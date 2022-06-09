10 Easy Ways to Sleep Better Tonight

Do you have trouble sleeping at night? Are you always anxious or worried about something? If so, you're not alone. Millions of people around the world suffer from sleep problems. The good news is that there are many things you can do to improve your sleep habits and get the rest you need. Here are 10 ways to sleep better and get more restful nights.

How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep

To get better sleep, there are several things you can do.

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Dehydration can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

2. Set a Consistent Temperature in Your Bedroom

The ideal sleeping environment is cool, relaxed and comfortable. Try to keep your bedroom at a consistent temperature so you don't have to adjust the thermostat every night.

3. Don't Drink A Lot of Fluids Before Bed

Drinking a lot of fluids before bed can make you have to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom. Try to limit your fluid intake to the hours before bedtime.

4. Avoid Sleeping In (Yes, Even on the Weekends)

If you are sleeping in on the weekends, it can throw off your body's natural sleep rhythm. Try to stick to a regular sleep schedule, even on the weekends.

5. Avoid Sugary Foods and Refined Carbs

Sugary foods and refined carbs can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Avoid eating these foods late in the day.

6. Do Quiet, Non-Stimulating Activities Before Bed

If you want to relax before bed, try doing quiet, non-stimulating activities. Read a book, take a bath, or listen to calming music.

7. Increase Your Exposure to Bright Light During the Day

Sunlight helps regulate the body's internal clock and can help you sleep better at night. Try to get outside for at least 30 minutes each day.

8. Create a Relaxing Bedroom Environment

Your bedroom should be a place where you feel calm and relaxed. Make sure it is dark, quiet, and cool. Avoid watching television or working in your bedroom.

9. Avoid Napping

Avoid taking naps during the day if you have trouble sleeping at night. Napping can make it harder to fall asleep later on.

10. Reduce Blue Light Exposure in the Evening

Blue light from electronic devices can disrupt your body's natural sleep rhythm. Try to avoid using electronics in the hours before bedtime.

Getting Better Sleep – Final Thoughts

If you are struggling to sleep, there are many things you can do to help. Try some of these tips and see if they work for you.

