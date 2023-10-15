Exploring Waiheke Island: Auckland’s Wine Island Paradise

Just a 35-minute ferry ride from Auckland, Waiheke Island, feels like a world away. As New Zealand's “wine island,” Waiheke is known for its boutique wineries, adventurous spirit, and laid-back vibe.

Locals mix with cosmopolitan expats and Auckland weekenders who flock to enjoy Waiheke's natural attractions and flourishing food and wine scene. You'll find pristine beaches, hidden coves, and turquoise waters along the coastline.

Waiheke Island Overview

Vineyards dot the countryside of the island, with many offering tastings paired with local artisanal food, and getting around is easy.

Because Waiheke is just a short ferry ride across Waitematā Harbour, most visitors plan on grabbing an early boat to explore for the day. If you have a car or bike, you can bring it over on the ferry. If you're a walker, explore the many trails along cliff tops, beaches, and the native forest. Or, rent a bike when you depart from the ferry to begin exploring on your own or catch one of the many tourist buses to get you around town.

If you want to spend the night, you'll find several bed and breakfasts or boutique inns to stay. For a luxurious experience, rent a place on the beach and wake up to the sound of the waves. For those traveling on a budget, head to a friendly backpacker hostel.

Whether you want to hike forested trails, lounge on the beach, or indulge in exceptional food and wine, Waiheke offers the perfect blend of nature, adventure, and sophistication.

Visit Oneroa Village

The main village on Waiheke Island, Oneroa, has a relaxed beach town atmosphere with cute cafes, restaurants, shops, galleries, and more. Centered around its main beach, Oneroa epitomizes the island's relaxed vibe.

Start your visit with breakfast at one of the beachfront cafes, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and freshly baked goods while enjoying the views. Then, stroll through the village, popping into art galleries and boutiques selling locally made crafts, jewelry, and souvenirs.

Oneroa village is the perfect spot to grab lunch before an afternoon of wine tasting. Grab some fish and chips and find a nice spot at Oneroa Beach to enjoy lunch; this north-facing beach gets great sun and is excellent for swimming.

Or, end your day on Waiheke Island with dinner at a local restaurant like Wai Kitchen or Vino Vino, Waiheke's longest-running restaurant on Oneroa's main street. Dine by the sea on a fabulous deck overlooking Oneroa Bay. Enjoy Mediterranean-style fare like pasta primavera or mushroom risotto that pairs well with one of the many locally-made wines.

Go Wine Tasting

It's called wine island for a reason! Waiheke Island is home to some of the best wineries in New Zealand. With its warm climate and fertile soils, Waiheke Island has become one of New Zealand's premier wine regions, primarily known for its full-bodied reds.

The island is home to over 20 boutique wineries and vineyards — many are situated to take advantage of Waiheke's coastal location, offering sweeping views of the Hauraki Gulf as you sample wine.

No visit to Waiheke is complete without stopping in at least a few wineries for tastings. Everyone has a favorite, though popular stops are Stonyridge, Cable Bay, Man O' War, Te Motu, Wild on Waiheke, and Poderi Crisci.

​​Cable Bay Winery is one of Waiheke Island's most scenic vineyards. Located on the western part of the island, Cable Bay's vineyards slope gently toward the coast, overlooking the teal waters of the Hauraki Gulf. After a day of biking around the island, finishing with a glass while gazing back at Auckland is a peak tourist experience.

Cable Bay offers tastings of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, rose, and award-winning reds. Small plates like local oysters, charcuterie, and cheeses are available to accompany your wine. For a more elevated experience, book their Vineyard Kitchen Experience, which includes a guided tour of the vineyard and a three-course gourmet lunch paired with their wines.

For those who like a little adventure with their Chardonnay, Wild on Waiheke offers wine tasting and unique opportunities to play. Try laser clay bird shooting, archery, sandbags, petanque (a French word for lawn bowling), or volleyball.

In addition to wine tastings and activities, Wild on Waiheke serves incredible food like gourmet burgers, pizza, platters, and other casual bites. They also have an impressive beer selection for those who need a wine break.

Sip on Olive Oil

The Mediterranean-like climate that produces prime wines is also ideal for olives. Many Waiheke vineyards also have a range of high-quality artisan olive oils.

Rangihoua Estate has over 1,000 olive trees and offers olive oil and wine tastings. Try the fruity Koroneiki varietal or the peppery Leccino. Grab a bottle of their Best in Class awarded Waiheke blend to take home; it is delicious for dipping, making aioli, and on green beans, asparagus, or mesclun salad.

Goldie Estate offers New Zealand's oldest olive grove, initially planted in the 1840s. You can tour the historic grove, its range of heritage olive varieties, and their wines.

Relax on The Beach

With stunning beaches dotting the coastline, Waiheke Island is a great place to unwind for a few days, especially compared to the bustling city of neighboring Aukland.

Onetangi Beach offers a sandy beach on the north coast that's great for swimming, surfing, kayaking, and walks. As the island's longest beach, it's a popular spot. Arrive early in the summer months to get a prime location.

Palm Beach is a Waiheke favorite with its protected bay, soft sand, kid-friendly shallows, and beautiful setting. Located on the northern end of Waiheke Island, it's a short drive from the main town of Oneroa. Part of Palm Beach and its offshore waters are protected by the Te Whau Marine Reserve, allowing marine life to thrive. The calm area is a must for snorkeling and swimming.

Enclosure Bay is another popular swimming beach on the island's east coast. As with other beaches, its protected cove is good for young kids. Many local wineries offer picnic-style lunches, so grab a bottle, a platter of sandwiches, and cheese as you relax on the beach for an hour or two in between activities.

Indulge in Island Fare

Dining on Waiheke Island is a foodie's paradise, with restaurants and vineyards taking full advantage of the bounty of fresh local ingredients. The island's innovative chefs combine Waiheke's seafood, produce, meats, and wines into memorable gourmet creations.

The restaurants attached to Waiheke vineyards, like Mudbrick and Casita Miro, excel at using their wines to create dishes. Mudbrick's seasonally inspired menu incorporates estate-grown herbs and vegetables, Waiheke lamb, and fresh fish. Casita Miro offers a locally focused tasting menu with wine pairings that capture Waiheke's flavors. Try fresh grilled fish with salsa verde or the tapas platter.

Try Dragonfired's Waiheke lamb pizza with manchego and pesto, or fresh fish tacos and burgers at Sandbar Waiheke for casual yet creative fare. You can also assemble picnic provisions from Waiheke providores like Fenice Deli and Deli on the Rocks.

Connels Bay Sculpture Park

For a mix of art and nature, head to Connells Bay Sculpture Park, located on the northern end of Waiheke. This outdoor park stretches across 17 acres of gardens, wetlands, and rural landscapes. Along the winding pathways, you'll discover over 30 large-scale sculptures from New Zealand artists, using materials like granite, steel, brick, and found objects.

Highlights include Between Two Worlds, a spherical granite and mirrored sculpture by Chris Booth that reflects the changing scenery, and Precious Rocks by Paul Dibble, abstract human forms seemingly growing from the earth. For art and nature lovers visiting Waiheke Island, allow one to two hours to slowly wander through this sculpture park.

See Waiheke Island From an Eco Zip Tour

Try an eco zip tour for an adrenaline-pumping way to see Waiheke Island. Zipping along cables strung between platforms high in the forest canopy is an exhilarating way to experience the island's rugged natural beauty.

Two companies offer tours: Anawhata and EcoZip. Anawhata's 2.5-hour tour includes six zips along 1.2 km of cable and three sky bridges. The tour culminates in “The Big Zip,” a 1000m zipline zooming over forest and pasture at 60 kph. Adrenaline highs and unbeatable island views are guaranteed.

EcoZip's 2.5-hour Waiheke Island Tour starts with a 4WD drive up to the course. Once harnessed in, you'll zip over the native forest on six ziplines ranging from 200 to nearly 800 meters long, with altitudes up to 200 meters above sea level. Guides identify birdlife and share Maori myths associated with sites along the way. The “Stargazer” zipline sends you flying over Onetangi Valley at 60kph.

For those who appreciate heart-pumping thrills, a zip tour through Waiheke's is a memorable way to encounter the island's wilderness.

With its stunning landscapes, world-class wine, and various activities, Waiheke Island promises an unforgettable getaway for all interests.