Warner Bros. Discovery Says Hollywood Strikes Will Reduce Projected Earnings by $300-500 Million

Warner Bros. Discovery has reduced its 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast, now expecting a hit of $300-500 million. The company targeted an EBITDA of $11-11.5 billion but reduced it to $10.5-11 billion, reportedly due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Warner Bros. Discovery is an entertainment conglomerate formed in 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said in August, “Uncertainty in the studio segment has increased with the dual strikes. This may have implications for the timing and performance of the remainder of the film slate, as well as our ability to produce and deliver content. And while we are hoping for a fast resolution, our modeling assumes a return-to-work date in early September. Should the strikes run through the end of the year, I would expect several hundred million dollars of incremental upside to our free cash flow guidance and some incremental downside for adjusted EBITDA.”

Warner Bros. Discovery Anticipates Reduced Earnings Despite Barbie‘s Record-Breaking Success

Barbie is not only the highest-grossing movie of 2023, it is the biggest box office winner in Warner Bros. history. With that much money coming in, it is curious that Warner Bros. Discovery primarily blames the strikes for its projected earnings reduction, but there is more to consider. Despite Barbie‘s success, Warner Bros. released several expensive superhero flicks — Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle — in 2023 that severely underperformed at the box office. Studio execs can point fingers at strikes for revenue loss. Still, when spending $200-220 million on a movie like The Flash before marketing costs, and it reportedly will lose the studio as much as $200 million, Warner Bros. would need two or three Barbie-size hits to make up for the pricey box office duds — strikes or no strikes.

Warner Bros. Discovery says in a statement, “While WBD is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to WBD of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023.” The statement says that the lower adjusted EBITDA reflects “the company’s assumption that adjusted EBITDA will be negatively impacted by approximately $300 million-$500 million, predominantly due to the impact of the strikes.”

The Warner Bros. movies Barbie and Blue Beetle are still playing in theaters everywhere.