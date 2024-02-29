24 Ways To Reuse Old Baking Sheets (Instead of Throwing Them Out)

A baking sheet is one of your most valuable kitchen items. It’s essential throughout the week, but heavy use can shorten its shelf life.

Baking sheets can quickly become tarnished, and while there are many ways to revive them, there will come a time when they need replacing. Should you throw the sheets away, or are there innovative ways to recycle them?

1. Serving Tray

A serving tray could be your best option if you want to keep your baking sheet as an essential kitchen item. It will need cleaning and repurposing with a coat of paint and maybe a resin layer for extra protection. The sheet can now carry drinks and cookies from the kitchen to the couch.

2. Clock

Upcycling an old baking sheet and converting it into a clock requires higher craft skills. The suggestion won’t be for everyone, but it’s an advanced way of turning old kitchenware into something beautiful. Clock mechanisms are readily available, while the overall design depends on your imagination.

3. Pet Food Tray

It’s hard to keep pet food from straying around the kitchen floor. Most of us use a mat under the bowls, which is tricky to clean and doesn’t stop the food from traveling. With its raised edges, a baking sheet would contain excess meat and biscuits, keeping the area much cleaner.

4. Drip Tray for Plants

I like to grow plants indoors, but watering causes problems. Those plants need to drain, and any excess water can cause damage to windowsills and other surfaces. A drip tray is one answer, and it’s another area where an old baking sheet provides a solution.

5. Children's Craft Projects

Anyone with young children at home knows their interests can be messy. They like to be creative, but those beads and sequins take a long time to clear once they’ve found their way into the deep fibers of your carpet. A repurposed baking sheet with raised sides can help keep all those fiddly items in one place.

6. Bird Scarer

For outdoor gardeners, certain species of birds can be a menace. Seeds are vulnerable early, but many methods can scare birds away. They are deterred by shiny things that reflect, so a baking tray wrapped in tin foil could be an answer. Foxes and other mammals may also be scared by their reflection.

7. Bird Feeder

A baking sheet can be upcycled into a functional bird feeder if you love our feathered friends. Those with raised edges will keep seeds in place for the smaller birds, leaving your lawn free of unwanted leftovers.

8. Catching Rainwater

Outdoor plants love rainwater, and a deep-sided baking tray can be helpful if you have a small yard. By catching and storing rainfall, you can provide your plants with the best possible moisture to aid their growth. If you want to attract our feathered friends, a baking tray could also double as a bird bath.

9. Paint Tray

A baking sheet could also act as a makeshift paint tray. A sheet with raised edges is a handy solution if you have a roller but no purpose-built tray. It’s a one-off fix, but it will save time and an unnecessary trip to the DIY store.

10. Golf Target Practice

I like to practice chipping and putting at home when not on the golf course or the driving range. I can’t dig a hole in my lawn, so I need a target to aim at, and an old baking sheet sounds ideal. It will be obvious when I chip and hit the target using range equipment, as the sheet will deliver a satisfying “clang.”

11. Advent Calendar

Many crafters like to produce their own advent calendars. Store products are overly commercialized and lack the true meaning of the festive season. By customizing our calendars, we can recapture that Christmas spirit. It’s another idea requiring creativity and imagination, but anyone can produce an innovative advent design with an old baking sheet, some glue, wrapping paper, and old matchboxes.

12. Laptop Desk

When I’m under the weather, I often work in bed, and I’m not the only one who follows this practice. Balancing the laptop is tricky, and a baking sheet can provide a solution. It’s best to paint and seal the sheet before use, ensuring no rough edges are digging into your knees.

13. Art Displays

Traditionally, children’s art finds its way onto the refrigerator. Our kids bring their work home from school, and we fix it to the fridge with a magnet. Alternatively, why not clean up the old baking sheet and attach it to the wall? Instead of being an afterthought, the art now takes center stage.

14. Artist Palette

Suppose your child develops into a serious artist; that old baking sheet serves a third purpose. If the surface is clean, with rust and residue removed, it can serve as a palette for paint. A baking sheet is an unusual option, but it’s more lightweight and versatile than a wooden palette.

15. Office Memo Board

The office notice board works similarly to the children’s art display. Fix your baking sheet to the wall, and write out some reminders of upcoming appointments. It’s a handy way of clearing clutter from your desk and becoming more organized.

16. Office Organizer

A muffin tray works best for this idea and is better than a flat sheet. The round sections within the tray are perfect for placing staples, paper clips, and other office supplies that would otherwise scatter around your desk. Adding small magnetic containers to a baking sheet is also a great storage solution.

17. Candle Tray

Many of these suggestions involve trays, but they involve different settings. Hot, dripping wax from candles can damage surfaces, and a baking sheet can capture residue. Add paint and a color-coordinated design to match the candles in your home.

18. Side Table

Turning a baking sheet into a table is another advanced option. If you have the necessary skills to drill holes, mount legs, and add an attractive design to the surface, this is an excellent way of upcycling an old kitchen item while showing off your talent.

19. Driveway Preserver

Old cars leak oil and all manner of toxic liquids. Driveways become dirty, and those materials need extensive cleaning. If your vehicle leaks, an old baking sheet can catch the residue until you fix it.

20. Tool Tidy

A baking sheet can take on another job if you're mending that car. Baking sheets and trays are one option to keep tools for all kinds of jobs, and they are ideal companions when you’re sliding under your vehicle, looking to mend that leak.

21. Cat Litter Tray

Plastic cat litter trays can break over time, leaving a nasty mess on your floor. Adapting a baking sheet with a coating could be an answer. They’re more hard-wearing and less likely to split. Naturally, a baking tray with deep sides is the only option for this upcycle.

22. Magnetic Chess Board

It’s another idea requiring an advanced level of skill and imagination. Most baking sheets should be magnetic and will be up to this conversion. For dedicated upcyclers, turning this old piece of kitchenware into a chessboard is challenging, but the results will be spectacular when you pull it off.

23. Muddy Boot Storage

It’s a widely recommended option for old baking sheets. Once they’ve served their purpose in the kitchen, they can store muddy boots and shoes when you come in from outdoors. Some suggest adding pebbles to the tray to absorb mud and excess moisture.

24. Sled

If you’re looking for something more adventurous, some have used baking sheets as sleds. Grab a large sheet from your kitchen when the snow falls and head to the hills. Who would have thought that an old metal sheet could deliver so much fun?