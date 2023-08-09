Virtual Concerts in the Metaverse Offer Accessibility for Fans Priced Out of Live Concerts

As popular musicians like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Post Malone embark on long-awaited tours, many fans find themselves priced out of attending in-person concerts. According to data from Pollstar, the average ticket price for the top 100 tours in 2022 was about $111, up from $95 in 2019.

Ticket resale prices have also skyrocketed, doubling since 2019 per ticketing platform SeatGeek. Much of this demand can be attributed to pent-up demand due to pandemic postponements and cancellations.

Virtual concerts hosted on gaming platforms and in metaverse spaces offer a solution to expand accessibility. These shows digitally recreate an artist's live motions using VR and everyday devices. Travis Scott's concert inside Fortnite in April 2020 drew over 12 million live viewers, and other artists, including DJ Marshmello, have performed similar virtual concerts.

The Growing Cost of Concert Tickets

While the data shows that most consumers have not cut back on live concert ticket purchases, 37% of U.S. adults report attending fewer live shows over the past year. According to research firm Morning Consult, the number one reason cited is expensive tickets. Their survey found high costs deterred concert attendance more than other factors like work obligations or a person’s favorite acts not touring nearby.

While ticket prices have partially soared due to demand, the prices also factor in the increasing costs of performing live concerts. Artists demand high fees, venues have gotten more expensive to rent, stage setups have become more elaborate with increased production costs, and ticket brokers now charge fees sometimes as much as 20-30% of the ticket cost. Gone are the days when $5 tickets were sold at the box office of a college auditorium.

The Soaring Popularity of Live Concerts

Despite this, there is a huge demand for certain recent live concerts. One such example was the demand for. Over 3.5 million fans pre-registered on the Ticketmaster website to buy Taylor Swift's Eras tour tickets, scheduled for sale in November 2022. Ticketmaster's systems completely crumbled under the traffic when tickets finally went live. Their website and app crashed, forcing fans to wait for hours in queues. After waiting all that time, many fans got error messages when they finally reached the front of the queue and still could not purchase tickets.

Tickets were immediately listed on resale websites such as StubHub for double or triple the price, some selling for tens of thousands of dollars.

Ticketmaster saw similar, but not crippling, demand for recent tickets sold for tours by Bad Bunny, Zach Bryan, Beyoncé, and Drake.

Virtual Concerts as an Alternative

Older and lower-income consumers tended to attend fewer concerts. As prices and inflation continue climbing, concerts risk becoming inaccessible, even for middle-class fans.

Virtual concerts offer an alternative since they are much cheaper to produce and remove many of the added production costs of live concerts. Additionally, virtual concerts have unlimited space, unlike a live concert venue where the number of physical seats dictates the maximum number of tickets.

Morning Consult found that 39% of adults planning to attend fewer concerts are interested in virtual performances. For top artists, these events can provide valuable exposure and buzz. Spotify reports the average song's time on the top charts has increased by over 40% since 2019, demonstrating the difficulty of breaking through even for major acts.

Virtual concerts also present revenue opportunities through sponsorships and branded merchandise sold digitally or physically. Artists could earn millions based on virtual goods tied to the events, while platform providers benefit from traffic driven by fans.

Still, big-name artists doing virtual shows regularly have been surprisingly scarce since the pandemic. Morning Consult data showed Taylor Swift as the most in-demand musician for potential virtual concerts. Her team likely could draw a sizable audience beyond just ticketholders for her tour.

Holographic Concerts

Beyond virtual venues like the metaverse or streaming platforms, another possible virtual concert experience is holographic performances. There has been a rise of holographic concert tours featuring deceased music legends like Roy Orbison, Frank Zappa, and Whitney Houston.

Companies like Eyellusion and Base Hologram use projections and 19th-century illusion techniques to create lifelike hologram performances on stage alongside live musicians. The tours have proven surprisingly popular, selling hundreds or thousands of tickets per show. Fans are attracted to the novelty and excitement of seeing their favorite late artists “perform” again through realistic holograms.

Critics argue holographic concerts lack authenticity and live energy. Some estates have objected to posthumous hologram tours, seeing them as unethical “ghost slavery.” But the tours look poised for growth with plans for more extravagant productions, spectacles, and holograms of living artists.

If the technology and illusion improve, holographic concerts could become more commonplace, though likely complementing rather than replacing traditional live shows. The emerging hologram touring industry opens new creative possibilities but raises ethical questions about exploiting deceased artists.

The Future of Virtual Concerts

For artists, virtual concerts should not be seen as substitutes for live shows but as complementary experiences. Tech players and ticketing platforms also have incentives to maintain buzz and visibility in the metaverse through digital music events.

The demand for live concert ticket can lead to an uptick in virtual concerts, uniquely expanding the reach of top artists. More access offers meaningful value to underserved fans priced out of in-person shows like Taylor Swift’s and Beyoncé's upcoming tours.

Inflated ticket costs will persist, keeping many live concerts out of reach. But platforms like Fortnite and WaveXR have demonstrated the ability to drive interest in musicians through online shows. As tours become increasingly expensive, virtual concerts present a way forward to deliver artists' performances to more listeners.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.