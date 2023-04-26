The long-running James Bond franchise is filled with 27 films exploring the life of MI6 agent 007. What began as a film following the renowned actor Sean Connery has since seen numerous actors play the versatile role of the British spy.

From stopping evil rich people bent on world domination to preventing the destruction of the world from devastating superweapons, James Bond has done it all. If you want to get into the franchise for the first time or sill in the gaps in your collection, here’s how to watch all James Bond movies in order.

1. Dr. No (1962)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Dr. No is the first movie to kickstart the James Bond franchise. Starring Sean Connery as Agent 007, this early 1960s film set the tone for every movie to come after. It is filled with action, comedy, and a beautiful companion for Bond to go home to after stopping the evil genius scientist.

2. From Russia With Love (1963)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

One of the most popular movies in the James Bond saga, Connery returned for a timely film set amid the Cold War. Bond has his work cut out for him, as his new enemy, this time as an underground crime organization, threatens the whole world.

3. Goldfinger (1964)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Sean Connery’s third outing as James Bond is one of the best and most memorable. With such experience now under his belt, Connery takes the idea of Agent 007 and molds him into the witty, one-liner bachelor spy as he takes on one of his most famous enemies.

4. Thunderball (1965)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

It was only a matter of time before the win after win with Sean Connery as James Bond started to trend downwards. While Thunderball is by no means a bad film, it simply lacks the scale and action-packed peaks of the last three films as Bond once again takes on the criminal organization Spectre.

5. You Only Live Twice (1967)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

The final film in the first arc to feature Sean Connery as Bond is by far the most disjointed of them all. On the one hand, the action and set pieces are extraordinary and on a new level. But on the other hand, much of the story and writing is lackluster compared to what came before as Bond investigates a conspiracy in Japan.

6. Casino Royale (1967)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%

The first Bond movie without Connery is an odd one. It stars David Niven as the James Bond successor and attempts to be a ridiculous film that breaks tropes and shows how goofy the series can be. In reality, though, it ends up being one of the lesser movies in the series.

7. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

George Lazenby takes the reins of James Bond in this film seeking Agent 007, taking on Spectre once more, this time to stop them from spreading a terrifying germ. The anchor of this movie, though, is Diana Rigg’s Tracy Di Vicenzo, one of the best Bond girls in the franchise.

8. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

After some risky movies, Sean Connery returned once more as James Bond. Ultimately it is one of the safest movies in the series. Bond takes on one of his arch-nemeses who wishes to turn diamonds into a dangerous super weapon.

9. Live and Let Die (1973)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Roger Moore makes his debut as Bond in this 1973 film that is notable for how different Moore feels in the sleek suit. His comedic lines and acting skills help tell one of the oddest movies about a magical tarot reader in the sights of an evil crime boss.

10. The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 40%

Roger Moore returns as James Bond in one of the series' low points. The writing is quite bland, the action is nowhere near the level it could be, and Bond himself feels not nearly as interesting as before. Thankfully, the one shining part is Christopher Lee as the villainous Francisco Scaramanga.

11. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

The Spy Who Loved Me is the best of the Roger Moore James Bond period and easily one of the most memorable movies in the franchise. It contains all the expected tropes, including an incredible new Bond girl, an evil villain with fascinating plans, and unforgettable henchmen.

12. Moonraker (1979)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%

Moonraker sets the bar high regarding locations and ridiculously over-the-top villains with world destruction in mind, but it does little beyond this. The writing and character development take a backseat in favor of decent action.

13. For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Roger Moore’s next outing as James Bond made the wise choice of having a tighter focus after the wild movies that came before it. Agent 007’s search for nuclear submarine cargo creates a more personal and well-written adventure that is light on the expected action.

14. Octopussy (1983)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 42%

While the premise of focusing more on the Bond girl this time around in the titular femme fatale is a worthy risk, this Roger Moore movie does little else beyond this. It squanders the possibilities for defying expectations in favor of a primarily predictable film you’ve likely seen before.

15. Never Say Never Again (1983)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Sean Connery’s final film as James Bond is a treat, even if it is far from the best movie to feature the first 007. At first, it seems like a deconstruction of a Bond movie as the spy is let go due to his older age, but this quickly divulges into the usual tropes and predictable plots.

16. A View to Kill (1985)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37%

Roger Moore’s final stint as Bond is one of his worst, wasting the potential of actors like Christopher Walken as the evil mastermind Max Zorin. The story is lackluster, the action is just alright, and the jokes don’t land as well as they should.

17. The Living Daylights (1987)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Timothy Dalton’s short run as James Bond begins with The Living Daylights. Dalton brings a unique spin on Agent 007, opting for a way too serious version of the spy that lacks some of the charms of previous incarnations. This results in a surprisingly fun adventure filled with action and mystery.

18. Licence to Kill (1989)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Timothy Dalton continues his run as a brooding and moodier James Bond in this thrilling and surprisingly great entry. This is a far more personal and unique movie where James Bond is out not to save the world but simply to get bloody revenge against someone for the murder of a friend.

19. Goldeneye (1995)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Ranked among the most iconic and best Bond movies, Pierce Brosnan debuts his quintessential version of the character. He has it all: the good looks, charm, and one-liners, and he knows when to be serious. Goldeneye is further anchored by one of the best villains in the series in Sean Bean’s Alec Trevelyan.

20. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 57%

Brosnan returns as James Bond in a far less interesting sequel. Michelle Yeoh as Bond girl Wai Lin is lovely, and the visit to China in this film is exciting, but it lacks a firm foundation with predictable writing and only decent action.

21. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%

The worst of the Brosnan movies, he still excels as James Bond but everything else around him crumbles in the most basic Agent 007 film. The timely battle over the world’s oil is uninspired, and the writing is sub-par. Thankfully, it at least has some of the classic intense action scenes.

22. Die Another Day (2002)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Die Another Day has the makings of a great Bond movie but fails in its execution. It’s tighter in Bond’s imprisonment and motivations, Halle Berry impresses as Jinx, and the complicated plot is a nice touch. However, there is almost too much going on here that it loses itself in the process.

23. Casino Royale (2006)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Daniel Craig debuts in this long-awaited reboot of James Bond, showing an origin story of sorts for the spy while also heading in a unique direction. Craig carries this wonderful movie, showing that James Bond could be dark, gritty, and violent without losing the signature action.

24. Quantum of Solace (2008)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

The premise for Craig’s second Bond film is emotional and intriguing, but it certainly leaves something to be desired. As one of the weaker Craig-era movies, the villain is lackluster, the action is passable, and the pacing is a bit off.

25. Skyfall (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

One of the best Daniel Craig era movies, Skyfall follows Bond as he navigates a difficult time when the MI6 agency is overwhelmed. This globe-trotting adventure takes Bond to the depths of darkness to take on one of the more riveting villains in Javier Bardem’s Silva.

26. Spectre (2015)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Daniel Craig’s Bond takes a step back into the long past of the series, reintroducing the iconic Spectre criminal organization. In the process, though, it tries too hard to pay homage to past films and loses much of Craig's uniqueness to the silver screen.

27. No Time to Die (2021)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

No Time to Die is a jam-packed movie full of mystery, action, plot, and character development for the now-retired James Bond. It arguably tries to do too much, though, being a jack-of-all-trades movie that does everything well but not quite reaching the heights of other films. Still, it is an emotional and refined finish for the Daniel Craig era.

