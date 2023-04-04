Walmart Lays Off 2,000 Warehouse Workers as It Prepares for a ‘Tough Year’

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, is set to dismiss over 2,000 employees working in five warehouses that cater to website orders.

A Challenging Year Ahead

The announcement comes after the retail giant warned of a challenging year ahead. The job cuts will affect more than 1,000 workers in Texas, 600 in Pennsylvania, 400 in Florida, and 200 in New Jersey, as per the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) filings. Reports suggest that the company will be eliminating the evening and weekend shifts, leading to layoffs. Walmart is yet to comment on the matter, and it remains unclear if other major corporations will also be affected.

Walmart is requiring hundreds of employees who were laid off from its five U.S. e-commerce fulfillment centers to seek other job opportunities within the company's locations within 90 days, according to a company spokesperson.

Walmart's latest earnings report revealed that the company is projecting slower sales and profit growth, which prompted the retailer to raise its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 per hour. However, this move could hurt profit margins while inflation continues to affect Walmart's core lower-income shoppers, ultimately impacting sales this year.

In an interview with CNBC in February, Walmart CFO John Rainey expressed concerns about the financial pressure on consumers. With savings rates declining and balance sheets thinning, Rainey believes that the company must be cautious in its outlook for the rest of the year.

Economic Turbulence

Unlike its e-commerce rival, Amazon, Walmart has not undergone significant layoffs. Amazon has eliminated approximately 30,000 jobs across several divisions since the beginning of the year. The technology industry has witnessed a wave of layoffs recently due to the unpredictable demand for digital goods and services and macroeconomic uncertainty. Amazon's recent layoffs come in the midst of this trend.

The layoffs at Walmart, a significant retail player, might indicate more turbulence ahead for the U.S. economy, as some economists forecast that it could experience a recession this year. According to a March report from Challenger, Gray, and Christmas, concerns about an impending recession have caused retailers to announce 17,456 job cuts in 2023, compared to 761 in the same period in 2022.

Retail giants such as Amazon, Neiman Marcus, and Lidl are reducing their workforce, mainly in corporate roles. Walmart has also announced job cuts, stating that it has adjusted staffing levels to prepare for the future needs of customers. The company has promised to support affected employees in finding job opportunities at other locations.

The impacted workers will receive pay for 90 days to facilitate finding new jobs, which could be in Walmart's new high-tech e-commerce distribution centers, such as the ones in Joliet, Illinois, and Lancaster, Texas. Walmart has been investing in automation, working with firms such as Knapp to reduce the number of steps required to process e-commerce orders from 12 to 5. The Pedricktown, New Jersey, location is among the locations where this strategy has been implemented.

