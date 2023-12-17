Walking Dead Heroes Worth Celebrating With or Without Zombies

Nobody knows how they’d react in the event of a zombie apocalypse. The end of the world breaks the human spirit and rearranges moral principles. The hit AMC series The Walking Dead presented more than a fair share of ethical quandaries in its decade-plus run.

While most survivors make selfish decisions and think without regard for human life, a rare selection of characters are heroes. These Walking Dead heroes tried to think with the bigger picture in mind or at least committed one good deed during their tenure on the show.

1. Glenn Rhee

Glenn became many fans’ favorite character throughout the show due to his willingness to put others before himself. From the time he helped Rick through the hoard in the pilot episode to his death at the hands of Negan, Glenn’s pure spirit shined through in spades.

2. Herschel Greene

The Greene family patriarch showed his moral code when he kept walkers in a barn during season two, fully believing that the undead could be revived and restored to their previous state. Some might feel this naïveté can’t last in the apocalypse, but Glenn, Rick, Maggie, and many more characters looked at Herschel for insight and as one of the Walking Dead heroes.

3. Dale Horvath

Dale symbolized Walking Dead heroes during his short stint in the series. The group's elder statesman, whom nobody seemed to appreciate, showed great concern for his friends, such as when he looked after Andrea. He also tried to warn other group members of Shane’s selfish nature.

4. Tyreese Williams

Tyreese could be called a gentle giant, a man who had a temper but knew how to leverage it for the better of the group…or one of the Walking Dead heroes. Tyreese selflessly took care of Rick’s daughter, Judith, after Negan destroyed the prison compound in season four. He also made sure his sister, Sasha, always had a shoulder to lean on.

5. Rick Grimes

Rick certainly possesses a checkered moral code throughout the entirety of the show, but he also attempts to make the best decisions for the people he leads. He parented Judith after hearing that the girl belonged to his estranged friend, Shane, and also tried to find Carol’s daughter for almost the entire duration of season two.

6. Carol Peletier

Carol shouldn’t be deemed a good person by any means. The end of the world forced this originally soft-spoken woman to change her personality, but Carol still looks like one of the Walking Dead heroes in many episodes. She sacrificed herself on many occasions, such as when she invaded Terminus and saved Rick’s group.

7. Daryl Dixon

Daryl’s rough exterior belied his heroic personality and loyalty to his friends. Daryl often searched out for supplies and tried to find Carol’s daughter before he even knew her very well. The end of the world made Daryl a better person instead of the unproductive, lost soul he was before zombies took over.

8. Aaron

Aaron stands out as one of the underappreciated Walking Dead heroes. Aaron leads new members of Alexandria into the residences and puts other people before himself most of the time. Actor Ross Marquand grapples with the character’s sensitivity and flaws as the world tumbles.

9. Carl Grimes

Carl Grimes started out as a precarious child but transformed into one of the most strong-willed adult Walking Dead heroes. While everyone might not deem his ruthless nature heroic, his will and tenacity should be undeniable. Carl helped deliver his baby sister and then shot his mother to prevent her from becoming a walker.

10. T-Dog

T-Dog operated on the outskirts of the group during the first three seasons of the series, but solidified his legend when he saved Carol during a zombie invasion at the prison. Instead of holding out hope for survival, T-Dog knew Carol was more valuable and surrendered for her.

11. Beth Greene

Beth overcame suicidal thoughts and ideations to become one of the show’s purest helpers and most giant souls. Beth’s short time ended before it should have, but Maggie looked to Beth’s memory to motivate her to lead the Hilltop during the last several seasons of the series.

12. Bob Stookey

Bob Stookey performed multiple heroic acts during his time on The Walking Dead. Bob struggled with alcohol addiction but overcame his issues to contribute to the group. He also spurred an emotional renaissance within Sasha. This storyline showed love’s power and the spirit of human friendship.

13. Judith Grimes

Judith indeed received a terrible hand right off the bat. Born out of wedlock to Lori and Shane, Judith served as a beacon of hope and a symbol of the future. When the show jumped ahead in the timeline in later seasons, Judith went from a helpless baby to a fearless warrior, and one of the great Walking Dead heroes.

14. Noah

Noah helped Beth get oriented at the hospital during season five before supporting the rest of the group after reuniting with Rick, Maggie, and the others. Noah died one of the more gruesome deaths in the series, but his short time proved that newcomers can always help and contribute to the greater good during times of need.

15. Michonne

Michonne starts out her journey by helping Andrea out on the road before trying to convince her of the Governor’s evil. Michonne’s violent nature contrasts her big heart and motherly instincts around Carl. Her mixture of decency and fighting ability make her a fan favorite, and one of the most beloved Walking Dead heroes..

16. Morgan Jones

Morgan suffers from trauma and an absence of leadership throughout his life in the apocalypse. He doesn’t have anyone to live for or look after when his wife and child die at the onset of the zombie invasion. Despite these hardships, Morgan usually makes a moral choice when his head is one straight.

17. Siddiq

Siddiq becomes part of the main group after Carl finds him in the woods. The two bond over their shared experiences and Siddiq’s background as a doctor demonstrates his willingness to help people in need, even when those same folks don’t care if he lives or dies.

18. Enid

Enid served as a friend and potential romantic partner for Carl, but she also helped maintain a semblance of humanity and balance in the series. Enid didn’t thirst for violence and tried to make herself useful even when others didn’t believe in her. A bond with Maggie made her a nice sister-like replacement after Beth died.

19. Mika Samuels

Mika didn’t last long in the world of the walkers. She was killed by her crazy sister, Lizzy, but always maintained an optimistic outlook on life as the world caved in around her. Mika’s arc provided a vital perspective on how dark the series would trend in season four and beyond.

20. Jesus Monroe

During season seven, Jesus Monroe bridged the gap between the Hilltop and Rick’s group with an ironic name and a hyperawareness of people. Jesus applied creativity and fairness to become one of the more fascinating characters at a point when the show needed a severe jolt of energy.

21. Deanna Monroe

Deanne tried to maintain order and political correctness as the de facto president of Alexandria. Rick’s group arrived and shook up the status quo, but Deanna didn’t compromise her opinions and fought back against ideas she disagreed with, indeed something audiences admired.

22. Lori Grimes

Lori becomes a very unpopular character when she sleeps with Shane while Rick tries to find his family at the beginning of the apocalypse. The Grimes family matriarch made up for her mistakes when she carried and delivered her baby in season three, sacrificing herself for the unborn child.