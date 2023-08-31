13 Ways You Might Not Realize You’re Wasting Money

Spending your money wisely is essential to keeping you and your family financially healthy. If you're like us, you probably plan a budget and think about big purchases long and hard before you spend any hard-earned money. However, sometimes little everyday habits can cause us to unknowingly waste money.

Take a look at this list to find ways your money may be disappearing right out of your pocket.

Morning Cup of Coffee

Do you stop every day on the way to work for your morning coffee and maybe a doughnut or bagel? That will cost you easily $5 even at a fast food or convenience store, let alone from a coffee shop. If you live in a city, it will probably be even more. You can enjoy a coffee and bagel for much less by making it at home and taking it with you. Just allow yourself an extra five minutes in the morning to put it together.

Seldom-Used Equipment

Your average homeowner buys all sorts of yard and home equipment that may not be used very often, from snow blowers and hedge trimmers to drywall sanders and paint sprayers. For those truly occasional instances, consider renting equipment from your local home store. For more regular seasonal items, think about lending and borrowing among family, friends, and neighbors. Not only will you save money buying less equipment, you'll also save on storage space.

Ignoring Coupons

We never go shopping or dining out without looking first for a coupon or discount. Besides the paper coupons which have been around forever, now you can simply go online to search for discounts. Spending a few minutes looking can save you big dollars when shopping and dining out.

Paying Ridiculous Interest on Credit Cards

Paying 20-30% interest sounds crazy. Look for credit cards with low interest rates (of course, this is one of the important perks of having good credit). Savings on credit cards can be huge if you carry a balance and negotiate/switch to a lower interest rate.

Getting Paid Ridiculous Interest on Savings

You're wasting money if you don't shop around for the best interest rates on savings accounts. Online banks and credit unions tend to have better rates, and if you have a decent-sized savings account, it can make a big difference. Some people leave their savings in a no-interest account, such as one attached to their checking account or that they use through a savings app. If you need to have such an account, just remember to transfer your accumulated savings to an interest-bearing account every month or so. Every little bit adds up.

Paying Too Much for Entertainment

If you haven't cut the cord yet, you might be paying for more channels than you need. How much can you realistically watch, anyway? And wouldn't some of that TV-watching time be better spent on something more productive? Decide which channels are most important to you and stick to those, or better yet, get rid of all the pay channels.

Similarly, the library is a great source of free entertainment. If you haven't been to your local library lately, you might be surprised by the selection of books, DVDs, and even video games that they carry – all for free.

Insisting on Brand Names

Someplace along the way you might have been told that generics or store-brand items are not as good as the name brands. From food to medicine, some people shy away from generics. If you buy a brand of aspirin like Bayer when you could buy the store brand for less, you just wasted that money. The difference in cost is several dollars for a bottle of 100. If you were to compare several items you use every day, you'd find that many generics are identical (or nearly so) and will save you money.

Bottled Water

People still pay big dollars for water every week, even though it costs pennies to get it from the faucet. If you buy water on the road or at an event like a ballgame, that bottle will likely cost you several dollars. Multiply that by your family members and, well, you get the point. Invest in a good reusable water bottle and get it from a filtered tap.

Buying Everything New, Never Used

Ever think of looking at thrift shops, flea markets, eBay, or garage sales? On many an occasion, you'll find a treasure, one that was rarely or even never used. Shopping for secondhand bargains is not only a good idea, it's a fun adventure. Unless there's a specific reason you need something that's brand new, think of how much you can save.

Never Bargaining

Did you know you can negotiate prices when shopping, especially for big-ticket items such as appliances, carpeting, and cars? In today's market, most stores have items they want to sell quickly to make room for new merchandise and will negotiate prices. Just ask and see what happens. That floor sample television could be $50-100 off the already-reduced price if you ask.

Buying Stuff You'll Never Use

We are all guilty of this, aren't we? A bargain isn't a bargain if you never use it. So take some time before you make that purchase to decide if you really need and want it.

Getting a Huge Tax Return Every Year

You're kidding, right? You get a fat check of your own money without any interest, that you've lent to Uncle Sam, and now after months and months he sends it back to you? Now, we're not talking about small returns, or occasional large returns because you weren't sure of your tax burden. But if it's a big one every year, you're wasting money. It just takes a little advance planning to adjust your withholding. Giving money away at 0% interest does not make sense.

Playing The Lottery

Maybe you join the office lottery pool once in a great while when the jackpot is large (and your chances of winning are lower). Or maybe playing the lottery is your “investment strategy” and you invest $10, $20, or more every week in tickets. Statistically, your chances of winning are ridiculously small. Stop buying tickets and actually invest that money to see some results.

This is just a short list of the many, many ways our money might be wasted every day. Which of these changes are you ready to make?