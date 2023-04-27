A Guide To Visiting The Virginia Beach Boardwalk and Beyond

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is an iconic landmark that stretches along the Atlantic Ocean. Located in the heart of the Virginia Beach resort area, it's a popular destination for locals and tourists, offering gorgeous ocean views and many things to do. The boardwalk also hosts numerous events throughout the year, from live music concerts to outdoor festivals, making it a lively and exciting place to visit.

Virginia Beach Boardwalk Overview

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is three miles of hotels, parks, stages, restaurants, bars, and museums. It stretches from 2nd to 40th Street and has a separate lane for bicycles and surreys.

Public restrooms are on 2nd Street, 17th Street, 24th Street, 30th Street, and 31st Street. Lastly, download the Freebee app to schedule free rides around the Oceanfront!

Below we'll explore places to visit and things to do along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Things to Do Along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk

JT's Grommet Island Park

JT's Grommet Island Park is an inclusive playground on the Virginia Beach boardwalk and 2nd Street.

The beachfront park is designed specifically for people with disabilities. It was founded by the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals with disabilities.

JT's Grommet Island Park has amenities designed to make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their physical abilities. The park includes a wheelchair-accessible playground, a sensory boardwalk, and a beach mat that provides wheelchair access to the ocean. Attendants are available to assist during certain times of the day.

Waterman's Surfside Grille

Waterman's Surfside Grille has long been a local favorite in Virginia Beach, with ocean views and seating near the Virginia Beach boardwalk. They are known for their freshly squeezed orange crush cocktails, which are amazingly refreshing on a hot summer day.

Their menu offers classic American fare and seafood dishes. The fish tacos or crab cakes are always a hit; their specialty drink menu is also superb. Waterman's Surfside Grille is an excellent spot for a friend's night out or a dinner with the family.

There is also a boutique shop on the property where you can find women's clothing, jewelry, and other cute accessories to browse while you wait. Parking is limited; however, there are valet services available.

Chix on the Beach

The next stop on the Virginia Beach boardwalk is Chix on the Beach, a restaurant and bar purchased in 2015 by the same local couple who own Waterman's Surfside Grille. The restaurant has been serving the area for more than 40 years.

Everything from seafood boils to pulled pork sandwiches is on this menu. They also offer the beloved orange crush cocktail and a host of other homemade crush cocktails like lime, coconut, and grapefruit.

Chix on the Beach has an outdoor seating area where you can enjoy Atlantic Ocean views while eating. The 7th Street Oceanfront Stage is also nearby, making Chix popular for food, drinks, and live music.

Calypso Bar & Grill

Our Virginia Beach boardwalk tour continues with Calypso Bar & Grill. This restaurant and bar is known for its colorful and lively atmosphere. Serving up fresh seafood and American fare, you can't go wrong with their raw bar, tacos, or a large pile of VA nachos.

Calypso Bar & Grill is a great place for a night of food, music, and fun. Their happy hour starts earlier than most places and runs from 2 to 6 pm. A covered outdoor seating area has excellent views, themed events, DJs, and local bands.

Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum

Next, you'll find the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum in a historic 100-year-old cottage. This museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history and heritage of wildfowl hunting and decoy carving in the Atlantic region.

It features a vast collection of antique decoys, hunting artifacts, artwork, and educational exhibits and programs exploring the cultural significance of wildfowl hunting and its environmental impact.

You can also learn about decoy carving through demonstrations and workshops while enjoying the museum's beautiful surroundings at its location on the Virginia Beach boardwalk.

Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier was built in the 1950s and extends 650 feet into the Atlantic Ocean. The pier was once much longer, but storms and hurricanes have shortened the pier over the years. Nonetheless, the pier is a great place to take in the views or do a bit of saltwater fishing.

If you are interested in fishing there is a fee to get onto the pier, but no license is required. Hours vary by season.

There is also a restaurant at the beginning of the pier called Ocean Eddie's Seafood. This family-owned, casual dining spot offers an “old beach atmosphere” with gorgeous beach views and fresh seafood dining.

Ocean House Waterfront Seafood

The Ocean House Waterfront Seafood restaurant offers seafood dishes, including steamer pots, baskets, and traditional broiled seafood.

The restaurant also has a rooftop bar, the only second-floor open-air bar currently on the boardwalk. The rooftop not only has seating but also has entertainment like cornhole and jumbo-sized Jenga.

Surf and Rescue Museum

The Surf and Rescue Museum is a fascinating museum on the Virginia Beach boardwalk that tells the story of the region's maritime history. It showcases the brave men and women who risked their lives for ocean rescues.

The museum features exhibits, including displays of vintage surfboards, life-saving equipment, and photographs of the region's most famous rescues. You can also learn about the history of surfing in Virginia Beach at the museum as well as the evolution of the area's surf culture.

If you're looking for things to do while in Virginia Beach, the Surf and Rescue Museum is a great stop to add to your itinerary.

Catch 31 Fish House and Bar

Located on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk near 31st Street, Catch 31 Fish House and Bar offer a great dining experience with views of the Atlantic Ocean. It boasts an upscale-casual ambiance, perfect for a special night out or a casual get-together with friends. Farm-to-table inspires the menu, featuring hardwood grilled fish, steaks, wood-fired baked flatbreads, desserts, and a raw bar.

The chefs at Catch 31 source the fresh produce and seafood daily to create mouthwatering dishes that are prepared to your liking, whether mesquite wood-fire grilled, bronzed, or blackened.

King Neptune Statue

Created by artist Paul DiPasquale, King Neptune is a magnificent statue that stands 26 feet tall on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. King Neptune is often regarded as the “Guardian of the Sea.”

According to mythology, he is the son of Saturn, the Lord of the Sea, and commands the power of the ocean. The statute is a great place to take selfies or family photos while vacationing in Virginia Beach.

Exploring Beyond The Virginia Beach Boardwalk

There is a lot more to the Virginia Beach oceanfront than just the boardwalk. Here are a few other things you can check out while visiting the beach:

Atlantic Fun Park

Tarnished Truth Distillery

Watermans Spirits

Nightmare Mansion

Mini Golf Courses

IFLY Indoor Skydiving

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

ViBe District

Ocean Breeze Water Park

Mermaid Winery

Surf Park (coming in 2025)

If you travel further into Virginia Beach, you will find:

First Landing State Park

Cape Henry Lighthouse

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Hunt Club Farms

Military Aviation Museum

Mount Trashmore Park

Top Golf

Concerts, Events, and Festivals at the Oceanfront

Virginia Beach hosts a variety of concerts, events, and festivals year-round. Here are some of the most popular events you can look forward to:

Neptune's Annual Spring Wine Festival (May)

Beach IT! Country Music Festival (June)

Stars and Strips Celebration (July 4th)

East Coast Surfing Championships (August)

Annual Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend (September)

Best Time to Visit Virginia Beach

Although Virginia Beach is a year-round destination, those looking to get in the water will want to visit between late May and September. In May, the temperatures begin to rise around the high 70s. Come summer, temperatures are around the upper 80s. And by early fall, temperatures are between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Visiting the Virginia Beach Boardwalk

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is truly a one-of-a-kind destination. From its beautiful sandy beaches and views of the Atlantic Ocean to its countless attractions and entertainment options, there's no shortage of fun and excitement to be had.

Home to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, the Virginia Beach Boardwalk will keep vacationers engaged and entertained. From delicious seafood restaurants to trendy boutiques and souvenir shops, there's no shortage of ways to spend your time here.

For those who love a bit of excitement, the area offers a range of fun and exhilarating activities, including amusement park rides, water sports, and live performances.

Virginia Beach offers a perfect mix of natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and cultural attractions, making it an ideal beach vacation spot for couples, friends, and families. Virginia Beach is a true gem of a destination that should be on your bucket list.

