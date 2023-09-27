25 Anthemic Songs That’ll Make the Whole Bar Belt Out the Lyrics

Just as the last minute of Beyoncé's Heated is guaranteed to turn up any party and have people yelling at the top of their lungs, fans are drunk in love with certain songs they would probably lose their lungs to all over again each time they hear them.

These include classics from all our favorites — Queen, Bon Jovi, ABBA, and more. If you're in doubt, try playing any of these songs at a bar. You might get a bottle on the house.

1. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

“Sweet Caroline” came along, and good times have never felt so good. We have all been somewhere when this song has come on, and we try our very best not to sing along, but there's something about this song that really gets the crowd going.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is Queen's six-minute rock opera that cuts across almost every genre. It is one of the most experimental and creative songs of all time, and it truly captures the genius of Queen. It is also the name of the biographical musical drama film that centers on the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band.

3. “Don't Stop Believin’ ” by Journey

Sometimes, all people need is a small ray of hope, something to hold on to. Maybe it is why this song is so relatable — aren't we all small-town people living for a thrill, willing to do anything for it? This song would light up any bar and have people singing in music keys you never knew existed.

4. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

It doesn't matter if you've had the worst day of your life or if you're getting drunk to drown the memories and emotions; “Dancing Queen” makes you feel you're having the time of your life and like you're 17 again. Who doesn't want to disco the pain away?

5. “Piano Man” by Billy Joel

A lot of people hear the opening bars of the song and there's a sense of community that fills the air, bringing everyone around together. The song was written by Joel about his life as a lounge piano player before he made it big, and while we might not be the piano player, the song conveys the depth of his feelings, and that might be why we feel so strongly about this song.

6. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

One time, when a show host asked Rihanna what song she would choose to listen to if she could only listen to that one for the rest of her life, she chose Bon Jovi's Living On A Prayer. So yes, this has to make the list.

But truly, the song is about an innocent love story where two young people have each other, and with that, they can make it through life together. So hey, that's something worth singing about.

7. “We Will Rock You” by Queen

No one rocks harder than Queen, and “We Will Rock You” is one of the hardest rock songs in the history of rock. The band said they wrote the song in response to a concert the band played in 1977 where the audience sang “You'll Never Walk Alone.” They wanted to write a song the audience could easily sing. It is the song's destiny to be sung loud and furious.

8. “Welcome to The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

This song may be age-specific, but when the band welcomes you to the black parade, you join the black parade. “Welcome To The Black Parade” is the lead single from the album, The Black Parade, and if you get your former-scene friends together in one space, the opening piano note may send them into a frenzy.

9. “Cake by The Ocean” by DNCE

A lot of people don't realize that Joe Jonas is actually behind this iconic song. This upbeat dance hit makes us want to hit the floor every single time it comes on.

10. “No Scrubs” by TLC

If this song comes on at the bar or party and you don't sing along, you're likely a scrub, or you just need to brush up on popular music. But it's okay, you'll come to love this song eventually enough.

11. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain

This song is from country legend Shania Twain‘s third album, Come On Over. Even if you're not a woman, you'll feel the girl power that flows through this song, and let's be honest, it's contagious.

12. “Just a Friend” by Biz Markie

“Just a Friend” is a song written and produced by Hip-Hop artist Biz Markie as the lead single from his album The Biz Never Sleeps. While the song was featured in a lot of shows, including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a lot of people hear this song playing at bars and parties most weekends as well! It's always a hit.

13. “Purple Rain” by Prince

“Purple Rain,” is Prince's most popular song, and this song always hits either for karaoke or at 1 a.m. when you're really into your feelings. This song makes us feel like we're on another plane of existence.

14. “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

It feels like you have to play this song on your friend's birthday when you're out in the club celebrating. We're going to party like its your birthday, every single day when we hear this song.

15. “It Wasn't Me” by Shaggy

Yes, this song is about someone cheating in their relationship, but the funky beat and the repetitive chorus make this song fun to sing all the time. “It Wasn't Me,” has remained popular for over 20 years and we're still not sick of it.

16. “Thong Song” by Sisqó

This song is controversial. Either you have bad memories of watching Glee when this song was performed, or you remember how campy and fun it was when it came out.

17. “We Are Young” by fun

When fun. hit the scene in the early 2010s with this song, it really became an anthem for the decade and it still is popular nowadays. It reminds us of a time when we all were wearing skinny jeans and had feathers in our hair. We really were young back then…

18. Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks

It doesn't matter if you're not from the country or you're not a big country music fan at all, because when this song comes on, we're all pretending we wear cowboy boots and we think about our friends who we love so much. It's a great song to sing with your closest people.

19. “Living Next Door to Alice” by Smokie

This song was a staple of my early teenage hood, moving to a different city and away from a boy I liked. Changes can be scary, and everyone has had one of those moments that have scared them to death.

We can all relate to the pain in the singer's voice as they grapple with the thought of losing their dear Alice. But really, it's the unofficial call and response to this song that gets the people going.

20. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

This was voted one of the happiest songs in the world for a reason. “I Will Survive” is an anthem for the broken but undefeated.

21. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Many people are sick of this song by now — even me. However, when it comes on, I can't help but sing along. It is an instinct now, and when the Songbird Supreme sings, we can only sing along — after all, we are no better than mere men.

22. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

Oh, Jolene. At one point, we all wanted to hunt down Jolene and make her suffer for hurting the national treasure that is Dolly Parton. But there's been enough time now and we love scream-singing this song with our friends on the weekends.

23. “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

Another entry from Mr. Billy Joel on this list, Uptown Girl is from Joel's later music, taking a more upbeat feel than his earlier, darker music. We love dancing to this song and remembering the good times.

24. “(I've Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Every time this song comes on, we immediately are transported to the ballroom with Baby and Johnny Castle, and we all know there's a part of us who believes we can dance just like them, though we also know we just look like clowns singing and dancing to this song.

25. “Hotel California” by Eagles

As one of the most popular Eagles songs ever, Hotel California will have everyone playing air guitar and singing along to the wildly popular song.

