Time To Wean From the Screen: The Importance of Indoor Activities for Children

A recent survey conducted by marketing data company Gitnux reveals that children between the ages of 8 and 12 spend an average of 4 hours and 44 minutes per day in front of screens. For teens, the numbers are even higher: 7 hours and 22 minutes. However, parents are not off the hook since the survey also determined that adults spend an average of 11 hours per day in front of screens, whether for business or personal reasons.

The 2023 Gitnux survey confirms what many mental health professionals and parenting experts have been saying for years: Children and teens are becoming more play-deprived and have developed an unhealthy relationship with technology, especially electronics.

78% of the parent participating in the Gitnux survey report feeling their children have become too dependent on technology. The cycle of “school, screen time, sleep, repeat” needs to be addressed by both parents and children.

The Risks of Play Deprivation

Screen time has become a passive substitute for actual play and interaction for many families with children. As a result, more children are experiencing social anxiety, depression, and delayed development. Play-deprived children don’t receive the emotional and physical nourishment they should find through creativity and interaction. Electronic games and online content only provide a small amount of the real-world knowledge children require for healthy growth.

Madison Cates from Joy and Thrill said,” My two-year-old was watching TV every day. He’d cry for it and was probably watching 2 to 4 hours a day. I noticed that his language wasn’t progressing as it should be, even with watching educational shows. So we turned off all screens for two weeks, and the change was wild. He started talking full sentences out of nowhere, has way more patience, and his fits are almost completely gone. He and my one-year-old now play together so well.”

Screen-Free Indoor Activities for Children and Teens

There are several activities that parents can encourage their children to take part in, especially if they're all working on a project or playing together. From playing outside to doing something as simple as making a paper airplane, there are endless activities to try. Here are just a few suggestions to get the kids away from their screens:

Arts and Crafts

Try an art project.

Make a bird feeder.

Make homemade slime.

Paint a pet rock.

Draw a self-portrait.

Sketch a family portrait.

Paint with watercolors.

Make a scrapbook.

Toys and Games

Play marbles.

Fold a paper airplane.

Have a paper airplane contest for distance.

Host a kid-friendly trivia night.

Create an indoor tent or fort.

Host a kid jokes competition.

Have a game night.

Learn a classic game like chess or checkers.

Educational and Creative

Read a new book.

Do a science experiment.

Write in a journal.

Practice typing skills.

Write a poem.

Learn and recite a classic poem.

Learn a new language.

Physical and Interactive

Create a sensory bin.

Plan a scavenger hunt.

Stretch or do yoga.

Make a playlist with your top ten favorite songs.

Have a dance party.

Complete a household chore.

Play “Simon Says.”

Make an obstacle course.

What Parents Can Do To Wean From the Screen

One of the most effective ways parents can help their children reduce their screen time is to lead by example. Instead of spending hours browsing the Internet or watching television themselves, parents can take the lead, put their phones down, and suggest family activities. Instead of giving a child a craft kit or coloring book, a parent can set up a workstation filled with a variety of craft supplies and start a project of their own. Parents can also organize a family game night or invest in musical instruments or interactive toys.

“Our kids are still fairly young (7 and 10). Early on, we noticed a big difference in our kids' behavior after being on electronics, even if they were considered educational, says Jacqueline Sanchez at Parent Portfolio. “We even kept it to PBS Kids content and stayed away from YouTube. Unfortunately, they would throw a fit when it was time to stop. When everyone was calm, we informed them that electronics would only be used during the weekends and during travels (planes, trains, etc.) to avoid any meltdowns during the busy weekdays. It took some getting used to, but not for more than a couple of days.”

“Now that they are used to having their electronics during the weekend when we let them know that it's time to stop in 5-minutes or whatnot, they don't really fight against it anymore because they know there are other options around the house to play with either by themselves or with someone else,” Sanchez adds.

However, a complete replacement of all things electronic may not be a realistic goal, and some online activities are still beneficial and educational for children. Using negative reinforcement to compel a child to log off is not always a good parental tactic, either. The new activity should feel like an appealing alternative, and parents should learn enough about their child’s natural interests to find the right one.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.