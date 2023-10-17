Supporting Success: 12 Ways to Sincerely Cheer for Others, No Matter What

The worst time to hear about other people’s success stories is when you feel lost. While struggling to find my footing in my career, every success story of other people in my field made my throat tight.

As supportive as we might be able to be on Instagram, though, it can be hard not to feel like you lost. Recently, members of an online forum discussed how to deal with other people's success, especially when you don't want to. Here are some of their most helpful suggestions.

1. Comparison Is The Thief of Joy

The real culprit is comparison. You are comparing yourself to that person, forgetting that you are different. It isn't easy, but at the end of the day, you need to learn how to separate the two. You can never be happy for yourself or others if you spend too much time worrying about what others are doing and using it to minimize your actions.

2. Your Struggle Doesn't Dim Others

Jealousy in small doses can be healthy. It's okay to be content while simultaneously desiring to emulate them. A commenter put it best: “I’m genuinely happy for people who make an honest living and become successful. However…Do I wish I had a brain that gave me the next multi-million dollar deal? Yep!”

3. Everyone’s Timeline Is Different

Just because someone else's cake finished baking and turned out delicious doesn’t mean it’s terrible because your cake is still baking. Yours will turn out delicious in its time. Remember that your timeline is not the same as everyone else's. It may be a bummer that you don't have a spouse, a child, or a ton of money, but it's good that others do.

Someone added that they discovered taking time to be sad for themselves allows them to be happy for others, proving (at least to me) that the happiness of others is unrelated to your circumstances.

4. Find Inspiration

Positivity can help you draw lessons from the success stories of others. So, they might serve as a source of inspiration rather than anguish. Possessing a positive “I can get it too” outlook can help you achieve your goals. In my own experience, I've jotted down a few takeaways from these tales that will prove helpful down the road.

5. Take Social Media Breaks

Social media bombards you with perfect images from other people's lives. Manage how you use social media, create healthy relationships online, and distance yourself from social media for a while if all else fails. Sometimes, a break from social media can help you focus on yourself.

6. Things Aren't Always What They Seem

Everyone makes confident assumptions about life, and they frequently hide their uneasiness by portraying themselves as having it all together. This is how we try to convince ourselves that everything will be fine; it must be done intentionally. Many supposedly happy couples are unhappy; many engagements are destined to fail badly.

Hence, when people make announcements about important life events, remember that the assurance they extolled from the rooftops was by no means a given and that, behind it all, people were only trying to find love and hope for the best.

7. Life Comes in Phases

Life comes in phases for everyone. You may be having a great run while they're getting a divorce in a few years. Never is it “the end,” and measuring success in retrospect is highly subjective. According to another commenter, other people's happiness is as precarious as yours. That's why it's unnecessary to make comparisons.

8. Focus on What You Can Give

Focus less on what the world can give you and more on what you can give to the world. One user volunteered (get it?), “Confirmation bias is a real thing. If you think you are deprived of opportunity and purpose, you will spend all your days looking for proof.”

Instead, create an abundance mindset, and the easiest way to do this, according to them, is to give praise, love, help, support, and time as if you have so much of it, you have enough to give away. That’s how you get the most out of life.

9. Gratitude Journal

Keeping a notebook of gratitude can be a comfort in times like these. Keeping a gratitude notebook helps you reflect on the good in your life. You'll have a much brighter outlook on life, be able to enjoy the good times more fully, and form stronger bonds with those around you. It keeps you upbeat and improves your mood and outlook on life.

10. Move Past The Bad Feeling Quickly

Your initial reaction may be self-pity or comparing your life to theirs, but that's human. As you step back, you'll realize you're truly happy for whoever this is.

Your genuine feeling for the other party is revealed when the initial surge of negative emotions about your position subsides, and you can think more clearly and dispassionately.

11. Speak To A Therapist

It's okay to need professional help. If you're unable to be happy for others or can't seem to find joy no matter what you do, a therapist can help you work through your emotions and offer advice and tools to help you feel better.

12. Remember How Far You've Come

It's so easy to forget everything you've overcome and achieved. I bet there was a time when you were waiting and hoping to get to where you are now! Life is a journey; with work and a positive mindset, you can achieve everything you want.

