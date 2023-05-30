How to Watch All Monster High Movies in Order

Monster High is the franchise for you if you like a little vampire and zombie mixed in with your Barbie-style dolls. Since its launch in 2010, Mattel has ensured that only a few years have passed without a new Monster High movie.

With 20 movies and counting, it can be overwhelming to figure out the proper order to watch the movies. So here is the release order for all of the Monster High movies to date across all three generations and where you can watch each one right now.

1. Monster High: New Ghoul at School (2010)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

The Monster High movies debuted in 2010 with a 2D animated film exploring the main character of Frankie Stein (get it?), as she has received a new body in time for school. Her interactions with fellow spooky characters are the basis for this film about a high school full of classic monsters.

2. Monster High: Fright On (2011)

Where to Watch: YouTube, Redbox, Vudu, Prime Video (for rent)

While short, the second TV movie for the series offered an intriguing premise as the last of the 2D movies. Chaos and conflict ensue when students from an all-vampire school and an all-werewolf school are forced to attend Monster High together, leading to intense rivalries.

3. Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Starting with this movie, the franchise moved into the 3D animation space and continued that from there on out. Regarded as one of the better movies in the series, Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? puts Draculaura at the center of the storyline, as she is torn between her current boyfriend and the new heartthrob at school, Valentine.

4. Escape from Skull Shores (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Continuing the trend of focusing on various cast members, this fourth movie features Lagoona Blue as the lead. Lagoona Blue and her friends find themselves strangled on a mysterious skull island with no escape, forcing them to work together to find a solution.

5. Friday Night Frights (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

The sports stars at Monster High find themselves in a tricky position where they aren't able to compete in the upcoming Championships, resulting in Frankie Stein having to take the reins of the series once more to find a way to use ghoul power to put them back in the running.

6. Ghouls Rule! (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Moving the series to its first longer movie, this 2012 film takes its longer runtime and shows what happens on Halloween when normal humans challenge the students of Monster High. It is up to the ghouls of the school to show that they are not as evil as they may seem.

7. Scaris, City of Frights (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

The werewolf star, Clawdeen, finds herself in a new city known as Scaris that is exotic and full of new wonders to explore. With this new setting comes new nightmares and secrets that will force her to use everything she has to save the day.

8. From Fear to Eternity (2013)

Where to Watch: YouTube (buy as part of a collection)

This companion film was released simultaneously as the last movie in Scaris. It features Clawdeen losing her bag because of Frankie, resulting in her magical book flying away. The stars must travel the world to find the magic book and return it to Clawdeen's bag.

9. 13 Wishes (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

The new school year at Monster High begins, and it is the chance for the unpopular Howleen to become one of the most famous students. All she needs to do is use the 13 wishes she received from a magical genie wisely or learn the consequences of getting what she wished for.

10. Frights, Camera, Action! (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Draculaura finds out that she is now in line for the throne as the queen vampire of Transylvania. She has to go on a worldwide adventure to unlock her powers and make herself a true vampire worthy of the coronation process.

11. Scaremester Collection (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu (buy)

This movie takes a different approach, introducing viewers to everything that goes on at Monster High. Fans can learn more about the Fear Squad, the dodgeskull team, and other extracurricular activities available for students there.

12. Freaky Fusion (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

It can be argued that this movie is one of the most jam-packed around, as the story begins with ten of the main characters traveling back in time to see the founding of Monster High. But the real fun starts when they return to their present-day, only to find that eight of the stars have been fused into four monstrous creations.

13. Haunted (2015)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

This film hones in on Spectra Vondergeist and gives her the spotlight as she tries to discover why the high school is haunted. This requires her to return to her old ghost-only school to discover the truth about what's going on in one of the spookiest films in the series.

14. Boo York, Boo York (2015)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

One of the most musically-focused movies in the series shows some of the monstrous students taking a flashy trip to Boo York. There, they encounter trials and tribulations as they try to find themselves and grow as monsters.

15. Great Scarrier Reef (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Lagoona Blue takes the spotlight once more as the star of this spooky underwater adventure, where Lagoona and her friends find themselves in this world's version of the Great Barrier Reef. There, they encounter one of the most exotic destinations in the series yet.

16. Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

As one of the longest movies in the franchise, Welcome to Monster High is a soft reboot for the series. It tells the origin of Draculaura meeting Frankie Stein and becoming friends for the first time and how the school of Monster High came to be.

17. Gaga for Ghouls (2016)

Where to Watch: YouTube (free)

This collaboration with Lady Gaga sees the series create its own music video and original song meant to take the world by storm. Additionally, Lady Gaga debuted as a new character in the franchise known as Zomby Gaga.

18. Monster High: Electrified (2017)

Where to Watch: Prime Video (rent or buy)

Clawdeen takes the central role in this movie about wishing to create a hair salon that is available to both humans and monsters alike. However, when she tries to move in on an abandoned power station to turn into her new business, Moanica intervenes with her own devious plans.

19. Monster High: The Movie (2022)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Yet another reboot of the franchise features the first-ever live-action feature film. The same classic set of characters appears but, this time around, with substantial and diverse changes. Clawdeen is the star of this movie, becoming the latest student at Monster High, where she meets classic characters like Frankie Stein, Draculaura, and Lagoona Blue.

20. Monster High: The Movie 2 (2023)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

After the first movie's success, Monster High: The Movie 2 is coming out on Paramount+ as the second live-action movie. In this sequel, Clawdeen and the other monsters at school return for a new school year. Unfortunately, a new threat is on the horizon, determined to tear the school apart.

