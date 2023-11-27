Wealth of Geeks Triumphs With Whole-Person Approach to Digital Publishing

More than 1 million people flock to Wealth of Geeks each month to geek out over their favorite topics. But they get far more than fandoms. Wealth of Geeks also provides financial resources, cooking tips, travel planning, and everything they need to live a happy, healthy life.

What began as a humble personal finance resource morphed into a digital media powerhouse when founder Michael Dinich realized people crave online spaces catering to their varied interests.

Conventional Wisdom in Digital Publishing

When Wealth of Geeks first hit the scene in 2018, it followed the traditional guidelines of the time: niche down.

All the experts in the field claimed that you had to pick a niche and stick to it if you wanted to succeed in the online world. Millions of would-be publishers followed this advice, creating websites dedicated to drilled-down niche topics like saving money, Keto diets, and city-specific travel guides. Publishers didn't dare venture outside their niche.

Wealth of Geeks followed the rules at first. The early site featured articles on making, saving, and investing money but rarely strayed from financial topics.

Rejecting the Status Quo

After a year of rocky growth, the Wealth of Geeks leadership team decided to try something new.

“People who like money can also like Star Wars and video games,” says Dinich, reflecting on the decision to expand beyond money to cover entertainment, travel, food, and general lifestyle topics.

Going against the experts' advice, Wealth of Geeks tested the entertainment waters with an article about Star Wars.

They've never looked back.

Growing Into a Media Powerhouse

Wealth of Geeks’ expansion led to a massive influx of users.

People visit the site to enjoy their favorite topics but stay and return because it treats them like well-rounded individuals with varied interests. They don't need to go to a travel site to figure out their next trip and then find a money site to figure out how to pay for it.

Users have everything they need on Wealth of Geeks.

The variety helped the site grow from a run-of-the-mill personal finance blog into a media powerhouse, employing 18 full-time workers, a handful of part-time staff, and numerous freelancers.

A Focus on Geekdom

Wealth of Geeks created an inclusive haven for all everyone to share the love of their favorite things.

Dinich explains that even the name implies an abundance of resources written by people who are exceptionally passionate about their interests, “Wealth of Geeks is about having a wealth of topics to explore and a wealth of people that share your same passion in that topic.”

“Everyone has something they geek out over,” he adds. Wealth of Geeks strives to showcase the thousands of ways to enjoy a topic and welcomes all of them.

Money geeks, travel geeks, gaming geeks, anime geeks, Star Wars geeks, and all other geeks are welcome to explore their favorite topics.

To ensure a fantastic user experience, the company hires “Geeks in Charge” — editors who live and breathe specific topics. These experts curate the best in movies, travel, gaming, books, autos, sports, and everything else that makes life interesting.

Life is Interconnected

Introducing variety was only the first step. Wealth of Geeks highlights how these so-called niche topics are intertwined in our daily lives.

Travelers need money to fund their trips, and while they're adventuring, they're sampling new foods and exploring the arts. Star Wars fans may geek out over their favorite movies and characters but still have to work, eat, and live.

Wealth of Geeks understands that real life isn't a silo and allows people to love their favorite things while considering their next big purchase, planning their next trip, and learning about new ways to make extra money.

The structure allows visitors to come to the site and be people. They can Geek out over their favorite fandoms while getting expert career advice. They can even explore different fandoms and expand their Geeky horizons.

It's a resource for all aspects of your life.

Providing a One-Stop Shop for Life

At Wealth of Geeks, the geeks united to create a one-stop shop for all life's questions, whether determining the best 401(k) withdrawal rate, finding the right car, or figuring out what movie to watch this weekend.

They proved geekdom is for everyone, and they shine by offering every geek the space to enjoy their passions their way.

