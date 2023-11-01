25 Websites Everyone Should Be Aware Of

The internet is so full of information that it can take time to find what you need amongst all the noise. But some websites are so accessible, entertaining, or valuable that almost anyone can benefit from visiting. From DownDetector.com to OpenLibrary.org, these websites provide free resources you don’t want to miss.

1. NewsCompare.com

Are you tired of all the biases in the journalism of prominent media outlets? NewsCompare.com allows you to check out the most significant news publications across the globe and compare their reporting to one another. It’s a great way to see which outlets are more conservative and more liberal and to gain a bigger picture of global politics and national news stories.

2. DownDetector.com

Attempting to go on a website that refuses to load is the worst, especially when you don’t know the problem. A straightforward way to check if a website is down is by visiting DownDetector.com. There, you can see if the site you’re trying to reach has problems on the developer’s end, if it’s your internet connection, or something else.

3. Scholarcy.com

This intelligent site is a lifesaver for busy students. It lets you upload PDF or Word documents and will summarize the document’s main points to save you time. Their free tier gives you everything you need to upload dense readings and get the most critical points in record time.

4. Knowt.io

Back in the day, Quizlet was a free tool for students to create flashcards and study for tests online. But since they started charging students to use the tool, people turned their back on the site. Luckily, a new similar tool called Knowt.io has a free flashcard tool to help students study for a big test or prepare for their next presentation.

5. PixelThoughts.co

Are you searching for a quick way to relax at work, before bed, or while experiencing anxiety? Visit PixelThoughts.co for a 60-second meditation that makes your problems fade away. It highlights the vastness of the universe and puts our day-to-day problems into perspective. Many people find it soothing, so it’s worth a try if you’re feeling extra stressed.

6. Drugs.com

Drugs.com informs the American public about prescription drugs, explaining everything from drug interactions to medical uses for specific prescriptions. They even have a helpful pill identification tool so you can figure out what the loose pill you found on the bathroom floor was. This useful website is dedicated to keeping the public informed and alert.

7. RouteXL.com

Running errands can be hectic, especially when you have limited time to get everything done. RouteXL.com helps make visiting multiple destinations in a row go as smoothly and quickly as possible. You enter the address of each of your destinations, and the site will create a map of the fastest route to hit all the spots.

8. OpenLibrary.org

Libraries are fantastic educational community centers that help everyone access books and knowledge. OpenLibrary.org takes a community library to the next level by providing free digital book lending services to everyone who visits their website and makes a free account. Read anything from the latest novel by your favorite current author to the classics on this helpful site.

9. KhanAcademy.org

KhanAcademy.org’s home page defines the site as “a nonprofit with the mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere.” They pursue their mission by providing expert-created online courses for children and adults at no cost to the user. They offer everything from basic math to AP history courses to help students thrive.

10. B-Rhymes.com

Plenty of rhyming dictionaries online provide users with a list of a word’s literal rhymes and stops there. But B-Rhymes.com is different because they offer slant rhymes and other words that sound good with the word you input that don’t necessarily rhyme. This tool is excellent for anyone looking to make their lyrical writing stand out, like poets and songwriters.

11. IMDb.com

IMDb, the Internet Movie Database, is the go-to website for finding information about movies. You can find news about the latest releases, critic reviews of old and new films alike, and lists of the best movies of every genre imaginable. It’s a go-to site to help you find the next film for family movie night.

12. JustWatch.com

Finding a movie or TV series you want to watch can take time, and there’s nothing worse than picking out a show that sounds good only to discover that it’s not streaming anywhere. Save yourself some heartbreak by visiting JustWatch.com. There, you can enter a show or movie into the search bar, and the site tells you which streaming services you can watch it on and how much it costs.

13. ZenniOptical.com

Never buy glasses directly through your optometrist’s office. Your lenses alone may cost over $500. Avoid this scam by purchasing your glasses at an online shop like ZenniOptical.com. They have tons of glasses; usually, a pair won’t cost over $100, and sometimes you can pay as low as $15 for a pair. They’re durable, fashionable, and comfortable and will save you a ton of money.

14. ArchiveOfOurOwn.org

Do you get so engulfed in a fandom that you love reading and writing fan fiction? ArchiveOfOurOwn.com, often called AO3, is a community-driven platform for fan fiction and fan art creators to share their work where fans can read it for free. You can find fanfiction about every fandom you could possibly imagine, from Doctor Who to Lord of the Rings and even Peppa Pig.

15. Saylor.org

Save big on a college education with the help of Saylor.org. This website provides free courses for students to supplement their degree, as some colleges accept Saylor courses for credit. Even those not currently earning a degree can access Saylor’s valuable courses to learn something new on a budget.

16. Cheese.com

Cheese aficionados: this one’s for you. Cheese.com calls itself “the world’s greatest cheese resource” for good reason. From gouda to cheddar to little-known cheeses, you can find information about every cheese on the planet on this website.

17. Terms of Service Didn’t Read (tosdr.org)

Have you ever actually read the terms of service when you bought a new phone or signed up for a new service? Most of us don’t have the time or mental bandwidth to get through that technical muck. Luckily, we can visit tosdr.org to gather the most essential points through all the legal-ese.

18. UrbanDictionary.com

The older we get, the less we know about the slang the younger generations use daily. If you need help staying up to speed, UrbanDictionary.com has your back. You can search for any word or slang phrase, and this online vernacular dictionary will define the word. Now, you can keep up with your kids’ and grandkids’ stories without missing a beat.

19. DoesTheDogDie.com

No one likes to see a dog die in a movie, especially young kids. If you or your kids are particularly sensitive to death or harm coming to canine pals in the movies, DoesTheDogDie.com is a fabulous resource to ease your mind. Not only does it tell you if a dog dies in the film, but it also provides information about other triggers like animal abuse and other problematic depictions of animals on screen.

20. Worldometers.info

Are you looking to learn more about the world from a big-picture perspective? Check out Worldometers.info for real-time world statistics. View everything about population growth, economic statistics, and more on this site.

21. Parkopedia.com

Finding parking is a nightmare, especially if you live in a big city. It can make going to a new place extra stressful. Parkopedia helps you plan your trip in advance by suggesting the best parking options for your destination. There, you can compare garage prices or find out if your new dentist’s office has its own parking lot.

22. HowStuffWorks.com

HowStuffWorks.com is a digital publication that shares information about how people create various tools, household items, and objects. Learning more about potato chip manufacturing or how plastics get recycled is fascinating. This site is a treasure trove of information you can easily get lost in for hours.

23. Canva.com

Need to design a logo, pamphlet, or promotional poster quickly? Canva has you covered. Their free design tool is perfect for creating promotional material for both the web and print. Plus, their creation tool is simple and intuitive to use.

24. Pixabay.com

If you need a stock photo for an article or website, finding the right picture for the right price can be challenging. But on Pixabay.com, you can find over 4.2 million high-quality, royalty-free images at your fingertips. From photos of gorgeous natural landscapes to pictures of people engaging in a specific task, you can find a photo that fits your needs on Pixabay.

25. SkyScanner.com

Flying on a budget only becomes more and more challenging over time. But with the help of websites like SkyScanner.com, travelers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they’re saving big on flights. Enter your airport’s information to find the best ticket deals that could save you hundreds of dollars on flights.