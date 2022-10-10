Visa May Repay $176 Billion for High Card Payment Fees in the UK

In 2020, citizens in the United States made a dent in their credit card debt, paying off more in one year than they had for decades. But across the pond, UK businesses paid millions in fees – and many of them were not justified. That's the claim of a recent class action suit.

Credit card companies earned approximately $176 billion in fees, in 2020. These fees include cash advance fees ($17 billion), annual fees ($13 billion), penalty fees ($12 billion), interest ($76 billion), interchange ($51 billion), and enhancement ($7 billion). The lawsuit, brought by law firm Harcus Parker alleges Visa and Mastercard forced banks to agree to a fee set by the two banking giants. Fees that they call “anti-competitive and unlawful.”

Making the Big Bucks

Credit card issuers made a lot of money in 2020, but so did the two biggest companies. In the second quarter of 2021, Visa earned $6.3 billion in net revenue. “Other revenues” made up the largest share of their earnings. This category includes any license fees required to use the Visa brand, fees collected for account holder services, revenue collected from optional services or product enhancements for customers, as well as other activities. Visa earned $1.7 billion for international transactions alone. International transactions include cross-border transactions and currency conversions.

Mastercard came in right behind Visa with $4.53 billion in net revenue. Domestic assessment fees and transaction processing make up the lion's share of the earnings. These fees are charged to card issuers and acquirers in various stages of the transaction process and are basically tolls for using Mastercard's payment system.

Related: Sorry Millennials, You Can Buy a House in 15 Years, Best-Case Scenario

Multilateral Interchange Fees

Multilateral Interchange Fees (MIFs) are fees that retailers' banks must pay to consumers' banks for each card payment. There are 4 parties typically involved in the process: the two banks, a consumer (cardholder), and a retailer (merchant). Each transaction that goes through the retailer comes with a charge to the bank, called a Merchant Service Charge (MSC). This charge is usually passed on to the consumer's bank.

Related: FBI Seizes $86 Million From Safe-Deposit Boxes, “Permanently Confiscated”

Profitable Income Source

Card companies use MIFs to essentially reward consumer banks for offering their cards to customers. Each transaction generates income for the consumer bank. International card companies have created many different levels of MIFs over the years. Their rates remain high in many EU Member States, especially for credit cards. Even though there has been an increase in card usage and, therefore, a reduction in card payment infrastructure costs, there does not seem to be a decrease in fees.

Distorting Competition

MIFs are exclusively set by card companies, which means that the MIF levels are not subject to competition. MIFs are used by card companies to increase their market share. The companies do this by offering higher MIFs to consumer banks than to their competitors.

Consumer banks want to retain the income created by the high MIFs. Because of this desire to maintain high earnings, they are hesitant to allow new competitors into the market. The banks are able to prevent new card companies from using a MIF-free or low-MIF business model by gatekeeping their customer's accounts.

Another anti-competition element is that banks are obliged by Visa and Mastercard to apply the MIF to the specific country where the card transaction occurred. This added element prevents retailers from seeking better deals from foreign banks with lower MIFs than those in their own country.

The Lawsuit

Harcus Parker is a UK-based commercial litigation law firm specializing in group, competition, and class action litigation. In the lawsuit, the firm claims that Visa and Mastercard forced banks to agree to a level of MIFs set by Visa and Mastercard, which are “anti-competition and unlawful.”

“We want to make sure that businesses across the UK economy are properly compensated. We are making a stand against unlawful interchange fees, which should be abolished. Both the Court of Justice of the EU and the United Kingdom Supreme Court have condemned this practice for consumer credit and debit cards. The UK courts should now clamp down on commercial card and inter-regional fees. UK businesses in the travel, hospitality, retail and luxury sectors are particularly hurt by Mastercard and Visa’s multilateral interchange fees.” said Jeremy Robinson, competition litigation partner at Harcus Parker.

Multilateral Interchange Fees make up the bulk of the service charges that are levied by banks on companies when customers pay via card. Generally, for every £100 spent, up to £1.80 can be charged on payments made by corporate cards and also on cards used by overseas travelers.

In 2015, EU law put a 0.3% cap on Multilateral Interchange Fees for consumer credit card transactions and a 0.2% cap for consumer debit cards. The issue that the suit is addressing is that the cap does not apply to corporate credit and debit cards or to inter-regional transactions. Sales that meet these requirements still have up to a 1.8% fee applied per transaction. Harcus Parker claims that these MIFs for corporate and inter-regional payments “should be zero per cent.”

Large international companies, local businesses, and even some non-UK companies have the potential to benefit from this lawsuit. Many businesses, especially ones in the travel, hospitality, and luxury sectors, would benefit from a zero percent fee on MIFs when it comes to inter-regional transactions and transactions where corporate cards are used.

UK businesses with an annual pre-Covid turnover of €100 million or more have been invited to opt-in on the suit. Businesses whose turnover falls below this threshold will be included automatically unless they decide to opt-out.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal will be hearing the first round of the case in late 2022 or early 2023. In this hearing, the court will decide if the case can be certified to go forward to trial. The case has been financed by a third-party litigation funder called Bench Walk Advisers.

More From Wealth of Geeks:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.