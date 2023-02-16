5 Ways To Spice Up Your Daily Grind

Only 50 percent of people actually look forward to work. Recently, many people are saying no to hustle culture and embracing quiet quitting.

While it's usual to not want to work, there are some tasks that are so boring that you keep putting them off, till eventually, days have gone by and you realize that they are yet to be done.

You're not alone in this, trust me. And in case you find yourself in such a position again, here are a few helpful tips from Reddit.

1. See It as an Exercise

According to Redditors, this really helps to get the job done.

u/Baan_Rao shared how this has helped them.

“A boring task can be exciting for me when I see it as training for my mind, to have patience and focus for the present. For example when I do my dishes, I appreciate the fact that I am cleaning after myself. It gives me the time to think about the products I was using to clean, how much waste there was and how I might want to change some of my habits to make lifestyle improvements but also what and how I'll be cooking my next meal.”

One can easily get carried away in the buzz and busyness of the day. It is important to spare a few minutes daily to recenter your thoughts and focus, as it is essential to your productivity. You might feel like this is a “waste” of time, but try reframing it instead.

2. Start Small

Never be afraid to start small. Take this advice from u/Historical_Onion6787:

“Start with a SUPER small piece of the task. If I'm to do the dishes, step one can be like ‘lift left leg from sofa to floor'. After doing the 10 or so first TINY subtasks I start to feel a sense of accomplishment and hunger for more. Some form of dopamine hacking, I guess.”

Remember the saying Rome wasn't built in a day? It helps to remember that. Whenever you feel like you're not ready for something or it's too boring for you, know that you don't always have to go into it full-on. Sometimes, slow and steady wins the race.

3. Find a Higher Purpose

u/stopmirringbruh is against the notion that people could find excitement in anything they define boring. They made a strong point to support this:

“If you define a certain task boring, it will be boring. Finding excitement when you attached a boring connotation to an activity is extremely hard. For me, excitation resides in finding higher purpose in everything that you do.”

This analogy should apply to everything. If you find working out boring, think of all the health benefits it could do for you! If you find doing the dishes boring, think of how neat and safe for food the kitchen would be afterwards. Going to work is boring? Well, look forward to the paychecks. But always find a higher calling.

4. Add a Spin to It

Boring tasks don't have to be boring. I mean, the truth is if you truly consider it that boring, you'll probably never get around to it. Like Bob Marley, stir it up, little darling. Stir it up with your favorite song, podcast, or anything. Just like u/ilikecats92712, who gave away a hack:

“The best way I make boring things not so boring is by adding something entertaining to the task! I play my favorite music, sing and dance to it, while doing dishes, or I put on Netflix on my phone while folding laundry. I actually started watching a cliffhanger show but only allow myself to watch it when I’m being productive – treadmill, chores, etc. It makes me want to do my chores so I can see what happens next on my show!”

5. Focus on The End Result

If you can't look forward to starting the song, look forward to finishing it. You'd have done it, and it would all be history. Think of the relief and the joy that would come with completing the task. Additionally, it would help if you had a little “relief” to look forward to. Take it from u/qqc_interessant:

“Associate the completion of the task with a small reward, say a small piece of chocolate after getting the dishes done. So there’s something you look forward to when you are doing the dishes.”

