder to find items at flea markets, plenty of items are waiting to be found.

Estate Sales

Oftentimes, families hold estate sales after loved ones pass away. The goal is to reduce the amount of things within the home drastically. The sale occurs within the home, where buyers are welcomed in to shop the deceased's belongings. Since reducing belongings is the goal, items are typically priced reasonably, making it easy for consumers to snag a good price on vintage rarities.

Garage Sales

Where do most people put items they aren't ready to get rid of yet but no longer want in their homes? The garage. When the weather warms up and people begin cleaning out their homes and garages, the season of garage sales begins. You can find cheaper items that previous owners may no longer value at these sales, despite their antique or vintage status.

Thrift Stores

Like flea markets, when looking for vintage pieces at thrift stores, people must be willing to hunt for the items. As these stores typically rely on donations, there is a good mix of new and older items that some consider desirable and collectible. Thrift stores are among the best places to seek extremely valuable vintage treasures because you never know what people might donate.

Family Member’s Attics

You might not have to look far when looking for vintage treasures. Asking family members to look through their no longer wanted items lurking in the attic may turn up some very interesting finds. Oftentimes, your grandparents or older relatives may have items from generations ago that have come back into style, only to sit in the attic collecting dust.

Live Auctions

Sometimes used as a fundraiser, at live auctions, people list items to sell to an in-person audience by way of an auctioneer. The items include paintings, jewelry, collectibles, and antiques. The auctioneer quickly accepts bids from multiple bidders on each lot, moving the auction along quickly. This means you have to act quickly to score a vintage treasure if one is up to be bid on.

Consignment Shops

These resale shops benefit the shop owner and the person who brought the item in for sale. Each party receives a percentage of the profit after selling the merchandise. The typical items for sale at consignment shops include furniture, home goods, art, and, most popularly, apparel. So if you are hunting for valuable vintage clothing, consignment stores should definitely be on your radar!

Second-Hand Stores

Sometimes confused with thrift stores, second-hand stores are distinct because they are not filled with donations. Rather, it is a business venture of the owner, who has sourced the items sold within the store. Therefore, if the owner has a taste for antique items, you may find a vintage treasure to fit your liking.

Facebook Marketplace

If you have a Facebook account, you can access the Facebook Marketplace. This feature of Facebook is where users list all sorts of items for sale, such as tools, equipment, technology, clothing, furniture, and so much more. People also list vintage and antique items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. If you are looking for a particular vintage treasure, the search feature on Facebook Marketplace will be incredibly helpful for seeking it out rather than just stumbling across it.

Rummage Sales

Typically run by an organization, a rummage sale is when various items are gathered at a venue to sell as a fundraising event. The items are typically gathered from multiple donation sources, meaning what might be waiting for you to rummage through can be quite the surprise.

Pawn Shops

At pawn shops, people use their valuable belongings as collateral to obtain quick loans. These belongings are then returned upon repayment of the loan and its accompanying interest and fees. If the loan and fees are not paid back, the pawn shop can resell the item to make their money back. Since people often pawn valuable items to make some much-needed cash, pawn shops are usually worth checking out when searching for vintage finds.

Community Yardsales

Typically held for a weekend, community yardsales are garage sales on steroids. Unlike a garage sale, community yardsales involve multiple families within a neighborhood. Therefore, there are a lot more items being sold. This increases your likelihood of finding a vintage treasure compared to a single sale or store.

Storage Auctions

We now know vintage treasures can be hidden within storage units thanks to shows like Storage Wars. Storage auctions occur when storage units have been abandoned or unpaid, resulting in the storage company holding auctions to clear out the items left behind by previous unit renters.

Local Facebook Yardsale Groups

With Facebook being such a popular platform, people have begun creating groups for many different reasons, including groups for people to sell things to locals around them. They are typically area-specific groups based on location. Like in-person yard sales, you never know what someone might be ready to get rid of for a good price.

Church Sales

Churches around your town will likely hold a large sale several times yearly. This is when church members donate their unwanted items to the church to sell to other members and community members. Since elderly people tend to be very involved with their church functions, there is a good chance of finding an antique or vintage item among the donations.

eBay

Since the late 1990s, people have been listing their valuables on eBay. Although it is not an exclusive website for just antiques, vintage items often get listed by sellers. However, you will be bidding against others to purchase your vintage treasure if you find one, compared to other online platforms that sell antique and vintage items.

Online Auctions

Compared to in-person auctions, these events exist on an online platform. An auctioneer accepts bids on items listed for sale, but through a screen instead of in front of a live audience. This allows people from all over to bid on items, making the competition fierce.

Etsy

A relatively new online shopping platform, Etsy allows users to create their own online shops. Typically used to sell handcrafted goods, Etsy also allows selling collectible items. Some stores sell old coins, antique books, and vintage jewelry. However, there are also stores that sell random items that some may consider valuable vintage treasures.

Craigslist

This online site is yet another potential place to score valuable vintage treasures. In fact, there is an entire category within the ‘for sale’ section specifically for antiques. Craigslist has a feature that allows you to decide the region you are searching for. This makes it easy to view antiques in your region with the click of a button.

Metal Detecting

Although the types of vintage valuables you may find are limited when metal detecting, it is possible to find items worth a pretty penny using a metal detector. For example, Civil War buffs often use metal detectors near battle sites to find valuable relics such as bullets, buttons, and coins that collectors will pay top dollar for.