Stepping Back From Ones and Zeros: Vinyl Records Among Analog Trends in 2024

According to a 2023 Luminate midyear report, analog vinyl record sales shot up 22% during the first half of 2023. Print book sales brought in $64.35 billion in revenue globally. Even sales of sports trading cards are expected to reach $767.86 million by 2028. In a world filled with digital electronics, virtual game systems, and cloud-based content, analog pursuits are still holding their own.

The digital revolution has taken much of the hiss, snap, crackle, and pop out of a vinyl record collection and turned smartphone owners into instant photographers. But it has not completely replaced the nostalgia and visceral experience of old-school analog technology.

Younger generations are rediscovering the appeal of board games, record albums, letter-writing, and collecting, among other non-digital pursuits.

Real Film, Real Cameras

Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino all insist on using actual film emulsion to make their major motion pictures, and they're not alone.

According to a report by Cognitive Market Research, the global film camera market will reach $387.27 million annually by 2030 despite the abundance of digital cameras and smartphones. The introduction of digital “film” and the software to manipulate, store, and share it has not dampened the enthusiasm of amateur photographers who still prefer to work with analog film stock and cameras.

Disposable film cameras have also become increasingly popular at wedding receptions, as guests capture their own candid moments for the wedding party or take home a personalized memento. While the number of film processing services may have dwindled in recent years, it’s not completely zero. Analog cameras and film stock in a range of sizes are still available for purchase, and many new customers are discovering the unique qualities of traditional film.

Sending Handwritten Letters and Postcards

Although emails, electronic file sharing, and digital printing have largely replaced handwritten memos and letters, analog communication is still needed in the business world. Handwritten business letters offer a level of intimacy and personalization that emails and mailers cannot match. Clients and potential customers appreciate the extra effort a handwritten letter requires.

Personal letter writing and the sending of postcards are surfacing as trends in 2024 as younger generations rediscover the lost art of one-on-one communication with family and friends. Many tourist destinations still offer postcards as a quick and affordable way to share the experience with others while remaining disconnected from technology. A quick personal note written on an evocative postcard is still a welcome sight for friends and relatives and is growing in popularity with Gen Z travelers.

Print Books and Magazines

The arrival of electronic media, such as e-books, online newspapers, and digital-only magazines, appeared to be the death knell for traditional print publications. The entire industry took a major financial hit, and many media outlets either folded or adopted a “convert or die” mentality. The shift towards an all-digital media world appeared inevitable.

However, sales of print media and magazines are expected to rise in 2024, largely due to a phenomenon known as “digital fatigue.” Consumers who initially welcomed digital media platforms and electronic books are now experiencing sensory overload as more and more of their time is spent in front of screens. Reading a paperback book or holding a print newspaper offers a tactile experience for readers, not just a glowing digital display.

Vinyl Records

The IMARC Group’s 2023 vinyl record market report reveals that global vinyl record sales reached $1.8 billion in 2023, and are projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2032. Part of the consumer shift from digital CDs and streaming files to old-school analog vinyl can be attributed to digital fatigue.

While CDs and streaming files offer listeners a precise and shelf-stable option for music lovers, digital exactness is also becoming a negative for listeners. Vinyl records played on analog equipment provide an organic “warmth” that appeals to veteran and beginning audiophiles alike. More performers are releasing new material on high-quality vinyl records, and modern turntables produce CD-quality playback with a warmer, richer analog sound.

Pens and Stationery

The global stationery market is projected to reach $39.32 billion by 2033, propelled largely by increasing demand for higher education. While digital devices and virtual classrooms have had a cooling effect on traditional writing supplies, many students are returning to the familiar and time-tested method of recording important information in real time.

Traditional letter-writing, in the form of personalized thank-you notes or “pen pal” relationships, is also trending upward in 2024. Standard postcards replace emails or text messages for quick and personal vacation updates.

Collecting

A recent survey by Magnify Money reveals that 61% of Americans consider themselves to be collectors. 72% of millennials aged 26 to 41 considered themselves collectors. For Gen Zers aged 18 to 25, the number was 76%. Whether it is games, cards, vinyl albums, or coins, growing a collection is ultimately an analog pursuit with a hands-on appeal. Magnify Money also reports 83% of collectors believe their investments would eventually turn a profit.

What’s Behind the Analog Trends of 2024?

“While some things are better digitally, such as a quick text in the middle of a busy meeting or collaborating on a shared online document, there are others that I couldn’t imagine life without,” says Adriana Copaceanu of Backyard Garden Lover.

“Things like playing board games with family and friends, reading a physical book, or going to a live concert cannot be replaced by digital versions. For example, we went to an Andre Rieu concert a few months ago, and there’s no way to recreate that atmosphere on a screen.”

The transition from one technology to another is often seen as a much-needed upgrade. For example, shelf-stable and technically advanced compact discs replaced less durable vinyl albums. Electronic tablets and downloadable files replaced bulky and fragile print books. But these digital advances have also created nostalgia for the older technologies they replaced. Consumers are once again seeking out a paperback novel to read at the beach or a vinyl album by their favorite band to play on analog turntables.

As long as consumers have memories of a time before the digital revolution, there will always be a demand for satisfying analog alternatives.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.