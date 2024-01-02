Knit One, Download Two: Are Virtual Sewing Classes the Wave of the Future?

By the end of 2024, three more sewing-related magazines, Interweave Knits, Sew News, and Creative Machine Embroidery, will no longer be available in print. Instead, subscribers will receive access to a new digital product called Maker’s Club, featuring virtual sewing tutorials.

There has been a noticeable shift towards online lessons and virtual tutorials in the crafting world in recent years, from instructional videos posted on social media outlets to entire courses offered online for crafters at all levels.

Sewing and knitting have long been associated with traditional hands-on instruction, with experienced sewers sharing their skills with younger generations. The shift towards virtual instruction offers several advantages for students and instructors, but it represents another shift involving teacher/student interaction.

“I learned how to sew my party dress for my niece’s wedding because I didn't want to spend silly money for Asian-style party dresses,” recounted Devy Dar from So Yummy Recipes. “I bought a high-quality dress fabric and learned how to sew it from sewing websites. It took me three weeks – from creating the pattern to finishing the dress – but it was all worthwhile. I received a lot of compliments.”

Some inexperienced sewers and knitters find online sewing classes to be an economical way to learn a skill and save money at the same time.

Advantages of Virtual Sewing Classes

Online sewing and knitting classes may not be ideal for all beginners, but they address some issues often encountered with in-person crafting courses.

Students Can Work at Their Own Pace

Most virtual sewing classes are produced on media that can be paused, rewound, fast-forwarded, or indexed, unlike traditional classes with instructors constrained by time limits. A beginner can review a challenging step, while more advanced students can move forward to unfamiliar or specific territory. Instructors will not lose momentum during class time since struggling students can always revisit previous lessons.

No Commuting Required

Virtual sewing classes can be conducted wherever there is access to the course material. This means students can learn and practice from the comfort of their own homes or community centers without the need to drive to a traditional classroom at a specific time. Materials and patterns can remain stored away between classes, and spaces in the home can be customized for maximum comfort. Students also use their own equipment, not the machinery offered in a traditional classroom.

The Best Instructors Are Always Available

Some of the best professional sewers and knitters have created their own virtual tutorials, and these materials provide students with insights and techniques they might not receive through local in-person classes. Other courses might be available if one course doesn’t offer instruction on a specific project like sewing clothes or quilts.

“I usually prefer to learn from printed directions, but when it comes to sewing, I’m all about video!” said Anna Chesley, a crafter and writer for The 1800s Housewife project. “I find that it is so helpful to be able to watch how an instructor handles the fabric, positions the piece they’re working on, and uses their sewing machine. Plus, I find the ability to pause or rewatch challenging steps is extremely helpful.”

Disadvantages of Virtual Sewing Classes

While the same online course or virtual tutorial can be downloaded thousands of times, it will always lack the social benefits of in-person instruction. Some students also learn skills such as sewing and knitting through hands-on or haptic teaching methods. A virtual instructor cannot inspect stitches or recommend a pattern best suited for a student’s skill level.

Online Tutorials Impose No Deadlines

At first, a lack of hard deadlines for projects may seem like an ideal situation for students, but in reality, many students prefer the motivation a deadline provides. An in-person sewing or knitting class emphasizes time management skills and attention to detail as much as it does proper stitching techniques. Having a completion date and a real-time instructor to enforce it can help students maintain focus without supervision between classes.

Limited Feedback From Instructors

Some sewing and knitting students benefit greatly from an instructor’s real-time feedback or evaluation. Mistakes can be caught early in the process, and the project can still be salvaged or reworked. Online sewing courses rarely offer such personalized interaction.

Is an Online Sewing/Knitting Class a Viable Option?

Jacqueline Sanchez at Parent Portfolio enrolled in a virtual sewing class during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”When I was still working full-time, my schedule didn't always allow for in-person craft classes. A YouTube channel I follow started offering online courses with unlimited access and work at your own pace. It was less than $100, so I bought it. She promised the class was perfect for confident beginners, which I definitely was.”

“At the end of the project, I had four new handmade bags to show and be proud of,” added Sanchez.

A shift from in-person crafting classes to a virtual learning environment is not always an easy transition, especially for those who learn best through hands-on instruction or immediate feedback. Online sewing classes allow beginners to learn a skill remotely from top instructors in the field. Students can also customize class time and project size to fit their personal schedules. In-person sewing classes are still a good way to learn a new hobby in real time, surrounded by others who share that interest, but online tutorials are indeed a viable alternative to consider.

