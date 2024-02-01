All The Ways Better Call Saul Surpassed Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul began life as an overlooked prequel to Breaking Bad in 2015. After finding its footing and figuring out how to separate from its precursor, the series ushered in a novel appreciation for the side characters from Walter White’s series.

Jimmy McGill’s show carefully crafts a universe-binding plot with symbolism, rich themes, and poignant revelations. Sometimes Better Call Saul even found ways to surpass Breaking Bad, a claim that comes without much surprise considering the cast and crew worked on both series and grew between each project.

1. Better Call Saul Possesses Stronger Female Characters

Breaking Bad often relegated itself to machismo and male-oriented themes. Female characters like Skyler and Jane didn’t get their perspectives told without relating them back to male characters, such as Walter and Jesse. Better Call Saul’s best character, Kim Wexler, evolves with and without Jimmy McGill. This diversity allows for a richer story with fewer gender restrictions.

2. Better Call Saul’s Refined Cinematography Stands Out

Breaking Bad started a revolution on cable television with significant attention to camera work and film styles. Better Call Saul increased the artistic flair of its predecessor with even more overview angles, point-of-view scenes, and disorienting montages. Better Call Saul deserves to show on a movie screen!

3. Mike Ehrmantraut Gets More Screen Time

Mike Ehrmantraut turned into a cult favorite on Breaking Bad due to his cool-under-pressure demeanor and limited screen presence. When Mike came onto the TV, viewers appreciated his rare appearance.

Better Call Saul turned Mike into a secondary protagonist for much of the series, a brilliant decision that helped viewers learn about him and fall more in love with this legendary character.

4. The Series Finale Closes More Ambitiously

Breaking Bad’s series finale, “Felina,” wraps up almost every loose thread with logical bandwidth and satisfying character arcs. While this approach served the writers well a decade ago, Better Call Saul’s finale “Saul Gone” goes a little more ambitious with flashbacks and open-ended scenes that force viewers to draw their own conclusions.

5. Better Call Saul Handles Non-Action Sequences Better

Both shows take place in the world of drugs and violence, but Better Call Saul tackles the quiet moments with more thought and higher execution. A somber conversation between Jimmy and Kim or a verbal sparring between brothers makes Better Call Saul’s dramatic tension more well-rounded than the non-action scenes in Breaking Bad.

6. Bob Odenkirk Improved His Acting in Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk didn’t have much experience with dramatic acting when he was cast in Breaking Bad. He didn’t need to push himself, considering how little Saul appears in the series.

Better Call Saul forced the comedic veteran to dig into his dramatic soul and Odenkirk delivered one of the best performances of the century as Jimmy McGill, albeit one that was unfortunately never awarded by the Emmys.

7. Peter Gould Got More Creative Control

Peter Gould wrote some of Breaking Bad’s best episodes, such as “Granite State” and “Salud.” He got much more creative control with Better Call Saul, and his style propelled the series to use a slower storytelling approach with more focus on character drama than explosions or train heists.

8. Better Call Saul Shows Gus’s Back Story

Gus Fring vaulted Breaking Bad into a pop culture phenomenon during the show’s fourth season. His battles with Walter White took legendary turns and Better Call Saul brought the character back to an earlier state. Gus hasn’t transformed into a drug kingpin just yet, and Giancarlo Esposito performs exquisitely as a more primitive version of the antagonist.

9. Tony Dalton’s Performance as Lalo Salamanca

Arguably the most frightening villain in either series, Lalo Salamanca enters Better Call Saul during the fourth season and immediately provides a jolt of frightening energy. Tony Dalton’s charismatic yet psychotic energy lures viewers in with unexpected decisions that destroy lives and upend the show’s plot threads.

10. Better Call Saul Allows For a Different Viewing Order

Most people watch Breaking Bad before Better Call Saul because that’s the order in which the shows aired. Better Call Saul’s creators made sure that people can watch the prequel first if they choose though, a decision that adds an interesting wrinkle to both series’ universe.

11. Better Call Saul’s Easter Eggs

From small-time drug dealers in Breaking Bad coming to Saul’s practice all the way to Jimmy parking next to his eventual sports car, Better Call Saul drops a plethora of easter eggs into the series so fans of both shows can feel the connection between the two series. In this way, Better Call Saul helps immerse viewers into Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s body of work.

12. Better Call Saul’s Cold Opens Stand Out More

Breaking Bad utilized the cold open to perfection, but Better Call Saul went even further with interconnected segments that crossed through both series and told a story in multiple parts. The decision to piece together Jimmy’s future alternate identity in Nebraska in the first scene of every season premiere represents a stroke of genius.

13. Jimmy and Chuck’s Relationship

Jimmy and Chuck’s sibling rivalry molds the first three seasons of Better Call Saul into a humanistic and rich family drama. Breaking Bad doesn’t dive into these types of family dynamics unless you consider Walter and Jesse’s pseudo-father-son partnership as such.

14. “Plan and Execution” Might Feature the Franchise’s Best Cliffhanger

The first half of Better Call Saul’s sixth season methodically drags out an elaborate prank that Jimmy and Kim pull on Howard Hamlin. The show rewarded patient fans with a devastating cliffhanger, the likes of which even Breaking Bad may not have matched in the seventh episode, “Plan and Execution.”

15. Better Call Saul Ushers More Laughs

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Better Call Saul elicits more humor than Breaking Bad. While both shows use dark humor, the comedic backbone of Jimmy/Saul resides in his charisma and Bob Odenkirk’s comedic roots. Offhand comments and funny situations saturate the screen incessantly while watching Better Call Saul.

16. Better Call Saul Introduces Great Bit Characters

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad both involve minor characters that create levity or provide a different perspective to the main plot line. Better Call Saul takes a slight edge in this department with characters like Daniel Wormald and Marion.

17. Better Call Saul’s Opening Title Card Decays (In a Good Way)

Both shows use short but effective title sequences, but Better Call Saul throws in an interesting wrench. As the seasons go on, the title card loses color and decays in a way that resembles the moral deterioration of Jimmy and Kim. This minor detail lets audiences know how much the writers care about the story.

18. Better Call Saul Represents a Previous Era

Making a period piece always allows viewers to scrutinize the accuracy of the decade a show is trying to replicate. Better Call Saul was a harder show to execute because it was set in the early 2000s. The creators make sure every scene brings back memories of the onset of Y2K.

19. Better Call Saul Succeeded Despite Unfair Expectations

Breaking Bad benefited from feeling new and flashy. Better Call Saul fought the shadow of its ancestor series every season it aired, but it never buckled under the weight of expectations. It redefined success in the world of TV spinoffs.

20. “Chicanery” Gives the Series a Novel Quality

Breaking Bad doesn’t possess an episode with the literary qualities of “Chicanery.” This middle episode in season three of Better Call Saul brings Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship to an end in the courtroom in a display of fireworks and dramatic theatrics.

21. Michael Mando’s Performance as Nacho Varga

Another incredible character who only appears in Better Call Saul, Nacho Varga makes viewers debate the concept of a moral criminal. Much like Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, Nacho gets pulled into circumstances out of his control, and he accepts his mistakes as the deserved consequences of his actions.