VW’s Tiny New EV Shines During “Tough” 62,000 Mile Test

VW’s ID.3 may be a small electric vehicle (EV), coming in at just over 13 feet in length, but it’s proved itself to be mighty in a grueling test to see how well its battery could hold a charge after taking on some serious mileage.

VW’s new vehicle warranty promises that their EV batteries will still hold at least a 70 percent charge after 100,000 miles or eight years of driving.

The ID.3 could retain 93 percent of its battery capacity after a 62,000-mile test. (Who said that EV batteries don’t age well?)

The Test

The engineers at the General German Automotive Club ADAC in Landsberg am Lech put a VW ID.3 through a rigorous test over two and a half years. They reported that it still operated at a high capacity while showing no irregularities.

ADAC’s engineers also specified that they did not protect the battery, instead opting to charge it quicker and to full capacity at DC fast charging stations so that they could get to 62,000 miles in the quickest possible fashion.

It’s usually advised to fast charge a battery to no more than 80 percent to reduce wear and tear, protecting its longevity.

The testers had to charge the ID.3’s battery to full capacity each time so that the next tester could test its maximum driving range. They found the ID.3’s real-world driving range to be a respectable 248 miles.

The ID.3 is making Volkswagen proud.

The Adac’s Testers Put the ID.3 Through the Ringer

A tough 62,000 miles of driving wasn’t the only metric that ADAC’s Test and Technology Center engineers put the ID.3 through; additionally, it was tested for things such as environmental impact, safety and handling technology, and ease of operation between its real-world test drives.

Beyond the categories mentioned above, there were over 300 sub-criteria that the ADAC tested for – It was one rigorous testing process.

Out of this testing, the ADAC found that it’s best for ID.3 owners to always stay up to date with their vehicle’s latest software updates. For example, one software update the testers implemented allowed the vehicle to have an increased charging power, bringing the ID.3’s high-voltage 77-kilowatt-hour battery up to 170 kW.

The new software also reportedly boosted the ID.3’s overall driving range, with gains seen in the vehicle’s power usage efficiency over shorter drives and temperatures below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. That last part is especially significant because of how many drivers have lamented, or feared, reduced EV performance in winter weather, making this another win for the ID.3.

Additionally, the ADAC’s engineers were impressed by the ID.3’s intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner. This feature analyzes weather forecasts, real-time traffic updates, and charging stall performances to determine the quickest route a driver can take to reach their destination.

That means the ID.3 can tell its driver they will save time by making quicker charging stops at stations with more powerful chargers instead of one long stop at a less powerful charging station.

However, despite what amounts to an overall glowing review, ADAC testers did find issues with the ID.3’s infotainment system and some aspects of the vehicle’s software programming. However, it’s also possible that future updates will improve upon those issues.