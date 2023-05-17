10 Warwick Davis Roles in Star Wars

Since Return of the Jedi, Warwick Davis has been a mainstay in Star Wars and Lucasfilm. The actor first captured audiences’ hearts by portraying the Ewok Wicket before starring in projects like Willow.

As the co-founder of Willow Management, Davis has represented and advocated for actors under five feet and over seven feet tall to help them find work in the industry. He is beloved by Lucasfilm, hosting panels at Star Wars Celebration.

From live-action to animation, here are 10 of Warwick Davis’ roles in Star Wars, several of which begin with the letter W in honor of Warwick.

1. Wicket Wystri Warrick

By far Davis’ most prominent role, Wicket is where everything started for him. Only 11 years old at the time and playing a background Ewok, Davis’ performance caught the eye of George Lucas, who was incredibly impressed by the young actor. Flown to America to shoot on location, luck found Davis when Kenny Baker was supposed to film the iconic scene of Princess Leia meeting the Ewoks for the first time. Baker fell ill last minute, and Davis stepped up to fill his spot. The rest is history.

Return of the Jedi wouldn’t be the last time Davis would play Wicket. He would reprise the role for the television movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor and again for the Sequel Trilogy in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. While Davis wouldn’t voice the character, Wicket would be the star of the animated series Ewoks.

2. Wald

Wald is the Rodian friend of Anakin Skywalker in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. During the Boonta Eve Classic podrace, Wald and their other friend Kitster Banai made up Anakin’s pit crew.

Wald recently returned to canon as an adult in the Greg Pak run of Darth Vader comics. While he didn’t know it was his old friend, Wald and Kitster helped Darth Vader on a mission to save their community.

3. Weazel

Weazel is a fascinating story waiting to be told. The thief first appeared in The Phantom Menace, working for Jabba the Hutt. He was in the stands during the Boonta Eve Classic, cheering during the podrace for Sebulba. Then somewhere down the line, Weazel left his old life to fight against the Empire and crime syndicates like the one he originally served.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Weazel was a member of the Cloud-Riders and served under Enfys Nest. Weazel was her best lieutenant and spy. How and why Weazel made this change is unknown, but Davis shared his thoughts in an interview with Cinema Blend, saying:

“I think he was going off the rails a little, but he was gambling and getting in the wrong crowd. I like to think that he maybe perhaps started to think ‘well I need to do something good with my life.’ and then started flying with a cause and that’s when he joined Enfys Nest and got involved in that group. There’s a bit in the middle there I haven’t figured out yet; there’s definitely a transition that took place, but what the catalyst was for that, I don’t know.”

4. Wollivan

Wollivan was one of the background aliens in Maz Kanata’s castle in Episode VII: The Force Awakens. A male Blarina, Wollivan was a hyperspace scout who sold this data and other trinkets to smugglers. He was one of the witnesses to the destruction of the Hosnian System.

While briefly on screen, Wollivan was later named in Star Wars: The Force Awakens: The Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo.

5. Weeteef Cyu-Bee

Weeteef was a Partisans member under Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Talpini was vital in Saw’s mission as he was an expert sniper, and Weeteef’s small size allowed him to get close to targets to plant explosives on them.

He was part of the attack on the Imperial forces on the moon of Jedha while Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor sought out the Partisans.

6. DD-BD, W1-EG5, and WG-22

Warwick Davis plays three other characters in Solo other than Weazel. The first was WG-22, a modified power droid that was a Gonk Gladiator in the droid fighting pits on Vandor. He lost his fight as L3-37 made a distraction protesting for droid rights.

His other two droids would be DD-BD and W1-EG5, two slave droids working for the Pyke Syndicate. Once their restraining bolts were removed, they joined L3 in her fight to help with the rebellion on Kessel.

7. Wodibin

Wodibin is the first of two characters Davis played in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, but he is the only one to make it into the film’s final cut.

Along with his brothers, Wodibin was a member of The Lucky Three, where he had a natural luck to win big at casino games. He was a Suerton male and had the nickname “Wodi.”

8. Kedpin Shoklop

Kedpin had a twisting journey to the screen. His first appearance was in two short stories in the anthology novel Canto Bight. After working for over a century at his job trying to get the employee of the year position to win a trip to Canto Bight, Kedpin realized his company had rigged the contest, and he hacked into the system to get the trip for himself.

What followed was a series of events, including getting scammed multiple times, swindled and then saved by a criminal named Anglang Lehet, arrested and spending a night in prison, and finally freed to enjoy his vacation.

Originally, Kedpin was filmed to be in the Bathhouse on Canto Bight in The Last Jedi, but the scene was cut from the film. Kedpin’s scene was added back in when the Blu-ray version was released.

9. Wizzich Mozzer

Wizzich was a Cyclorrian who worked with the Resistance in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. He was incredibly independent for his species, leading him to work on the base on Ajan Kloss under the leadership of Leia Organa.

He witnessed Poe Dameron’s speech as the Resistance planned to attack Exegol.

10. Rukh

Rukh is Davis’ only animated role in Star Wars, but it’s one that he brought just as much passion to. Rukh was a character from Star Wars Legends serving under Grand Admiral Thrawn, who also made the jump into the current canon in Star Wars Rebels. The Noghri hunter and assassin was fiercely loyal to Thrawn and formed a bit of a rivalry with the Rebel Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios.

Associate Producer Caroline Robinson Kermel spoke on the behind-the-scenes web series Rebels Recon in the episode “Kindred” about Davis’ performance. She said that he had a mix of nuance in his voice with physically acting out Rukh’s line. They recorded Davis’ takes to give to the animators so Rukh’s actions and facial expressions could be mirrored in his character.

