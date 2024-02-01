30 Ways To Ring in the Lunar New Year From a Chinese Expat

The Year of the Wood Dragon is upon us. As someone who has lived in China since 2019, I've seen firsthand the importance of the Lunar New Year (aka Chinese New Year) with my Chinese colleagues. While Westerners may be familiar with red envelopes and lion dances, centuries of traditions provide more context to the Spring Festival. Be prepared for a lot of traveling and a lack of sleep because the party is practically nonstop during one of the biggest festivals throughout Asia.

1. Attend a Family Dinner

The new year is about reuniting with family members. People go to great lengths to attend these reunion dinners, even going from China to the United States, which is why the Lunar New Year is the busiest time to travel worldwide.

2. Surround Your Home With Red Decorations

Red decorations ward off evil spirits, inviting peace and prosperity into your home. Popular decorations include lanterns, couplets, and paper cuttings.

3. Provide Offerings to Your Ancestors

The Lunar New Year is the time to honor your ancestors. People often visit their family graves and provide offerings before the festival's third day.

4. Don't Start Conflicts With Anyone

Are you mad at someone? Save the harsh comments until after the festivities are over. They say what goes around comes around. If you wish harm on someone, those words might come back to haunt you this year. Therefore, you must maintain a positive attitude to avoid losing good luck.

5. Give Red Envelopes to Children or Coworkers

Everyone likes money. While tradition says that red envelopes are given to children by their elders, bosses can also give them to their employees. Is someone you know too far away? Messaging apps such as WeChat allow you to send a virtual red packet. Make sure the amount is a good luck number, such as 6. Odd numbers and other bad omen numbers, such as 4 and 8, are associated with death and misfortune.

6. Let the Fireworks Fly

Fireworks and firecrackers are favorites amongst children and adults. However, if you value your sleep, you'll need earplugs throughout the holiday because they'll most likely go off every night.

7. Make Your Home Nice and Tidy

Before the new year starts, make time to do some thorough housekeeping. Once the new year arrives, cleaning is a faux pas because it's believed that you're “sweeping away” your fortunes.

8. Treat Yourself to Some New Clothes

Nothing says “new year, new me” like some new threads. Buying a new set of clothes means giving yourself a fresh start to the new year.

9. Red Is In, Black (And White) Are Out

I've already touched on the importance of the color red. What about other colors? Black and white, in any shape or form, represents grieving, which is not something you want to manifest during this event meant to bring joy.

10. Pay off Debts in Advance

You don't want to start the year broke, do you? Whatever bills or debts you owe, take care of them before the start of the new year's festivities. If you try to pay off debts during the new year, you may be subjecting yourself to more debt. So, if you owe your friend money, take care of it ASAP.

11. Borrowing Money Is Also a No-No

The same concept goes for borrowing money. Don't loan or borrow money if you want to bring wealth into your life.

12. Eat a Lot of Dumplings

You can't have a New Year's dinner without dumplings. Sometimes, families will make them together before steaming them. There is an art to making dumplings without tearing them apart, especially concerning pleating. Yes, I'm speaking from experience.

13. If You Don't Like Dumplings, Slurp on Noodles

Want your blessings to last for a long time? Enjoy some fresh noodles. Noodles represent longevity — but you need to slurp them whole to receive your blessings.

14. Craving Something Sweet? Try Glutinous Rice Cakes!

The wholeness of glutinous rice cakes (tangyuan in Mandarin) represents happiness and harmony. They are also a sweet treat to enjoy during or after the New Year's celebrations.

15. Save Hair Maintenance for Later

In need of a trim? Be sure to cut your hair before the Chinese New Year. You may be accidentally cutting your good luck short. The same goes for washing your hair on the first day. You might wash away your good fortunes down the drain.

16. Put the Sewing Needles Away

If you're into needlework, consider taking a break during the New Year. Needlework represents a challenging year and brings more hardships than average. Try some other arts and crafts instead.

17. Stay Healthy and Avoid Hospitals

If you're sick, provided it's nothing serious, take it easy and avoid reaching for the medicine cabinet. It's believed that taking medicine or going to the hospital will lead to more illness for the rest of the year.

18. Don't Put Off Laundry Until the Last Minute

Like the hair situation, washing your clothes during the Lunar New Year could mean washing away any good luck. Take care of this tedious chore before the festivities start so you won't worry about not having clean clothes to wear.

19. Keep Away From Sharp Objects

Scissors and knives aren't used during the first day as you'll risk losing your good luck for the rest of the year.

20. Have Fun With Paper Cutting

Before the new year begins, why not enjoy a round of paper cutting? This activity utilizes red paper, an X-Acto knife, and stencils. Cut out a symbol to hang around or outside your home to bring good fortune into your life.

21. Be Extra Careful With Fragile Items

Breaking a dish, mirror, or anything fragile risks dangerous vibes within the family. If you need to use these items, proceed with caution.

22. Give Someone a Tangerine or Orange

Oranges and tangerines represent good luck and happiness. Their Chinese translations sound similar to “wealth” and “luck,” so some people will write their wishes and hang them on an orange tree.

23. Visit a Temple and Light Some Incense

Ready to receive your blessings? Make time to visit a temple and light some incense. Be prepared for a long wait because the Lunar New Year is one of the busiest times for temples.

24. Be Kind to Animals

It's considered taboo to harm any animals during Chinese New Year festivities. If you plan to eat meat, consume it before the start of the new year

25. Offer New Year's Greetings

Spread the love to friends, family, and even the cashier at the supermarket. Wish them a happy new year with greetings in their respective language. In Mandarian, it’s “gōng xǐ fā cái,” while in Cantonese, it’s “gong hay fat choy.”

26. Save Your Tears for Another Day

Crying is said to ruin your good luck, especially if it's a child crying. Keep children calm, and don't let your emotions get the best of you.

27. Stay Up Later Than Normal

Like Western New Year's celebrations, Lunar New Year celebrations will keep people up until midnight. It's a great way to welcome a new year and enjoy the various activities.

28. Say Hello to the Giant Lions

One of the most exciting CNY festivities is the traditional lion dance that strolls the streets. Loud noises, such as cymbals and firecrackers, accompany the dancers to keep spirits at bay. Most lion dance groups consist of 9-10 people with a fan bearer to keep the mood lively for anyone watching the show.

29. Reconsider Giving Someone a Book as a Gift

Who doesn't love receiving a gift to ring in the new year? Make sure you're not giving anyone a book. The word “book” translates to “shū” in Mandarin, which sounds eerily similar to “sǐ,” which is the Chinese word for “death.” Save the books until after the holiday is over.

30. See the Festivities for Yourself

You don't have to be in China (or anywhere in Asia) to enjoy the Lunar/Chinese New Year festivities. If your city has any events happening, go check them out. It's a great way to learn more about the new year's traditions and support your local community.