Warm Up by the TV: 25 Sunny Shows to Make You Forget About Winter

While some indulge in Christmas movies and wintery shows when the weather gets cold, not everyone is as eager to embrace the snow and freezing temperatures. If you’re already over the snow and chill outside, you can pretend you’re somewhere warmer with these 25 series full of sunshine and shorts. Watch these warm weather shows to make yourself forget it’s winter outside.

1. Selling Sunset (2019-)

Selling Sunset is teeming with the gorgeous scenery of California, with swaying palm trees, sunny skies, and clearly warm weather. If you’re looking for something a little mindless to make you forget winter, this Cali-based show, where the ladies are often wearing tiny outfits, will transport you to warmer weather.

2. The White Lotus (2021-2025)

The White Lotus is a bit more sophisticated with the intertwining stories of hotel guests who are fueled by drama, deceit, greed, and revenge. The first season takes place in Hawaii, and the second is in Italy, both offering plenty of shots of sunshine and beautiful beaches.

3. Bachelor in Paradise (2014-)

Another trashy reality show that we love to watch when the snow makes us sad is Bachelor in Paradise. If you’re a fan of The Bachelor franchise in general, stick to this series when the weather in your area is cold and you’re tired of feeling surrounded by chills.

4. CSI: Miami (2002-2012)

Obviously, CSI: Miami takes place in the Sunshine State of Florida, so the weather in the show is almost always picturesque. You can watch them solve crimes and catch criminals while running past pretty palm trees while the sun shines down.

5. Dexter (2006-2013)

Dexter is a fun option because the material is supremely dark, but the weather is lovely. The show takes place in Miami, and while many scenes take place at night, you can still feel the warm weather. And most of the characters wear lightweight, Miami-esque outfits.

6. Burn Notice (2007-2013)

Burn Notice is about a spy who was basically erased from existence by the government, forcing him to operate as a rogue. He lives in Miami, and with light-colored linen suits and blacked-out sunglasses, the whole show is sunny and hot. You may even feel like you have to squint at times.

7. Community (2009-2015)

For some reason, it hardly ever snows or rains in Community. The sitcom takes place in a fictional town in Colorado, and while the Centennial State does enjoy almost 300 days of sunshine a year, the show is oddly devoid of cold weather, so you can watch it without being reminded of winter.

8. Californication (2007-2014)

As the name suggests, Californication takes place in California. The show is a raunchy adult sitcom starring David Duchovny, and it captures the consistent sunniness of California well. It’s hard to think of a single scene where it’s raining or the characters look cold so it’ll warm you up.

9. Lost (2004-2010)

There are several episodes of Lost where the characters are dealing with torrential downpours on the island, but even in those moments, it’s clear the weather is hot. Crash landing on a commercial flight is not ideal, but the bright and warm weather on the island sounds nice.

10. Cougar Town (2009-2015)

Another Florida-based show that exemplifies the warm weather of the state is Cougar Town. While Florida can be a rainy place during some months, it hardly ever rains in Cougar Town, so you can watch the show’s silly antics and pretend to bask in the sun along with the characters.

11. New Girl (2011-2018)

New Girl is a quirky and fun sitcom about young people trying to navigate life and love. The show takes place in Los Angeles, with almost every episode being full of sunshine, and the characters are always wearing short-sleeves and cute dresses.

12. Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

Jane the Virgin takes place in Miami and has a funny, impossible plot that is a delight to watch. The lighthearted show has lovely weather, and the main character is almost always wearing a stylish tank top or summer dress, reminding you that winter can’t last forever unless you live in Alaska.

13. Hawaii Five-O (2010-2020)

The title gives it away, but in case it’s not clear, Hawaii Five-O takes place in the fabulous state of Hawaii. You can watch the main characters put the bad guys in jail and wrestle their own demons, all while surrounded by blue waves, sandy beaches, and radiant sunshine.

14. Love Island UK (2015-)

Whether or not you like the Love Island shows, there is no denying that the settings are idyllic, with pretty flowers, warm weather, and almost every cast member in a swimsuit. The UK version is perfect if you’re feeling chilly because even the cast members often comment on the warmth of the setting.

15. Death in Paradise (2011-)

Death in Paradise is a BBC show set on the incredibly beautiful island of Saint-Marie. This Caribbean island is teeming with palm trees, tranquil beaches, and sunny days. It’s hard to find a scene outdoors where you can’t see an abundance of palm trees and sandy shores.

16. Gilligan's Island (1963-1967)

Gilligan’s Island is an old sitcom about a group of people trapped on a deserted island, so you get to watch them hang out in the sun and even climb a few palm trees. This goofy show is perfect if you want something that will put you in a good mood and make you feel a little warmer.

17. Broad City (2014-2019)

Aside from season 4, the rest of Broad City is set in New York City in the summer and spring, with the main characters wearing cute and funky summer outfits. They go to Florida at one point, and there is even an episode about how incredibly hot it is outside. So, live vicariously through Ilana and Abbi.

18. The Glades (2010-2013)

Another crime show that offers a warm weather setting is The Glades. It takes place in a small Florida town where there are plenty of swamps, green trees, and sunshine. Something about the setting is so lush and full of life that it’ll make you forget about the barren winter landscape outside.

19. The O.C. (2003-2007)

The O.C. is a classic young adult drama show that may seem ridiculous at times but keeps you hooked. The entire show takes place in the upscale area of Newport Beach, a neighborhood in Orange County, California. You can pretend you’re as warm and as rich as the characters.

20. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Big Little Lies is a sunny show with dark themes. This gripping drama follows a group of moms and wives who share a grim secret. The show is set in Monterey, California, where the weather is always perfect, and everyone gets to wear cute, lightweight clothes all the time.

21. Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

Grace and Frankie is a wildly funny sitcom starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, two queens of comedy. In the show, they live in the La Jolla area of San Diego, California, so the series has a prominent beach vibe with relentless sunshine that makes you want to hop in your car and drive to the coast.

22. Survivor (2000-)

If you like the idea of watching Lost to warm up, Survivor is an excellent option. With over 40 seasons, there is plenty of sunny content to binge. Watch the contestants battle one another and the island elements to win a million dollars by the glistening blue ocean.

23. Atlanta (2016-2022)

If the island/beach vibe is not what you’re looking for, Atlanta offers a Southern warmth that might satisfy you. Donald Glover created and stars in the show as a college dropout managing his cousin's rap career in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.

24. H2O: Just Add Water (2006-2010)

If you want something super easygoing to watch, H2O: Just Add Water is a teen show about three friends who turn into mermaids. The series takes place in Australia, and the new mermaids often swim through the sea, lay on the beach, and generally enjoy the fabulously warm weather.

25. Love (2016-2018)

Love is a Netflix show about two troubled individuals who have feelings for one another but little to no idea how to navigate a relationship. The characters live in Los Angeles, where the sun is always shining and the air is the perfect temperature. So, watch this and pretend you’re there with them.

