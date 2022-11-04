Four Warm Getaways To Keep You Out of the Cold

Winter is coming! While it officially won't arrive until December 21st, it's already getting chillier in many parts of North America and Europe.

While some may enjoy the snow, not everyone is a fan of cold weather. If you’re the type of person who prefers not to layer up from December onward, a change of scenery might be in order. Here are four warm getaways where sweaters and swimsuits are optional.

Warm Getaways in the U.S.

Go Snorkeling in Key West, Florida

As the southernmost state in the continental U.S., it’s little surprise that Florida would be warm year-round. According to the National Weather Service, Key West boasts an average temperature of 73 degrees Fahrenheit in December.

Key West is home to many spots for diving and snorkeling. The U.S.N.S. Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg and the Cayman Salvager were both ships that were intentionally sunk to create artificial reefs. Aside from these two ships, the Sand Key Lighthouse Reef offers more opportunities for both diving and snorkeling. This ten-mile reef system features a large iron lighthouse and coral formations of varying depths.

If you’re planning a trip to Key West, consider staying at the Hyatt Residence Club Key West, Sunset Harbor. This resort overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and features 40 residential-style retreats. Amenities include an outdoor pool and a spa to unwind after a busy day in Key West. Guests can choose between one or two-bedroom suites.

The one-bed suite comes with a queen size bed, kitchen, dining area, and private balcony with pool or harbor views. The two-bed suite offers the same features alongside a connected bath in the master suite with a jetted spa tub and a guest suite with a full bath.

Outdoor Attractions in Palm Springs, California

Are you looking for a warm vacation spot that’s a bit cooler than the Florida Keys? Then consider Palm Springs. This city has an average temperature of 57 degrees Fahrenheit in December. Clearly not as hot as Key West, but you definitely won’t have to worry about snow. Palm Springs is known for its hot springs, golf courses, and sunny weather.

Be sure to check out the Moorten Botanical Gardens while you’re there. These gardens boast 3,000 examples of cacti and other desert plants. Joshua Tree National Park is another outdoor attraction in Palm Springs and is home to 57 species of mammals, 46 species of reptiles, and a whopping 250 species of birds.

After a day exploring Palm Springs, check out WorldMark Palm Springs. The WorldMark is just under three miles away from the Moorten Botanical Gardens and is located in downtown Palm Springs, so it’s perfectly positioned to help guests make the most of their time in the city.

Amenities include a fitness and activity center, swimming pool, and hot tub. Guests can choose between a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom suite. Studio and one-bed suites come with a queen-size and a murphy bed, while the three-bed suites boast those two beds and two twin beds. Accommodations vary for the two-bed suites.

Warm Getaways Outside the U.S.

White Sand Dunes in Aruba

As an island floating in the Caribbean, it’s little surprise that Aruba stays warm in the winter. Its capital, Oranjestad, has an average temperature of around 79 degrees Fahrenheit. Aruba is known for its beaches and coves, but there’s more to the island than meets the eye.

Rolling, white sand dunes lie just beyond the beaches, waiting to be explored by curious travelers. The Arikok National Park is home to various attractions, like caves and unusual land formations made from lava, quartz diorite, and limestone. Be sure to check out the park’s horseback riding tours as well. These tours take guests through the hills of the National Park, as well as Daimari Beach and Conchi, the park’s natural pool.

Are you looking for a family-friendly resort in Aruba? Well, look no further! The Divi Village Golf and Beach Resort offers multiple amenities to elevate your stay in the Caribbean. This resort boasts four pools, including a children’s pool and water slide. Additionally, Divi Village features a nine-hole golf course, a rock climbing wall, and a tennis court.

Guests can dine at five restaurants with pizza, burgers, tacos, and more. After a day in the heat, visitors can cool off in a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom suite. Whichever suite you choose, you’ll have access to a king-sized bed, private bathroom, and queen-sized sleeper sofa. The suites also feature a flat-screen tv and a private deck or balcony.

Mayan Culture in Cancun, Mexico

The city of Cancun has many attractions suited to those with an adventurous spirit. The average temperature is 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Travelers can dive or snorkel in the city’s limestone sinkholes. Speaking of diving, Cancun is home to the Underwater Museum of Art. This museum features four underwater galleries and houses life-size statues of various shapes and sizes.

There’s also the Nichupte Lagoon, where travelers can drive speed boats through the channels of the lagoon and witness Cancun’s majestic mangroves. Finally, exploring some of the many Mayan archaeological sites is a must for guests with curious minds. From El Rey to San Miguelito, these sites offer a glimpse into Mayan culture and history.

The Villa del Palmar features several amenities to help you relax after a day in Cancun. This resort features five pools, offering guests a variety of aquatic experiences. Additionally, the Villa is home to the Village Spa. This on-site spa is modeled after an ancient Mayan community. It has luxury treatment cabins, jacuzzis, and a steam room.

As for dining, there are five restaurants and a deli to choose from. The Villa offers guests deluxe, one and two-bedroom suites. These suites all come with walk-in closets, at least one bathroom, and a private balcony and hammock that gives guests a view of either the ocean or the garden. Studio suites feature either a king-sized bed or two queens, while the one-bedroom suite features one king and one murphy bed, and the two-bedroom suite has one king and two queen-sized beds.

Staying at Resorts Near Warm Vacation Spots

If you decide to travel to any of these warm vacation destinations, consider buying or renting a timeshare at a nearby resort. Buying or renting a timeshare can give anyone a chance to stay away from the cold in their preferred resort each year. Additionally, buying or renting a timeshare on the resale market can be a money-saving alternative to purchasing one directly.

