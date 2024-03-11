24 Ways To Save Money on Flights That Don’t Involve Skiplagging

Travel is expensive. With the current levels of inflation and soaring prices, the cost of travel has increased exponentially, leaving some to wonder if it’s worth taking that trip on their bucket list.

If you want to save money on flights without skiplagging, you’ve come to the right place. Skiplagging is when a passenger buys a flight ticket with a layover that they intend to be their destination rather than the final destination listed on the ticket.

Essentially, they buy the ticket without intending to make the entire flight, which can lead to baggage delays and other issues for airlines. While this practice isn’t illegal, it’s one airlines hate and violates their conditions of carriage.

Rather than risking it with this dicey practice, try a few of these ways to save on your next flight.

1. Have Flexible Travel Dates

One of the easiest ways to save money on your next flight is to have some flexibility in your travel dates. If you’re pinned down to specific dates for your trip, you’ll likely miss out on potential deals or cheaper flights just a few days before or after your intended travel dates.

2. Book Flights in Advance

We recommend booking your flights in advance to get the best prices. According to CheapAir, the best time to buy a flight is 42 days before you travel. Despite no clear time frame set in stone, booking your flights as early as you can manage is always best practice.

3. Use Airline Credit Cards for Rewards

Many airlines, including American Airlines, Delta, and United, offer airline credit cards that reward you with bonus mile points for future trips. While collecting enough points can take time, it’s worth it if you’re a frequent flyer and use a credit card regularly.

4. Buy Connecting Flights

Direct flights are convenient, but they’re also more expensive than those with layovers. Stay open-minded to booking connecting flights with layovers. We recommend ensuring that your layover isn’t your final destination to avoid skiplagging and to maintain a good relationship with your airline.

5. Use Price Predictor Websites

Use websites like AirHint or Hopper to predict when flights will be the cheapest. Hopper analyzes hundreds of flight prices online to predict future prices and even notifies you when the best deal is available.

6. Check the Airline's Website

Don’t forget to check the airline’s website for prices and flight deals. Although third-party booking sites claim to offer the best deals, there’s a chance the best price is directly on the airline’s site.

7. Travel on Less Popular Days

It’s no surprise that people don’t like to travel on busy holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, or New Year's Eve. Fortunately, if you’re flexible and don’t mind a hectic travel day, you may be able to save some extra dollars on your plane ticket.

8. Bring Your Own Water Bottle

Although you can’t bring water through airport security, you can bring an empty water bottle and fill it up once you pass the security checkpoint. Airport bottled water is typically more expensive than what it’d cost at the convenience store and is one thing you should never spend money on at airports. Bring your travel water bottle to save yourself from paying twice to three times as much.

9. Bring Dry Snacks

Did you know you can bring dry snacks and food into the airport in your carry-on baggage? As long as your food isn’t liquid or gel-like, it should pass the security checkpoint. Foods like sandwiches, fruit, salad, chocolate bars, chips, and cookies are all allowed, so why not stock up on snacks and save yourself from high prices?

10. Set Price Alerts

Get notified when the prices for your desired flights drop with price alerts. The Skyscanner app has a price alert feature that lets you know when the prices for your preferred route change and will notify you when the best price for a flight becomes available.

11. Try Alternative Airports

Look for alternative airports near you and your destination for cheaper flights. Smaller airports that are slightly farther away often have lower landing fees, which airports charge on your tickets, and could potentially save you money.

12. Use Incognito Mode

Airlines pay close attention to your searches; if they notice you searching the same flight for similar dates, they could raise the flight prices. To avoid this, search for flights in incognito mode to keep your searches from being tracked.

13. Pack Light

Packing light is essential to breeze through the check-in process without paying additional fees. Overweight baggage fees are incredibly steep and add unnecessary dollars to your flight. Plus, sometimes you have to pay an additional fee for your checked baggage at the airport. Pack your belongings into a carry-on to avoid any extra fees.

14. Opt for Early Morning Flights

Not everyone is a morning person, and if you’re lucky, you could snag a cheaper ticket for being willing to wake up a little earlier. Enjoy a nap on your flight while benefiting from a low-cost ticket.

15. Book a Red-Eye Flight

Red-eye flights depart at night and arrive at the destination in the morning. They’re not the most conveniently timed flights and are less in demand, so they’re often offered at a lower price.

16. Use a Credit Card With Travel Insurance

Travel insurance isn’t just a scheme to get you to pay more money and is a useful travel tip you shouldn’t ignore. It’s saved travelers thousands of dollars when an airline cancels their flights or loses their baggage. Rather than waiting for something to go wrong, plan for the unexpected and use a credit card that offers travel insurance.

17. Use Budget Airlines

Another trick to booking cheap flight tickets is choosing a budget airline. Many low-cost airlines have higher reviews than most, including Spirit Airlines, Southwest, and JetBlue. A budget airline is a terrific option if you don’t mind sitting in a narrow, uncomfortable seat and are flexible with your flight dates. Before booking, beware of additional fees you might have to pay at the airport, as these can quickly add up to a much higher bill than expected.

18. Offer Up Your Seat When the Flight Is Overbooked

Sometimes, airlines will overbook a flight to ensure it sells out, only to have more passengers than seats available. In these rare cases, airlines will offer travel vouchers to passengers who offer up their seats. By offering up your seat, you’ll get a travel voucher and save on future flights, which your wallet will thank you for.

19. Try a Multi-Destination Trip

If you’re heading out to see more than one destination, we recommend you avoid booking multiple round trips, as they can run expensive. Instead, book a flight on your itinerary that takes you to your first destination and a returning flight from the next destination. Then, you can buy a one-way flight from your first destination to the second, which should be much cheaper.

20. Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

Waiting until the very last minute to book a flight is ancient advice irrelevant in today’s flight climate. It’s risky and rarely works out, and more often than not, the price will be much heftier than if you had booked ahead of time.

21. Travel During the Off-Season

Traveling during the off-season will almost always save you money on your flights. Most people prefer to travel during peak season and travel times, making it the perfect time to take advantage of discounted prices. Low-season travel dates depend on your destination; knowing these could save you hundreds of dollars.

22. Book Your Flight for the Right Day of the Week

The rumor was that Tuesday was the cheapest day to book flights, but as it turns out, that’s no longer true. What does matter is the day of your flight’s departure. The beginning to middle of the week is reportedly the best time to have your flight booked, and while this isn’t set in stone, it’s a helpful tip to remember.

23. Combine Your Flight and Accommodation

You may think you’re saving by booking your hotel and flight separately, but you may miss out on savings with package deals. Package holidays that combine your flight and accommodation are often cheaper than booking them separately.

24. Take Advantage of Discounts

Always check with your airlines to see if they offer any discounts. Certain airlines occasionally offer discounts for senior citizens and students. If you have any children with you, they could fly for free. Infants under the age of two typically fly for free on domestic flights, and on international flights, some airlines will charge just 10% of the adult ticket price.