5 German War Movies That Had a Direct Influence on Star Wars

The film is set on a fictional Greek island called Navarone in the Aegean Sea where the Nazis have built a pair of radar-controlled super cannons. The guns threaten the evacuation of British troops on nearby Keros Island.

In Guns of Navarone, Peck's squad of commandos race to destroy the Navarone super guns before the British transports get within their range. This mirrors the fleet's race to destroy the Death Star before it can fire on Yavin IV – although it wasn't positioned that way in Lucas' first edit.

The Death Star’s laser-firing sequence also follows quite closely the firing sequence for the super guns on Navarone, nearly shot for shot!

Casablanca You might not think of it as a war movie but the beloved Casablanca, starring Humphrey Bogart is set against the backdrop of war.

The Mos Eisley spaceport sequence 45 minutes into Star Wars basically a giant riff on Casablanca.

Most of Casablance takes place in Rick’s Café – the original, unproduced play the movie was based on is even titled, “Everyone Comes to Rick's.” In Star Wars, Lucas created Chalmun's Cantina

You know the drill, shady under-the-table deals are made in dark corners , Figran D'an's swing orchestra providing ambiance, and alien barflies smoking pipes and hookahs.

Han Solo is somewhat modeled on Humphrey Bogart’s all-encompassing cynicism and they both seem to have fondness for the word “kid.”

Lucas also shoehorned in some of the Clint Eastward classic film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly into the Cantina scene too. The Han Solo face-off against Greedo is inspired directly from a scene set in a bar in that movie.