The $14,000 Weight Loss Drug That Leads to Weight Gain

Novo Nordisk's profit forecasts are accelerating due to the $31.2 billion in sales made by obesity and diabetes drugs Ozempic (semaglutide) and Wegovy. Dr. Lee Kaplan, an obesity specialist who received $1.4 million from Novo Nordisk, proposes doctors resort to Ozempic and Wegovy prescriptions instead of lifestyle recommendations.

Although these drugs were designed for diabetes management, they have been popularized by celebrities and social media as a fast-acting weight loss solution.

But a 68-week medical study in 2022 found that participants regained two-thirds of the weight they lost after they stopped using semaglutide (Ozempic). 17% weight loss occurred during the use of semaglutide and lifestyle changes. After a one-year withdrawal from it, individuals gained weight along with metabolic health issues.

Researchers recommend long-term use of the GLP-1RA drug to maintain weight loss. The average cost of semaglutide annually is $13,618, according to ICER (The Institute for Clinical and Economical Review). Semaglutide (Ozempic) controls blood sugar levels in a medication class called incretin mimetics. This drug aids the pancreas in releasing the right amount of insulin and decreasing appetite.

Additional effects outside of weight regain include increased signs of aging. These signs include increased facial sagging and wrinkling in some individuals due to rapid fat depletion and facial volume. Other side effects include cardiovascular effects, gastrointestinal issues, kidney injury, and diabetic retinopathy.

Ozempic is used to reduce blood sugar and can cause hypoglycemia. Although this is not a common issue, digestive discomfort is a possible side effect of the drug. Users commonly report symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea when taking this class of drugs, with a 30-week study reporting that between 11%-20% of participants were nauseous from the medication. GI discomfort is the main complaint from this drug.

The risk of heart failure increased in people who took GLP-1RAs, which is the drug from semaglutide, according to a study. Plus, heart rates increased by 2.75 BPM (beats per minute) for the 0.5mg dose of semaglutide and 3.2 BPM for the 1.0mg dose, but the study didn't see any risk to cardiovascular health with the drug.

Natural Appetite Suppressants

About 40% of the United States population is obese or overweight. Being overweight is a preventable death, and it is the second leading cause of preventable deaths. Appetite suppressants can help decrease cravings for excess calorie consumption, balance blood sugar, and alleviate emotional factors contributing to overeating and blood sugar impairment.

5-HTP comes from the amino acid tryptophan, and it increases serotonin, which also increases melatonin production. Producing enough serotonin and melatonin aids in healthy mood balance and decreases cravings for empty-calorie foods. A study observed that participants taking 900mg of 5-HTP daily for six weeks had less carbohydrate intake, earlier satiety, and significant weight loss.

The increased serotonin production reduced the carbohydrate cravings and the need to overeat due to emotional eating. 5-HTP supplementation begins at 50mg per capsule for most brands and typically goes up to 200mg per capsule.

Gynostemma pentaphyllum, or jiaogulan, is an herb that activates the AMPK enzyme. The AMPK enzyme converts sugar and carbohydrates into fuel instead of unwanted belly fat. Heated gynostemma pentaphyllum increased the herb's effectiveness in decreasing body weight, caloric intake, and metabolic markers such as triglycerides and LDL cholesterol.

Stress-Reducing Skills to Aid Weight Loss

Mindful eating means being aware of and accepting the present moment, including cravings and the purpose a meal serves your body. Studies show that changing behaviors related to food consumption to a more mindful approach allowed participants to reduce food cravings, body mass index, and body weight.

Additionally, mindfulness helps reduce overall stress on the body, making weight loss a natural result of healthier functioning. Mindful eating allows an individual to be in tune with their hunger and fullness cravings and habits related to their eating pace.

Some supporting interventions to improve weight loss and increase mindful eating include meditation, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and acceptance-based behavioral therapy. Researchers found that mindfulness and acceptance of one’s emotions around food were more effective at helping participants lose weight and keep it off than control-based strategies.

Control-based strategies include forcing oneself to like certain forms of exercise and trying to distract oneself when struggling with cravings.

Mindfulness meditations help reduce stress by pausing the mind while naturally relaxing the body. Participants did mindfulness eating meditations to help them by taking a relaxing breath and acknowledging their hunger levels before their meal.

Other variations of mindfulness meditations supported healthy habit changes, such as mindfulness walking and mindfulness hunger awareness. Self-compassion is a significant influence in supporting additional natural weight loss by wishing oneself and others well.

Optimal Results With Minimal Side Effects

Social media and unrealistic expectations for weight loss cause many people to resort to quick fixes when it comes to weight loss. However, the research shows that healthy lifestyle choices such as self-compassion, mindfulness, exercise, a balanced diet, and supplements that curb appetite and balance blood sugar are more effective in the long term.

Many people may find the results they are looking for with medications such as semaglutide; however, only some have a budget for more affordable resources.

Weight loss is manageable while reducing stress and improving overall health. Consult with your physician before taking any supplements with medications or making drastic changes to your diet and exercise routines.

