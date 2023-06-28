13 Fascinating Facts About the Legendary Wedge Antilles

Wedge Antilles is the ultimate minor character in Star Wars. He started in A New Hope as the guy questioning Luke Skywalker about his skills and participating in the Death Star’s trench run. Since that first movie, the character grew a fan following until he became one of the most important Legacy characters.

With a character with this much staying power, there’s so much information about him in both the current canon and the Extended Universe. Here are 13 facts about Wedge Antilles you might want to know.

1. Fake Wedge

In A New Hope, Wedge was portrayed by three actors. Although Colin Higgins was cast as the character, he struggled with the production. He wasn’t used to an American film set as it significantly differed from the British television production he was used to.

After miscommunications and holding up filming, Colin was fired after one day, only filming Wedge during the briefing scene. Fans gave Colin the moniker “Fake Wedge.” His character in the one scene would later be renamed Col Takbright.

2. Lawson and Ankrum

Denis Lawson was brought in to film the rest of Wedge’s scenes, and the rest has been history. Lawson has held the role ever since, even playing the character in video games and Star Wars: Visions.

Though, Lawson isn’t always the one who voices his character. In A New Hope, he is voiced by David Ankrum because Lawson’s American accent wasn’t good enough at the time of filming. Ankrum reprised the vocal role in Rogue One.

3. Uncle Wedge

In a serendipitous stroke, Denis Lawson is the uncle of Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Prequel Trilogy. McGregor credited Lawson for making him a Star Wars fan as his parents took him to see his uncle in the movie A New Hope. Lawson apparently didn’t like the attention and even advised McGregor not to take the role of Obi-Wan when it was offered to him. Thankfully, McGregor didn’t listen.

Another chance happenstance, Denis Lawson also went to drama school with Ian McDiarmid, who plays Emperor Palpatine.

4. So Many Antilles!

Several characters pop up with the last name Antilles in both the current canon and the Extended Universe. Are they all related to Wedge?

No, not most of them. In the Star Wars universe, Antilles is a common last name along the lines of “Jones” or “Smith” in English languages.

5. The First Flight

Hailing from Corellia, Wedge knew he had always wanted to be a pilot. He did everything he could to learn about flying, from working in fuel depots to reading holonovels. He eventually learned to fly and picked up mechanic skills.

His first actual test was when pirates kidnapped people close to him. He jumped into action, piloting an old starfighter. Taking his shot, he destroyed the gunboat and felt surprisingly calm about having eliminated someone. Only later, nerves caught up and triggered his empathy, causing him to vomit for the rest of the night.

6. Imperial Service

The Empire recruited Wedge, and he was ecstatic to have a real piloting job finally. He was sent to Skystrike Academy, where the excitement quickly faded. The school was incredibly harsh and cold.

After a series of events, including his family and the woman he loved, Mala, being harmed by the Empire, he began to have second thoughts. Still, his dream to fly a real starship instead of hauling a freighter across the galaxy kept him there.

7. Escape From Skystrike Academy

Witnessing the Teralov Massacre, where Wedge’s professor gave the order to destroy an unarmed ship of rebel sympathizers, he had enough. An undercover Rebel Fulcrum agent, Alexdsandr Kallus, caught wind of Wedge and two other cadets wanting to defect. Kallus contacted Phoenix Cell, who extracted Wedge and brought him to the Rebellion.

8. Mala Tinero

Mala is a character that serves a similar purpose in both the current canon and in Legends. She was Wedge’s love interest, who was a victim of the Empire. While she hasn’t been as fleshed out in the current canon, in Legends, Mala Tinero was a mechanic in the shop where Wedge worked. She was a vocal rebel sympathizer and tried convincing Wedge of their cause. One day when Wedge was away, Mala and her father were caught in a skirmish with stormtroopers. The Empire retaliated with an orbital bombardment which killed her and her family. Her death deeply affected Wedge, and he joined the Rebellion after that.

While it is not confirmed in the current canon if Mala is alive, it can be assumed as Wedge talks about her in the past tense in the novel Aftermath.

9. Phoenix Squadron

Wedge became a member of the Phoenix Squadron, earning the rank of Lieutenant. He flew under the command of Hera Syndulla and Jun Sato on several missions. One, in particular, had him infiltrate an ISB station on Killun 71 along with two droids, AP-5 and Chopper.

It was a lesson in patience as AP-5’s neurotic nature constantly annoyed Wedge. The droid even barged in on the pilot while using the bathroom. AP-5’s worries weren’t in vain as he realized Chopper’s programming had been compromised, and the group came together to save him. After that, Wedge expressed wanting to work solo missions, no droids.

10. Becoming Red Two

Wedge would fly with Phoenix Squadron until the Battle of Atollon, a horrific defeat for the rebels. Commander Sato was killed, so Wedge joined General Jan Dodonna’s rebel cell on Yavin 4. He would eventually become a member of Red Squadron with the callsign Red Two. He became good friends with Biggs Darklighter and Jek Tono Porkins during this time. After the events of A New Hope, Luke Skywalker became one of his most trusted wingmen.

11. Rogue One

When the Rogue One team went, well, rogue to steal the Death Star plans, it kicked off the first major battle of the Civil War. Wedge didn’t fly in this battle as he was on the tail end of recovering from an injury. Though, he did give the flight orders over the intercom as David Ankrum reprised his role in Rogue One for the scene.

12. Major Battles

Wedge fought in many significant battles during the Galactic Civil War and against the First Order. To name a few, he was in all the major battles of the Original Trilogy Yavin, Hoth, and Endor. Serving as a pilot for the New Republic, he aided with the Liberation of Kashyyyk, the Battle of Jakku, and the Battle of Exegol.

13. A Teacher

After the defeat of the Empire, Wedge became the chief instructor at Hosnian Prime’s flight academy. Here he would meet his future wife, Norra Wexley. He had many students train under him, but one of his best was Poe Dameron.