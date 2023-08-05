14 Movies That Transport You to a Cinematic Wonderland with Dazzling Visuals

There are some movies that are just beautiful to watch in a number of ways. From the direction to the musical score, the list of movies below are some of the most visually pleasing films fans recommended for others to watch!

1 – The Fall (2006)

Set in a hospital on the outskirts of 1920s Los Angeles, an injured stuntman tells a young female patient a story about five mythological heroes and an evil warrior. His fractured mental state blurs the lines between reality and fiction as the story goes on.

2 – Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar shows a dystopian future where a second Dust Bowl and global crop blight threaten humanity. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Bill Irwin, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine.

It won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and sci-fi experts often regard it as one of the best science-fiction movies of all time.

3 – The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel features an eighteen-actor ensemble. Ralph Fiennes plays Gustave H., a concierge at the popular European ski resort who pleasures the elderly women guests.

However, Gustave becomes the prime suspect when one guest turns up dead. It won five Oscars, and Alexandre Desplat won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the musical score.

4 – Dune (2021)

Dune is the first part of a two-part telling of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. It stars an ensemble cast and tells the story of a gifted young man (Timothée Chalamet).

He must travel to Arrakis, the universe's most dangerous planet, to secure his people and family's future. It won six Academy Awards, and the sequel has a release date of November 17, 2023.

5 – Avatar (2009)

James Cameron's Avatar centers on the fictional alien world, Pandora, and the human invasion of the indigenous people there, the Na'vi. Pandora is poisonous to humankind, so scientists created a hybrid Avatar body that links to a human host's mind.

The visuals and colors on the alien planet are spectacular. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver. Avatar won three Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

6 – What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come is a visually stunning fantasy drama that paints the heights of heaven and the darker depths of hell. It stars Robin Williams, Annabella Sciorra, Rosalind Chao, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and the Art Directors Guild Award for Excellence in Production Design.

7 – The Fountain (2006)

The Fountain is an epic magical realism romantic drama film that blends elements of fantasy, science fiction, history, and spirituality. It features three storylines interwoven with recurring visual motifs and match cuts.

Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz star as a duo bonded by love across time and space. One user noted, “It's an absolutely gorgeous movie with an amazing soundtrack.”

8 – The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant visually captivates with its 1823 uncharted wilderness backdrop to a story inspired by actual events. It follows a man mauled by a bear and the hunting team that betrays and abandons him before he finds the strength to get up and seek vengeance.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy and won three Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

9 – The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is an adventure comedy-drama following an unhappy, negative assets manager (Ben Stiller) in New York City. After being assigned to locate a missing photo, he finds himself all over the world on an adventure, searching for the photographer.

It stars Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Shirley MacLaine, Kathryn Hahn, and Sean Penn. Significant_Amoeba34 admitted, “I came here to say this. This movie makes me really want to go to Iceland. Underrated.”

10 – Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a folk horror story that follows a dysfunctional couple traveling to Sweden for a mid-summer festival. At first, everything appears ideal, but they quickly find themselves in the clutches of a dangerous cult practicing Scandinavian paganism. It stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor.

11 – Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi is a beautiful story and beautifully shot film. When a young man finds himself on a sinking ship, he survives the next year by living on a raft with a tiger who was rescued from the shipwreck as well. The entire movie is beautiful from beginning to end, and the story will leave you thinking about humanity and our will to survive.

12 – The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is a maddening tale about two men who are lighthouse keepers, struggling to stay sane with the difficult position. This entire film is shot in black-and-white, and will leave you watching a heartbreaking, but beautiful movie.

13 – La La Land (2016)

La La Land is a fun movie musical about a painter and an actress who are trying to make it in the world of Los Angelos. The entire film centers around beautiful shots, dance sequences, and fun jazz numbers.

14 – 1917 (2019)

This film, set in the midst of World War I, looks as though it was shot in just one take, making the entire film visually stunning to watch from beginning to end. It's a heartbreaking war film, but truly a test to the filmmakers who worked on the Oscar-winning movie.

