Warner Bros. Discovery Has Major Revenue Loss for 2023 — Are Streamers in Trouble?

There's no doubt that the pandemic, coupled with inflation, has left companies reeling since 2020. New dynamics changed the business landscape, and as we steam ahead in 2023, old ideas are running into new obstacles to overcome.

Merger Mayhem

The recent merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max left a gap in profits in the second quarter from April to June 2023, the timeframe for the merger. While a loss was expected during the shift, Warner Bros. Discovery is still working to recoup the loss of 1.8 million subscribers.

WBD CEO David Zaslav said the company is currently focused on tackling the massive debt they took on to solidify the merger. Still, he's sure that dealing with the debt and generating cash flow “positions us well to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value.”

That free cash flow translated into $1.72 billion, a $931 million bump over the same period a year earlier.

Cash Flow vs. Revenue

While cash flow significantly increased, other key markers saw considerable drops from this same time last year. Total revenue was down 4%, and advertising revenue fell by $1.7 million. The downsizing of linear TV and a rough ad market took the blame for the ad revenue drop.

The loss is especially difficult compared to Q1's shocking $50 million profit. While the loss was a hefty $1.2 billion, it set a tone the overall company is hoping to turn into something positive. This outlook is especially true as their net loss was cut to just $3 million during the Q2 quarter thanks to a $100 million savings from the Writer's Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.

However, Zaslav is still hopeful 2023 will be a positive year for the company.

HBO and Discovery

When the merger took place, content for Discovery+ joined the same platform as the newly minted Max, officially dropping HBO in the process. The new streaming service offers content from both HBO and Discovery+ and other original content in two options. For standard access, you'll pay $9.99 per month. For content streaming at 4K, you'll shell out $19.99 per month.

Premium Packaging and Special Programming

While Zaslav was pleased with the “lower than expected churn” throughout the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery does plan to rearrange available content. He said Max “now has full capability to deliver live programming.” Warner Bros. Discovery may start airing live CNN broadcasts through the platform. Within the year, they may trim regional sports as they look to take Max International in 2024.

Not all sports fans are due for disappointment. NBC reports that Max will likely be the new home for sports fans to pick up content from the MLB, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, and National Collegiate Athletics Association, including collegiate-level basketball's March Madness, on Max. It also intends to add content from its sports media outlet Bleacher Report, such as highlights and interviews.

Media Conglomerate

Despite the apparent bump in the road for Warner Bros. Discovery, the massive media conglomerate this new merger created will swim before it sinks. With the likes of CNN, HGTV, HBO, TNT, Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN(Oprah Winfrey Network), Discovery Kids, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, and the Science Channel, this merger will have plenty to offer fans on both sides of this new streaming service once all the Ts are crossed, and the Is are dotted.

