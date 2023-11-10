Warner Bros. Shelves Completed ‘Coyote vs. Acme,’ Becomes Another Tax Write-off

Warner Bros. reportedly will not release the completed live-action/animated movie Coyote vs. Acme. This is the third greenlit movie nixed by David Zaslav-run Warner Bros. Discovery, following Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt!

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery will take a $30 million write-down on the $70 million Coyote vs. Acme production. “With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson. “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs. Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

According to Deadline, “Directed by David Green and written by May December scribe Samy Burch, as well as DC Studios co-boss James Gunn and Jeremy Slater, Coyote vs. Acme is based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker humor article ‘Coyote v. Acme' by Ian Frazier. Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor star in the movie which follows Wile E. Coyote, who, after Acme products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the Acme Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer (Forte) against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.”

Coyote vs. Acme Tested Very Favorably with Audiences

Although Batgirl was not 100% finished when Warner Bros. pulled the plug, Coyote vs. Acme is done and reportedly received test scores 14 points above the family norm. Deadline reports, “We’re told that the cash-strapped Warners finds that it’s not worth the cost to release the film theatrically or to sell to other buyers (and there are parties who are interested for their own streaming services; we hear Amazon kicked the tires). After reporting a mixed third quarter, the best means for Warners money is a tax write-off. At one point, Coyote vs. Acme was dated for theatrical release on July 21, 2023, before getting pulled; that date was taken by Barbie, which went on to become Warner Bros’ biggest hit of all-time at $1.4 billion worldwide.”

Another Looney Tunes property, 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, got a simultaneous Max and theatrical release just like the plan for Coyote vs. Acme. Although the Space Jam sequel bombed at the box office, it had a much higher production budget — $150 million — than Coyote vs. Acme. Space Jam: A New Legacy still grossed $163 million worldwide, suggesting that Warner Bros. would rather take the tax write-off for Coyote vs. Acme and risk leaving money on the table.