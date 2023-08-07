East Coast Escape: Beach, Bay, Boardwalk, and Blue Crabs Beckon in Ocean City, Maryland

A resort town of 6000 residents that serves some 8 million visitors every year? As summer takes center stage, road trips, family vacations, and outdoor adventures are top of mind for many, and when it comes to a quintessential American beach getaway, Ocean City, Maryland, effortlessly takes the crown.

This resort town has the best beach in the state and is highly affordable, and is ranked among the best weekend getaways in the South, according to U.S. News & World Report. With 10 miles of coastline, two beautiful bays, a 3-mile boardwalk, and over 200 restaurants, Ocean City, Maryland, has earned its reputation as an East Coast gem.

Ocean City, Maryland, has a lot to offer regarding beach vacations, from accommodations to recreation. Award-winning hotels such as the Residence Inn by Marriott, ‘2023’s Ocean City Hotel of the Year,' and recipient of the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, offer breathtaking waterfront views, convenient on-site dining, and generously sized rooms that ensure an exceptional experience.

Whether you're into watersports, fishing, lazy beach days, nightlife, or fresh seafood, this classic American beach destination offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure that couples, friends, and families will surely enjoy– Ocean City, Maryland, is genuinely “Somewhere to Smile About.”

Just ask Angela Fagan of Philadelphia. Her family has been road-tripping to Ocean City for the past ten years. Ocean City, Maryland, is worth the trip because you'll find something exciting to do in town regardless of your age. Not to mention the amazing food and endless activities for kids to enjoy.”

Beach Bliss and Bay Days: The Perfect Coastal Retreat

Ocean City is a barrier island bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Assawoman and Isle of Wight bays on the other, offering two unique experiences.

For those looking for sun, sand, and surf, the 10-mile coastline along the Atlantic is where vacationers can pitch a beach tent, play a game of beach volleyball, or hit the waves. The city also hosts free events on the beach, such as ‘Movies on the Beach' and ‘Fireworks Along the Boardwalk,' all summer long.

Starting at 1st Street, the iconic Ocean City boardwalk runs for 3 miles. It has been named “America's Favorite Boardwalk” by The Travel Channel. The Ocean City Fishing Pier provides a panoramic view of the coastline, where vacationers can watch the ebb and flow of the tides, try their luck at fishing, or bask in the beauty of their surroundings.

On the bay side, you'll find locally-owned restaurants like Seacrets, where you can enjoy a cold drink while sitting in the bay. You will also find places like Harborside Bar & Grill, the originator of the Orange Crush cocktail, where you can dock and dine if traveling by boat.

Aside from restaurants, many watersports and activities are available, such as parasailing, boat tours, fishing excursions, and jet-skiing bayside. Vacationers will also want to take advantage of a day trip or boat tour to the Assateague Island National Seashore, where they can spot the beautiful wild horses that inhabit the island.

Maryland's Finest Delicacy: Blue Crabs and Fresh Seafood

With its prime location along the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Maryland offers plenty of fresh culinary treasures from the sea. From the iconic blue crabs to the briny oysters harvested from the bay, the seafood scene in Maryland is unparalleled. And, if you're visiting the state for the first time, join in the delightful and slightly messy but fun tradition of crab picking.

“Ocean City has delicious seafood restaurants, from fresh crabs to creative sushi rolls. One of our family favorites is Crab Bag. We love ordering the large crabs and eating outside at the picnic tables. Their crabs are perfectly seasoned and are consistently the biggest crabs around,” says Karen Kelly of Seasonal Cravings.

Additionally, Ocean City, Maryland, is known as the White Marlin Capital of the World, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the White Marlin Open in August. Last year NBA legend Michael Jordan participated in the event on his 80-foot yacht ‘Catch 23.' Sources say he donated his catch to a shelter in West Ocean City.

If you're not a seafood lover, don't fret. With over 200 restaurants in Ocean City alone, you can also enjoy American fare, Jamaican-inspired, Italian, Spanish tapas, and various other culinary options.

Coastal Charm and Adventure Await in Ocean City, Maryland

It is evident that Ocean City, Maryland, has established itself as a premiere vacation destination on the East Coast. With a full calendar of festivals and events, plenty of things to do, expansive dining options, and a wide range of accommodations, Ocean City offers an unforgettable beach vacation experience to all who visit.

