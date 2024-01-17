Where To Watch World Cup Cricket in the United States in 2024

The ninth edition of the men’s T20 Cricket World Cup gets underway on June 1, and for the first time in the country’s history, the United States will host a portion of a major tournament in this sport.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provided a massive endorsement for the US game, and it will be fascinating to watch another significant development in cricket across the country.

Dates For Your Diary

The 2024 T20 World Cup begins on June 1, and the competition will run through to the final on June 29. The United States will be honored to contest the curtain raiser in a repeat of the oldest recognized international game.

In total, 16 matches are scheduled for the US, which shares hosting duties with six locations in the Caribbean. All Group A matches occur here in a section where the United States and Canada will battle with India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

In addition, the teams in Group D are based in the US for the first six games. This section includes five teams, with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands all involved.

The group games in the United States will begin with that opener between the host country and Canada on June 1, and they will conclude on June 16 as Ireland takes on Pakistan.

US Venues

Three stadiums in the United States are hosting World Cup games this year. Cricket fans outside the country should be familiar with Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida, which has hosted international matches since 2010.

The West Indies are regular visitors to Lauderhill, and they played here as recently as August 2023, when the team took on India in a T20 international.

The Nassau County International Stadium in New York is also preparing for its hosting duties. It will be a new venue on the international circuit, and it will be interesting to see how the pitch plays and how native New Yorkers will react to seeing World Cup cricket in the state.

The remaining venue is the Grand Prairie Stadium down in Texas. Opened in 2008 as a ballpark, Grand Prairie was converted into a cricket stadium in 2020. It hosted Major League Cricket in 2023, and the ground will become a regular home for the United States national team.

Each of those grounds has undertaken improvements in recent months, and all three will showcase American cricket at its best.

The Big Games

The biggest World Cup match in the USA, arguably the most important of the tournament, takes place at East Meadow on June 9. India and Pakistan are two giants of the sport, and their intense rivalry makes this one of the most fascinating contests in cricket.

India v Pakistan is the most crucial game in Group A, but other vital fixtures are taking place in the US. The first tie in Group D is at East Meadow, which will see Sri Lanka taking on South Africa on June 3rd. While this is an early clash, it will help determine which side progresses to the next phase.

Other notable games from Group D include Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh in Dallas on June 7 and South Africa vs. Bangladesh on June 10 in New York.

Cricket followers in the United States will be interested in the more prominent fixtures, but the main event for many is that opening clash between the USA and Canada. It offers a chance for the host nation to get an early win on the board while giving the national selectors a clue as to how far the team can go in the tournament.

Players To Watch

India and Pakistan will field some of the most immense talents in the game's shortest form. It will be some time before the squads are confirmed. Still, we can expect India to field their complete list of superstar players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan’s strength lies in their pace bowling attack led by left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Spin will also play a part in the United States leg of the World Cup, and both teams are solid in the slow bowling department.

Sri Lanka and South Africa are the strongest teams in Group D, while Bangladesh is the biggest threat to those sides. South Africa’s strength lies with their power-hitting batters, and Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen will entertain fans.

The Sri Lankans are traditionally strong in the mystery spin department, while Bangladesh contains some of the most effective all-rounders in the game. There could be some star performances from other sides, but these squads are the ones to beat at the 2024 World Cup.

A Landmark for United States Cricket

Cricket is arguably the most significant growth sport in America right now. The national team is becoming more competitive, while important domestic competition has attracted interest worldwide.

2023 saw the first edition of Major League Cricket, a T20 tournament that saw six franchise teams compete for the inaugural title. MI New York won the final, beating the Seattle Orcas, and the event was picked up by many leading sports broadcasters.

As a growing franchise cricket competition, MLC will look to attract bigger crowds moving forward, but it was still considered a success. Backed by overseas investors, teams could field many star international names, including Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, and Kieron Pollard.

As the United States prepared for Major League Cricket, an infrastructure was put in place that would allow them to host future World Cups. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas was the main venue for the competition, and the ground will play an essential role in the 2024 global tournament.

Those already interested in the sport will have an exciting 12 months ahead. The broader aim is to introduce new fans to cricket, and a World Cup offers a perfect opportunity to hit those targets.