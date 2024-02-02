24 Vintage Watches That Have Skyrocketed in Value

Luxury watches are not exactly affordable. Some cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. While these modern watches are fabulous, some vintage ones are far more valuable than the new ones.

Antique designer brands, rare models, and historic pieces can sell for well over their original purchase price. From $1,000 to $2 million, it's astonishing how much collectors will pay to add one of these stunning pieces to their collection.

1. Rolex 4133 “Split-Seconds”

Rolex 4133 Split Seconds by SJX Watches
Image Credit: SJX Watches.

The Rolex 4133 “Split-Seconds” watch was manufactured in 1942, and like all Rolex watches, it's a masterpiece. It's one of the rarest vintage watches in the world. It's the only Rolex with a split-second chronograph, and Rolex only released a limited number. It's worth over $1 million.

2. Rolex Explorer 1016

Rolex Explorer 1016 by Bazamu
Image Credit: Bazamu.

This sleek, simple watch is not among the rarest Rolex pieces but is one of the most popular. Many collectors want this piece because of its subtlety and elegance. People will pay between $10,000 and $25,000 for this beautiful piece — substantially more than its original cost.

3. Seiko Hi-Beat Diver 6159-7000

Seiko Hi Beat Diver 6159 7000 by Fratello Watches
Image Credit: Fratello Watches.

Seiko is a reputable brand, and the Hi-Beat Diver watch is one of the creations that put the company on the map. The robust and complex dive watch came out in 1968, and the company only produced this model for one year. Its legacy and limited availability make it worth about $8,000.

4. Ball Trainmaster

Ball Trainmaster by Watch Clicker
Image Credit: Watch Clicker.

The Ball Trainmaster is certainly not the priciest watch on this list, but its value as a vintage item is impressive. The original price was only a few hundred dollars, but this watch sells for nearly $1,000 today. It's one of the simpler watches, but its connection to the 1950s makes it a beloved collector's piece.

5. Patek Philippe 3974

Patek Philippe 3974 by Watchonista
Image Credit: Watchonista.

Patek Phillipe manufactured the 3974 model in 1989, offering unprecedented complexity in an attractive watch. It features a perpetual calendar, a leap-year indicator, and more impressive features. People estimate this rare watch is worth over $2 million.

6. Universal Geneve Polerouter

Universal Geneve Polerouter by Worn Wound
Image Credit: Worn Wound.

The Universal Geneve Polerouter has a distinct appearance that gives it a modish and minimalist look. This 1954 model celebrates travelers and sophistication with a slim profile and an anti-magnetic design. Today, this vintage watch is worth about $4,000.

7. Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 In Steel

Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 In Steel by Italian Watch Spotter
Image Credit: Italian Watch Spotter.

The Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 In Steel screams opulence, with its intricate steel links and vintage appearance. Patek Phillipe made the model exclusively for the Italian market, making it a rare prize. One Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 In Steel sold for $11 million at auction.

8. Hamilton Thin-O-Matic

Hamilton Thin O Matic by Theo Harris
Image Credit: Theo Harris.

The Hamilton Thin-O-Matic is one of the more affordable vintage watches but continues to grow in value. Collectors will pay close to $1,000 for this humble watch. It's not as extravagant or flashy as other vintage styles, delivering an understated and modest appearance.

9. Zodiac Seawolf

Zodiac Seawolf by Hodinkee
Image Credit: Hodinkee.

The Zodiac Seawolf is one of the most impressive dive watches ever constructed. It first hit the market in 1953 to compete with a popular Rolex diving watch. This model is the pinnacle of luxury for undersea adventurers and collectors will pay close to $3,000.

10. Vacheron Constantin Chronometre Royal Ref. 4907

Vacheron Constantin Chronometre Royal Ref. 4907 by Chrono24 UAE
Image Credit: Chrono24 UAE.

Experts consider this one of the rarest vintage watches, making it incredibly valuable. It's an exceptional piece, but no one is sure how many models were made of the 4907. One collector paid over $100,000 for the only one ever seen at auction, and we have no idea if there are more.

11. Bao Dai Rolex Ref. 6062

Bao Dai Rolex Ref. 6062 by Bobs Watches
Image Credit: Bob's Watches.

The Bao Dai Rolex Ref. 6062 is a gorgeous watch with a rich, warm appearance. The design features an automatic triple calendar and a royal aesthetic that entices many watch fanatics. Some consider it the rarest and most precious Rolex ever made, and it sold for over $4.1 million.

12. Longines Flagship

Longines Flagship by Hodinkee
Image Credit: Hodinkee.

This alluring watch perfectly captures the style and spirit of the 1950s and 1960s in America. It has a refined, sultry appearance, with a bold face and streamlined shape. Selling for only $1,000, it's an affordable vintage piece but has skyrocketed in price since its release in 1957.

13. Vulcain Cricket

Vulcain Cricket by Hodinkee
Image Credit: Hodinkee.

Coming in at about $1,000, the Vulcain Cricket is not wildly expensive, but has a rich history. It's a tradition that every U.S. president receives one of these upon entering office, making it a sought-after collector's item. The uncomplicated appearance disguises the many features, so it looks simple but is quite impressive.

14. Omega Constellation 168.005

Omega Constellation 168.005 by Fifth Wrist
Image Credit: Fifth Wrist.

The Omega Constellation 168.005 is striking and illustrious, with a gold-toned face and a deep brown leather band. The dark accents make it stand out, and the unusual details make it popular among collectors. This 1952 model sells for over $5,000 nowadays.

15. Enicar Sherpa Graph

Enicar Sherpa Graph by Enicar 101
Image Credit: Enicar 101.

The Enicar Sherpa Graph watch is not as fancy as many other vintage watches on this list. But what it lacks in appearance, it makes up for in function. Many consider it one of the best tool watches ever invented, and people will pay close to $10,000 for a mint-condition model.

16. Heuer Carrera 2447

Heuer Carrera 2447 by Hairspring
Image Credit: Hairspring.

The sharp Heuer Carrera 2447 feels like a watch James Bond would wear on a mission. The watch has sensational features that put it ahead of its time, since Heuer introduced it in 1963. The watch would sell for about $10,000, but its value continues to grow.

17. International Watch Company (IWC) Caliber 89

International Watch Company IWC Caliber 89 by Analogshift
Image Credit: Analog:shift.

The Caliber 89 is a testament to the International Watch Company's affinity for class and beauty. The 17-jewel manually-wound movement mesmerizes and delights wearers. This impeccable 1946 watch can sell for over $5,000, depending on the condition.

18. Tudor Submariner 94110

Tudor Submariner 94110 by Analogshift
Image Credit: Analog:shift.

The Tudor Submariner 94110 is a bold model with a hefty, affluent appearance. There's nothing subtle about this piece. It's a stainless steel diver's watch that continues to increase in value as collectors recognize its extraordinary qualities. Its value hovers around $10,000 today.

19. Vacheron Constantin 222

Vacheron Constantin 222 by The Hour Markers
Image Credit: The Hour Markers.

The Vacheron Constantin 222 is a beautiful watch that simultaneously captures an elegant and industrial spirit. Released in 1972, it's not the oldest or rarest watch on the list, but it is valuable. The distinct watch is worth over $20,000 and seamlessly fits today's fashion trends.

20. Jaeger Lecoultre E2644 Chronograph

Jaeger Lecoultre E2644 Chronograph by Wind Vintage
Image Credit: Wind Vintage.

The eye-catching Jaeger Lecoultre E2644 Chronograph has a vibrant blue face and a slim band that gives it a fashion-forward feel. This model debuted in the 1960s and was a criminally overlooked piece. But decades later, it's worth $7,500 and is a coveted collector's watch.

21. Breitling Navitimer 806

Breitling Navitimer 806 Analogshift
Image Credit: Analog:shift.

This intricate watch has a pronounced appearance with many features. The ​​Breitling Navitimer 806 is flashy yet sophisticated, with in-house automatic movements and a dazzling vintage appearance. The 1970s watch is worth more than $5,000 to certain collectors.

22. Doxa Sub 300t

Doxa Sub 300t by Watchonista
Image Credit: Watchonista.

The Doxa Sub 300T is less refined than other vintage watches. Instead, it's unapologetically vibrant and colorful, with a bright orange face and accents. This iconic and unmistakable watch sells for over $5,000 and offers a one-of-a-kind diving experience with modern elements and an enticing appearance.

23. Zenith El Primero A386

Zenith El Primero A386 by Bazamu
Image Credit: Bazamu.

The Zenith El Primero A386 is a fabulous vintage watch with a timeless vibe. While this watch may not seem extraordinary to the average person, it was a prestigious piece when released in the late 1960s. It inspired many modern watch design elements, so it's a historic piece. It can sell for about $15,000.

24. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402st

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402st by Wind Vintage
Image Credit: Wind Vintage.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402st is a coveted collector's item. Its intriguing, unorthodox design has an industrial aesthetic without being clunky or bland. In many ways, it revolutionized how watches were made in the '70s. Today, it's worth more than $60,000.

