Have you ever wanted to embrace your inner celebrity- throw caution to the wind and have the most unforgettable experience ever? Frequent travelers want to splurge occasionally, and these high-class destinations and activities will meet those desires. These are ten VIP travel experiences you can book today.

VIP Travel Experiences Worldwide

Travel should make you feel luxurious. It is a step outside the every day while experiencing things you wouldn't typically do. Whether you want to stay in a five-star hotel or spend the night in a castle, there are several vacations to choose from that will bring out the VIP in you.

Sip Wine in a Chateau

France is full of wineries and chateaus- these elegant estates will sweep you off your feet and into a fairytale. Some estates are hotels, and several maintain their vineyards. Embark on a wine-tasting tour, cozying up with a local wine each night—Sip merlot in Bordeaux's Château Palmer or pop some bubbly in Château de Boursault.

Party in St. Barth's

Saint Barthélemy is a volcanic island fully encircled by shallow reefs, nestled along some of the most amazing beaches. The island is a celebrity hot spot during the winter, especially for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Nikki Beach Club is on the beautiful bay of St Jean.

This world-famous beach club attracts VIPs looking for a good time on the island. Dance to the sounds of international DJs, enjoy champagne and cocktails, and sample a variety of tasty foods ranging from fresh salads and sushi to Tahitian tuna tartare and local calamari.

Embark on a Royal Tour

The Royal Tour offered by Classic England runs year-round and is ideal for singles, families, or groups. The trip begins with three days in London. You'll check off major royal landmarks like the Tower of London, St. Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and Kensington Palace.

Next, you'll travel around the countryside to see various castles and country homes of royalty past. The main highlights include Windsor, Warwick Castle, and Battle Abbey. You also have the option to extend the tour into southern England or even into Scotland.

Honeymoon Like The Royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton love vacationing in Mustique. They regularly visit this Caribbean island when they need to unwind. Mustique is known for its pristine beaches. It's also known for being exclusive — as a private island, it attracts celebrities like a magnet, but anyone can enjoy this destination.

If you go, stay at Cotton House, a hotel with several room options. Spend your days scuba diving or sitting on the sand. Horseback riding on the beach is also a popular pastime. You might even catch a glimpse of Princess Kate from afar.

Summer in The Hamptons

Also called the “East End” (of Long Island), the Hamptons form a popular seaside resort. It is one of the historical summer colonies of the American Northeast. Luxury lifestyle and The Hamptons go hand in hand with many top regional restaurants. Several celebrities also have houses here.

Take a VIP Tour at Walt Disney World

Don't want to wait in long lines? Want to be ushered around Disney World by a private tour guide? Book a Disney VIP Tour. I recently spent a day in Disney World on a VIP tour, which was terrific.

We were shuttled from park to park in a private van, given all the snacks and water we wanted, and ushered to the front of the Lightning Lane lines. While it comes with a hefty price tag, ranging from $450-$900 an hour, it is truly a worthy splurge.

Cozy Up in an Irish Castle

Why settle for touring a castle when you can sleep in one? The 800-year-old Ashford Castle is now a five-star hotel in Mayo, Ireland. The castle, constructed in 1228, has a rich medieval history and was expanded and rebuilt during the Victorian era. In 1939, it opened as a hotel.

It has hosted many celebrities such as John Lennon, Prince Edward, Robin Williams, and other well-known royals. Virtuoso Ashford has 83 rooms and suites, a dining room, wine cellars, and a billiards room. The hotel also includes an award-winning spa where you can indulge in an aromatherapy massage or super-charge facial.

Reside With a Maharaja

Take your next royal journey to India to experience some gorgeous palaces. Nicknamed the “Land of Kings,” Rajasthan is the perfect region to explore fantastic palaces and forts from dynasties past, from Amber Palace to Jal Mahal. If you want to make a palace your own for the night, check into Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. This five-star retreat is part hotel, museum, and primary residence for the former Maharaja of Jodhpur.

Explore The Cote D’Azur

Often referred to as the French Riviera, the Côte d'Azur is the Mediterranean coastline of France's southeast corner, including the state of Monaco. Home to the Cannes Film Festival, this area is filled with luxury hotels. You can always opt to experience it like Jennifer Lopez, who values the privacy of her yacht while visiting this luxury travel destination.

Ski in Aspen

Aspen is home to some of the highest real estate prices in America. It remains a famous tourist destination, with outdoor recreation in the surrounding White River National Forest serving as a summertime complement to the four nearby ski areas.

Aspen has jaw-dropping landscapes that look amazing no matter the season. Celebrities such as Goldie Hawn, Kevin Costner, Mariah Carey, and Antonio Banderas call Aspen home every winter. You never know who you may see out on the slopes.

