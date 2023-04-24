How to Watch All Avengers Movies in Order

Since the original Iron Man first brightened up the silver screen in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr. as its star, more than 30 Marvel and Avengers-related movies have been released. If you wish to know how to take on the daunting task of watching all of the Avengers movies in order, you’re in the right place.

When deciding how to watch all of these movies, it comes down to two main methods: release order and chronological order. Both have pros and cons and are wonderful ways to watch all Avengers movies in order.

Release Order

Regarding release date order, this is the most basic method of watching the Avengers movies in order. You simply go through the list of movies, starting with the first one released and ending with the latest entry.

Here are all the Marvel movies in order of their release dates, including films through Phase 6.

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Black Widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The Marvels (2023)

Captain America: New World Order (2024)

Thunderbolts (2024)

Blade (2024)

Deadpool 3 (2024)

Fantastic Four (2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (2026)

Chronological Order

The other possible option for watching all of the Avengers movies in order is to watch them in chronological order. Some films take place much earlier than others, despite releasing much later than the rest.

If you wish to see the full breadth of the Marvel universe in this particular order, here are the movies from earliest to most recent in the timeline, focusing mainly on where the bulk of the film takes place. So, while Eternals technically takes place earlier than anything else during its opening moments, most of the movie takes place much later in the timeline.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Where to Watch: Disney+

1941 is the start of the Marvel universe as Steve Rogers is a frail, small American soldier swept up in World War II. He would later defeat Hydra as Captain America and be frozen in time until the 21st century.

2. Captain Marvel (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Despite releasing later than most other movies on this list, Captain Marvel takes place in 1995 as the titular hero explores her origins amid a battle between the Kree and Skrulls.

3. Iron Man (2008)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The original Iron Man takes place roughly around the time it was released, near 2008, setting the stage for every other movie that would come after it as Robert Downey Jr. stars as a billionaire inventor turned armored superhero.

4. Iron Man 2 (2010)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Shortly after the first movie, this film shows Iron Man taking on a new threat quite different from the enemies he faced before. This movie also introduces some of the iconic characters from the Marvel Universe.

5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

While the actor behind the Hulk looks quite different in this movie, this is the same Hulk that would go on to be one of the first Avengers. This is a by-the-book origin story of the man who becomes a giant green destroyer when angry.

6. Thor (2011)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Thor, the son of Odin, arrives on present-day Earth after a plot against all of Asgard begins. He encounters romance and everyday life for a time while trying to figure out how to make it back home and save the day.

7. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This groundbreaking film brought together the stars of the previous movies released before it, plus Black Widow and Hawkeye, for an adventure to stop Thor’s brother Loki from invading Earth.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This sequel sees Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster forced into the middle of the ages-long war between the gods of Asgard and the Dark Elves.

9. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The third and final Iron Man movie sees Tony Stark go on a much more personal journey to heal from trauma and defeat one of the trickiest villains yet.

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The second movie featuring Steve Rogers brings him to the present day to investigate the threat of his old friend, Bucky, seemingly returning from the dead as the Winter Soldier.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Far removed at first from the rest of the Marvel universe, this movie features a ragtag group of intergalactic adventurers trying to save the galaxy while listening to some hot 1980s music.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Though it would release later on, this follow-up to the original Guardians of the Galaxy takes place not too long after the original as Peter Quill learns more about his past.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The Avengers are assembled for the second time to take on a rogue AI threat known as Ultron, whom Tony Stark accidentally lets loose to invade Earth.

14. Ant-Man (2015)

Where to Watch: Disney+

A former prisoner, Scott Lang, is recruited by a master scientist to become Ant-Man and take on the evil threat of the scientist, Yellowjacket.

15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The third movie in the Steve Rogers storyline is nearly an Avengers film in its own right, adapting the beloved arc as heroes are torn against each other regarding their rights.

16. Black Widow (2021)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This darker film starring Black Widow hones in on her resolving her grim past while introducing some of her family members into the Marvel universe.

17. Black Panther (2018)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Following his father's death, T’Challa is now tasked with leading the country of Wakanda, but a new threat emerges in Killmonger, who wishes to take the throne and title of Black Panther for himself.

18. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy), Apple TV (rent or buy)

A high school version of Peter Parker has been Spider-Man for a short time, and this film acts as a pseudo-origin story as he takes on the threat of Vulture.

19. Doctor Strange (2016)

Where to Watch: Disney+

After an unfortunate accident ruins his future, Dr. Strange is swept into a magical realm where he is granted the powers to defy reality and save the world.

20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Thor is captured and forced to participate in a dangerous gladiator tournament against his friend, Hulk, as he attempts to stop his sister Hela.

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Ant-Man is no longer alone in this movie, as he can fight alongside the Wasp to take down a new enemy.

22. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The culmination of every movie before it begins with the threat of Thanos finally coming to Earth and requiring every superhero to try and stop him.

23. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The second part of the Thanos storyline explores the fate of the remaining life on Earth following the Snap and the Avengers’ attempt to bring back the dead.

24. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy), Apple TV (rent or buy)

Peter Parker takes a school trip to Europe, where he is met with a possible new mentor, the powerful superhero Mysterio.

25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Shang-Chi discovers that his past comes back to haunt him, and he must take on the Ten Rings organization, whose threat is close to home.

26. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (buy)

Spider-Man’s secret identity, Peter Parker, is now known to everyone, and he is accused of murder, leading to a difficult choice he makes that will change the multiverse forever.

27. Eternals (2021)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The Eternals are aliens who have been around since ancient times, affecting all of Earth’s history. In the modern day, their separated lives converge as they take on the Deviants.

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Where to Watch: Disney+

With the multiverse in disarray, a new threat will challenge Doctor Strange to protect a mysterious girl from the evil coming after her.

29. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Gorr, the God Butcher, appears, hunting down the gods in the galaxy and taking them down. It is up to Thor to come out of retirement to finish off this unique and powerful enemy.

30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Following the tragic death of T’Challa (and real-life actor Chadwick Boseman), the ensemble cast of Wakanda Forever has to determine where the nation's future goes as it tackles a new enemy in Namor.

31. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Where to Watch: Disney+ (release date TBA)

Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Scott Lang’s daughter explore the Quantum Realm and come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror.

