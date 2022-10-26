10 Visually Stunning Movies You Need To See

Recently a Redditor asked for visually stunning movies. They elaborated, “Be it a love story, war drama, dark thriller, or any other genre. I am looking for a visually pleasing movie with a good music score and more calm in nature. I don't mind watching a series, cartoon, or anime. Please let me know. Thank you.” Reddit responded to deliver this list of visually stunning films.

10. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a folk horror story that follows a dysfunctional couple traveling to Sweden for a mid-summer festival. At first, everything appears ideal, but they quickly find themselves in the clutches of a dangerous cult practicing Scandinavian paganism. It stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor.

9. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is an adventure comedy-drama following an unhappy, negative assets manager (Ben Stiller) in New York City. After being assigned to find a missing photo, he finds himself all over the world on an adventure, searching for the photographer.

It stars Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Shirley MacLaine, Kathryn Hahn, and Sean Penn Significant_Amoeba34 admitted, “I came here to say this. This movie makes me really want to go to Iceland. Underrated.”

8. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant visually captivates with its 1823 uncharted wilderness backdrop to a story inspired by actual events. It follows a man mauled by a bear and the hunting team that betrays and abandons him before he finds the strength to get up and seek vengeance. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy and won three Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

7. The Fountain 2006

The Fountain is an epic magical realism romantic drama film that blends elements of fantasy, science fiction, history, and spirituality. It features three storylines interwoven with recurring visual motifs and match cuts. Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz star as a duo bonded by love across time and space. One user noted, “It's an absolutely gorgeous movie with an amazing soundtrack.”

6. What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come is a visually stunning fantasy drama that paints the heights of heaven and the darker depths of hell. It stars Robin Williams, Annabella Sciorra, Rosalind Chao, and Cuba Gooding Jr. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and the Art Directors Guild Award for Excellence in Production Design.

5. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron's Avatar centers on the fictional alien world, Pandora. And the human invasion of the indigenous people there, the Na'vi. Pandora is poisonous to humankind, so scientists created a hybrid Avatar body that links to the human host's minds.

The visuals and colors on the alien planet are spectacular. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver. Avatar won three Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

4. Dune (2021)

Dune is the first part of a two-part telling of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. It stars an ensemble cast and tells the story of a gifted young man (Timothée Chalamet). He must travel to Arrakis, the universe's most dangerous planet, to secure his people and family's future. It won six Academy Awards, and the part two sequel has a release date of November 17, 2023.

3. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel features an eighteen-actor ensemble. Ralph Fiennes plays Gustave H., a concierge at the popular European ski resort who pleasures the elderly women guests. However, one turns up dead, and he becomes the prime suspect. It won five Oscars, and Alexandre Desplat won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the musical score.

2. Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar shows a dystopian future where a second Dust Bowl and global crop blight threaten humanity. It stars an ensemble of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Bill Irwin, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. It won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and sci-fi experts often regard it as one of the best science-fiction movies of all time.

1. The Fall (2006)

Set in a hospital during the 1920s outskirts of Los Angeles, California, an injured stuntman tells a little girl patient a story about five mythological heroes and an evil warrior. His fractured mind state blurs the lines between reality and fiction as the story goes on.

DyingOutLoud said, “I came here to say the fall as well. If I recall correctly, it was filmed in over 30 countries over five years: beautiful cinematography and a great movie.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get it right, or is there another visually stunning movie that deserves to be on this list?

