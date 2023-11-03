Wealth and Well-Being: Financial Planners Linked To Improved Mental Health, Family Life

In an inflation-weary, post-pandemic nation, Americans are stressed about money.

In fact, about 74% of 4,000 working-aged Americans surveyed by CNBC said they were concerned about their personal finances.

While many people think making more money is the only way to relieve financial stress, a new study by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) offers another remedy with a positive side effect: improved mental health.

Hiring a Financial Planner

The FPSB study showed the majority of respondents felt their mental health and family life improved after they hired a financial planner.

The survey interviewed 15,000 people regarding how professional financial advice affected their mental health. Some 51% of respondents confirmed their mental health and family life had improved after working with a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

The breakdown from consumers of the benefits they received working with financial planners showed 38% had better financial well-being and peace of mind and 37% had more financial confidence. About 36% of those surveyed said they had a stronger understanding of financial matters, while 33% reported increased wealth. This is a solid testament to the positive influence a financial advisor can have in many aspects of their client's lives.

Are financial advisors surprised by the number of clients who report the well-being effects their work delivers?

“I'm surprised the numbers aren't higher!” says Kevin Lao, Financial Planner at Imagine Financial Security, citing the effects his work can have on romantic and family relationships.

What other connections lie between wealth management and well-being? Taking a closer look at the hidden advantages of hiring a financial advisor reveals some interesting facts.

Health and Wealth

Life's priorities don't always fit neatly into categories. Health and wealth have more in common than it may appear. They don't just rhyme; they are becoming increasingly intertwined.

In recent years, Americans have started identifying well-being as the primary measure of wealth. This factor was cited by 40% of those surveyed in the latest Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey. When questioned about what wealth represents, only 32% cited money, and 26% said assets.

This points to a fundamental shift in perspective for American adults.

Before the pandemic, in the 2017 Schwab survey showed the leading measure of wealth was invariably money and assets. The transition to a work-from-home model under lockdown and physical isolation from family members, as well as the urgent emphasis on medical health, may have contributed to a recalibration of what truly matters to most people.

Finance and Relationships

Some advisors say their work plays an outsized role in minimizing potential conflict in a marriage and getting a couple on the same financial page.

“Money issues are the number one reason for divorce,” says Lao. “Working with a trusted financial planning partner, especially for married couples, can ensure there is a place where both parties are heard. Whether planning as a single or with a partner, validation from a seasoned professional that you are on track for your goals is priceless,” he adds.

For older clients, Lao says planning can help them fulfill their spending potential and enjoy their golden years.

“Oftentimes, my clients are worried that they are spending too much. However, thoughtful planning can essentially help where the rubber meets the road,” he adds. “I have a client planning a huge trip to the Grand Canyon next year and they're taking all of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

Ever Increasing Numbers

Financial advisors are being sought in ever-increasing numbers, with recruits steadily rising within the profession. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, there were over 330,000 financial advisors in the U.S. That number is predicted to rise by 15% as soon as 2031, which is triple the average growth rate for all professions. Indeed, government sources claim the growth rate is “much faster than average.”

Moreover, first impressions can lead to lasting ties regarding advisors. Many clients who like their first financial advisor find they can stick with them long term, indicating an emotional bond.

One thousand high-net-worth investors (those with investable assets above $500,000) answered questions recently on their personal connection with their financial advisor. Nearly 60% of investors responding to the Dynasty Connect survey said that their current advisor was the first financial professional they had met. Thus, they had only ever spoken to one advisor and continued strengthening that relationship and maintaining their services.

While the recent CNBC survey shows the vast majority of Americans remain concerned about their financial health, consumers taking a more proactive approach to their finances by partnering with a financial planner report feeling healthier both mentally and monetarily. Hiring a financial advisor with relevant credentials like the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor or Certified Financial Planner designations can further put consumers at ease.

Financial planning is not a substitute for clinical therapy, family counseling, or other mental health practices. However, it does offer surprising benefits to clients' overall well-being. Taking a holistic approach to mind and money can help people not only reach their financial goals, but also make strides toward overall well-being and achieve greater satisfaction from life.

This post was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.