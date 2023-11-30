Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Says It Took ‘Courage’ to Scrap ‘Batgirl’ and Other Completed Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says it took “real courage” to shelve completed movies such as Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme for tax write-offs. Since becoming CEO in 2021, Zaslav has drawn criticism for his cost-cutting strategy of not releasing completed films and reducing content on Max to avoid paying residuals.

While speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on November 29, David Zaslav said that it's a “misnomer” to suggest that Warner Bros. Discovery benefits financially from shelving movies. “We’ve spent the $100 million dollars and if we don’t release it, it’s gone,” said Zaslav. “We don’t have any real benefit from it. The question is, should we take certain of these movies and open them in the theater and spend another $30 or $40 million to promote them? And [the] Warner Bros. team and HBO made a number of decisions. They were hard. But when I look at the health of our company today, we needed to make those decisions. And it took real courage.”

Batgirl Cost $90 Million, but David Zaslav Won't Release It

The scrapped Batgirl movie stars Leslie Grace (pictured) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl and features Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. IndieWire reports, “Both Coyote vs. Acme and Batgirl, along with Scoob! Holiday Haunt, were completed films that had been shown to audiences in test screenings. Coyote vs. Acme had a budget in the $70 million range, and Batgirl cost about $90 million. Each were originally intended for streaming and were greenlit by the prior regime before Zaslav took over. Rather than spend the additional cost it would take to make the films theatrical ready with marketing and distribution costs, the studio decided to shelve each and take a loss, offsetting gains and paying less in taxes.”

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery will take a $30 million write-down on the $70 million Coyote vs. Acme production. “With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson. “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs. Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

Despite David Zaslav's “courageous” decision to shelve multimillion movies for tax write-offs, at least one of those projects will get a new lease on life. Coyote vs. Acme director Dave Green is currently shopping the animated movie to other potential distributors.