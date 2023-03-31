Is it ADHD or Just Plain Laziness? Dealing with a Forgetful Partner

They met when she was out with her baby. She's 22, and he's a sweetheart, but she thinks at 34, he's too grown up not to be able to handle a healthy relationship. She thinks he's just a needy man-child that really needs to work on himself, and she can't deal with him because her toddler is her top priority.

Here's The Story

They've been together for three months though she has known him for almost two years. He truly tries to help, but she can't trust him due to his forgetfulness. Many times he's done things to make her not trust him with things around the house.

Once, he left her oven on accidentally while they went out for about an hour, and her place was all smokey from nothing in the oven but just the metal baking that smelt like a smog of aluminum, and the air quality was so bad she had to take her toddler back outside. He honestly forgot, and that scares her.

He has even said he doesn't want to cook at her place anymore because he's scared to mess up.

He has also forgotten about meat on the counter, which went to waste, and has tried to feed her and her toddler undercooked chicken. He attempted to cook burgers at a very high medium heat on another occasion. The bottom of the burger was cooking, but the top had a large chunk of Styrofoam in addition to several smaller pieces.

He was going to scrape the Styrofoam into the hot pan, but she panicked that it was on and she had to pick the pieces of Styrofoam off one at a time. However, she didn't like that her boyfriend was ready to scrape it off into the hot pan while attempting to use a pancake flipper.

More Woes

He once attempted to clean her dishes. She was sure the lights were turned off, and he used no soap, leaving smears of grease and grime on all her plates, which she had to wash again. He's left his broken umbrella handle in her child's reach after he pointed out it was dangerous, and he brings toxic air with burnt food and the smell of cat piss on all of his things.

These are concerns she has because he's forgetful, and it's to a point she's concerned for her and her child's health. She wants a man to have a family with; he always seems to want to help her cook and clean because she's absolutely exhausted. It bothers her that he is not giving himself credit for being smart or responsible and claims to be similar to his father in some aspects, such as being so forgetful.

Compatible but Hates His Irresponsibility

He has always said she's the more responsible and intelligent in the relationship. But she needs someone who can be responsible with her, and she feels like his identifying with being forgetful only reinforces it. She's afraid he won't change, and it hurts her heart to want her partner to change because she doesn't think that's kind.

She solely considers compatibility when dating, and while he is ideal for her in every other way, she cannot trust him to act safely due to his unhygienic habits. She does not want to incur the risk of his sloppy, careless, harmful mistakes.

Some Reddittors think he's faking his inability to accomplish simple chores, calling it weaponized incompetence. While others think he needs professional help. Perse-not-persy says, “Could be ADHD tbh. Reading how you describe his absentmindedness, it reeks of ADHD to me.

Aside from all that, if he's honestly a good dude, suggest he seek medical help or therapy if possible and work on himself. Definitely incompatible for a relationship.”

Read the original Reddit story here

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.